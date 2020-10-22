GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 12, 2020. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com .

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 Time: 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://investors.goodrx.com Dial-in number: (833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx’s mission is to help Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. Our leading digital platform for consumer healthcare products and services connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $20 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.

