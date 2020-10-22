 

Yelp Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Yelp will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter for the quarter has been posted on its investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Yelp will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its third quarter results starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from Yelp’s investor relations website at the same web address as above.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Yelp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Yelp Economic Average Shows Promising Signs of Resilience Across the U.S.
20.10.20
Yelp Helps Its Users Re-Empty the Nest As Record-breaking Number of Adult Children Now Live With Parents