Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

DeVan Ard Jr., Reliant Bancorp's Chairman and CEO stated, “I am very proud of the value our team has been able to build for shareholders and the service they have provided to our community despite the many economic and operating challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Third quarter 2020 net interest income increased 1.9% over the second quarter of 2020 as improvement in our funding costs offset a modest drop in loan yields. Gross loans grew organically at a 1.8% pace for the quarter or 7.0% annualized, a strong pace given the current environment. Our credit quality continues to be a source of strength as well, with no net charge-offs reported for the quarter and a decrease in nonperforming assets of 15.9% compared to the prior quarter. We provided additional reserves for potential COVID-19-related risks, but at a lower level than in the prior two quarters.”

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant Bancorp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), parent company of Reliant Bank (“Reliant” or the “Bank”), reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $4.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of merger related income and expenses, adjusted net income per diluted common share increased 16.7% from the second quarter of 2020 and 84.2% from the third quarter of 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

Net Interest Income Increases on Continued Core Margin Improvement

The net interest margin declined to 4.54% at September 30, 2020, a 4 basis point decrease when compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin decrease was primarily due to a 25 basis point decrease in our yield on loans held for investment and was partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in our cost of funds. The decrease in loan yield can partially be attributed to a $1.4 million decline in purchase accounting accretion as compared to the prior quarter. The adjusted net interest margin, which excludes purchase accounting accretion, was 3.98%, an increase of 17 basis points for the same period. Similarly, net interest income for the quarter was $30.5 million, a linked-quarter increase of $0.6 million, or 1.9%. The decrease in cost of funds can primarily be attributed to our continued success in execution of our strategic initiatives around attracting and retaining core deposits and the general market rate decline. At September 30, 2020, customer deposits comprised 85.2% of total deposits compared to 86.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, and non-time deposits grew $44.8 million, or 2.8%, in the same period. In addition, $1.0 million of purchase accounting accretion was realized during the third quarter of 2020 for acquired certificates of deposit and Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Our continued focus on improving the earning-asset mix also contributed to margin expansion, as average loans held for investment increased to 84.3% of average earning assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 78.6% at September 30, 2019.

Continued Growth From Strong Relationship Network

Loans increased $40.6 million from the linked quarter, or 1.75% and 7.00% when annualized. Loan originations during the quarter totaled $260.3 million at a weighted-average coupon rate of 4.38%.

Loans increased $1.0 billion year-over-year and was impacted by the acquired loan portfolios from both First Advantage Bank and Community Bank & Trust, which totaled $612.8 million and $143.4 million, respectively at September 30, 2020.

Deposits increased $35.5 million from the linked quarter and $954.8 million year-over-year. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $4.5 million from the linked quarter. Ard stated, "Our team has demonstrated a continued ability to attract and retain deposits in a difficult environment, fulfilling one of our strategic goals and helping us to better serve the community's credit needs."

Year-over-year deposit growth can be attributed primarily to acquired deposit portfolios from both First Advantage Bank and Community Bank & Trust, which totaled $594.7 million and $211.5 million, respectively, at September 30, 2020. Organic year-over-year deposit growth totaled $148.7 million, or 9.2%.

Asset Quality Remains Stable and Capital Well Positioned

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming loans accounted for 0.29% of total loans and nonperforming assets accounted for 0.32% of total assets at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan loss was 0.84% of loans (1.64% including unaccreted purchased loan discounts) at September 30, 2020. A $1.5 million provision was recognized during the quarter driven primarily by risk factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The acquired loan portfolios are reserved for through fair value marks that consider both credit quality and changes in interest rates.

Shareholders’ equity increased $11.5 million from the linked quarter to $307.1 million at September 30, 2020, due to current quarter net income. Both the Company and Bank continue to meet the criteria to be classified as "Well Capitalized" under applicable banking regulations. Tangible book value per share increased from the linked quarter by $0.69, or 4.9%, to $14.65 at September 30, 2020.

Conclusion

Ard concluded, "We are very pleased with the many ways our team has come together as 'one bank' to serve our community more effectively and to recognize efficiencies and other benefits from our larger, consolidated company. We continue to see increased demand in the loan pipeline at the end of the third quarter and we expect growth will continue into the fourth quarter. At approximately $3.0 billion in total consolidated assets and with the operating momentum we have, we are optimistic about our position in the market and financial outlook."

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of September 30, 2020, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $3.0 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $2.4 billion in loans and approximately $2.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Members of Company management use these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition, and efficiency of operations. Management of the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods, and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. Management of the Company also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding underlying operating performance and the analysis of ongoing operating trends. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein are calculated may differ from the manner in which measures with similar names are calculated by other companies. You should understand how other companies calculate their financial measures similar to, or with names similar to, the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP measures in this release include “adjusted net interest margin,” “adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and related impact,” “average tangible shareholders’ equity,” "return on average tangible common equity ROATCE,” “adjusted ROATCE,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity,” “tangible book value per common share TBVPS,” “core bank efficiency ratio,” and “adjusted loan loss allowance.”

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release, including statements made during the conference call referenced herein, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating the Company's credit quality being a source of strength, the Company's ability to attract and retain deposits, and loan demand in the fourth quarter of 2020. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “assume,” “should,” “predict,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” and “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s future financial and operating results and the Company’s plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: (1) the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, (2) actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, (3) the pace of recovery when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic subsides, (4) the possible recurrence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), (5) changes in political conditions or the legislative or regulatory environment, including governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry such as, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (or the CARES) Act, (6) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated, (7) increased levels of other real estate, primarily as a result of foreclosures, (8) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition, (9) competition from financial institutions and other financial service providers, (10) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits, (11) unanticipated weakness in loan demand or loan pricing, (12) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national economy or local economies in which we operate, including in Middle Tennessee, (13) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (14) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (15) economic crises and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors, (16) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, (17) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (18) our ability to successfully implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected, (19) our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology, (20) the impact of negative developments in the financial industry and United States and global capital and credit markets, (21) our ability to retain the services of key personnel, (22) our ability to adapt to technological changes, (23) risks associated with litigation, including reputational and financial risks and the applicability of insurance coverage, (24) the vulnerability of the Bank’s computer and information technology systems and networks, and the systems and networks of third parties with whom the Company or the Bank contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss, and other security breaches and interruptions, (25) changes in state and federal laws, rules, regulations, or policies applicable to banks or bank or financial holding companies, including regulatory or legislative developments, (26) adverse impacts (including costs, fines, reputational harm, or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations, or other legal and/or regulatory actions, (27) the risk that expected cost savings and revenue synergies from (a) the merger of the Company and Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. ("TCB Holdings") (the “TCB Holdings Transaction”) or (b) the merger of the Company and First Advantage Bancorp ("FABK") (the “FABK Transaction” and, together with the TCB Holdings Transaction, collectively, the “Transactions”), may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (28) the effect of the Transactions on our customer, supplier, or employee relationships and operating results (including without limitation difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers), as well as on the market price of the Company’s common stock, (29) the risk that the businesses and operations of TCB Holdings and its subsidiaries and of FABK and its subsidiaries cannot be successfully integrated with the business and operations of the Company and its subsidiaries or that integration will be more costly or difficult than expected, (30) the amount of costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the Transactions, including those arising as a result of unexpected factors or events, (31) reputational risk associated with and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees, or other business partners to the Transactions, (32) the risk associated with Company management’s attention being diverted away from the day-to-day business and operations of the Company to the integration of the Transactions, and (33) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions, including economic conditions in the local markets where we operate. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 14,050 $ 12,805 $ 7,395 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 61,349 81,033 43,852 Federal funds sold 12,273 638 73 Total cash and cash equivalents 87,672 94,476 51,320 Securities available for sale 273,893 249,014 297,310 Loans 2,357,898 2,317,324 1,350,683 Less allowance for loan losses (19,834 ) (18,237 ) (12,291 ) Loans, net 2,338,064 2,299,087 1,338,392 Mortgage loans held for sale, net 99,587 101,579 16,757 Accrued interest receivable 14,615 13,579 7,488 Premises and equipment, net 33,319 33,524 21,048 Operating leases right of use assets 14,619 15,452 — Restricted equity securities, at cost 17,367 17,509 11,279 Other real estate, net 1,326 2,514 1,943 Cash surrender value of life insurance contracts 68,109 67,723 46,351 Deferred tax assets, net 8,523 9,787 456 Goodwill 51,506 51,058 43,642 Core deposit intangibles 11,820 12,293 7,507 Other assets 24,092 22,531 12,322 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,044,512 $ 2,990,126 $ 1,855,815 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 538,844 $ 534,353 $ 237,917 Interest-bearing demand 272,805 273,993 149,442 Savings and money market deposit accounts 813,001 771,505 397,243 Time 940,852 950,163 826,069 Total deposits 2,565,502 2,530,014 1,610,671 Accrued interest payable 3,744 3,100 1,610 Federal funds purchased 5,000 — — Subordinated debentures 70,389 70,413 11,665 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,555 49,121 3,928 Operating leases liabilities 15,756 16,591 — Other liabilities 36,480 25,344 8,289 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,737,426 2,694,583 1,636,163 Preferred stock, $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued to date — — — Common stock, $1 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 16,634,572, 16,631,604, and 11,195,062 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively 16,635 16,632 11,195 Additional paid-in capital 232,738 232,436 166,512 Retained earnings 55,206 45,351 36,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,507 1,124 5,606 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 307,086 295,543 219,652 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,044,512 $ 2,990,126 $ 1,855,815 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 32,895 $ 33,447 $ 17,502 Interest and fees on loans held for sale 1,037 815 263 Interest on investment securities, taxable 399 128 549 Interest on investment securities, nontaxable 1,186 1,317 1,576 Federal funds sold and other 250 208 321 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 35,767 35,915 20,211 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits Demand 236 218 81 Savings and money market deposit accounts 1,162 1,476 976 Time 2,736 3,135 4,825 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 104 148 66 Subordinated debentures 992 982 199 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 5,230 5,959 6,147 NET INTEREST INCOME 30,537 29,956 14,064 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,500 3,000 606 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 29,037 26,956 13,458 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,583 1,381 976 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 3,783 2,248 1,385 Gain on securities transactions, net — 327 — Other noninterest income 635 466 399 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,001 4,422 2,760 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 12,184 12,464 7,634 Occupancy 2,054 2,026 1,359 Data processing and software 2,240 2,026 1,553 Professional fees 775 680 404 Regulatory Fees 365 537 (17) Merger expenses 78 2,632 299 Other operating expense 2,637 1,899 1,815 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 20,333 22,264 13,047 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 14,705 9,114 3,171 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,800 1,634 557 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 11,905 7,480 2,614 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN NET (INCOME) LOSS OF SUBSIDIARY (374) 388 1,386 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 11,531 $ 7,868 $ 4,000 Basic net income attributable to common shareholders, per share $ 0.70 $ 0.48 $ 0.36 Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, per share $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 0.36 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Core Bank (1) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net interest income $ 29,729 $ 29,420 $ 13,910 Provision for loan losses 1,500 3,000 606 Noninterest income 2,218 2,174 1,375 Noninterest expense (excluding merger expense) 16,065 16,433 9,726 Merger expense 78 2,632 299 Income before provision for income taxes 14,304 9,529 4,654 Income tax expense 2,773 1,661 654 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 11,531 $ 7,868 $ 4,000 Residential Mortgage Company Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net interest income $ 808 $ 536 $ 154 Provision for loan losses — — — Noninterest income 3,783 2,248 1,385 Noninterest expense 4,190 3,199 3,022 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 401 (415) (1,483) Income tax expense (benefit) 27 (27) (97) Net income (loss) 374 (388) (1,386) Noncontrolling interest in net (income) loss of subsidiary (374) 388 1,386 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ — $ — $ —

(1) Core Bank includes all entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements other than the Residential Mortgage Company. (2) The above financial information is presented, net of intercompany eliminations. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED AT OR FOR THE STATED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.48 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 0.36 Book value per common share $ 18.46 $ 17.77 $ 19.62 Basic weighted average common shares 16,587,274 16,496,817 11,104,918 Diluted weighted average common shares 16,649,673 16,529,080 11,177,367 Common shares outstanding at period end 16,634,572 16,631,604 11,195,062 Selected Balance Sheet Data Loans, net of unearned income $ 2,357,898 $ 2,317,324 $ 1,350,683 Total assets 3,044,512 2,990,126 1,855,815 Customer deposits 2,185,915 2,177,734 1,117,756 Wholesale and other purchased funds 379,587 352,280 492,915 Total deposits 2,565,502 2,530,014 1,610,671 Total liabilities 2,737,426 2,694,583 1,636,163 Total shareholders' equity 307,086 295,543 219,652 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,044,512 2,990,126 1,855,815 Selected Balance Sheet Data - Quarterly Averages Loans held for investment 2,337,958 2,302,154 1,312,153 Earning assets(1) 2,771,917 2,734,898 1,669,482 Total assets 2,981,687 2,948,366 1,806,455 Interest-bearing liabilities 2,108,428 2,159,118 1,354,451 Total liabilities 2,682,252 2,659,405 1,589,368 Total shareholders' equity 299,435 288,961 217,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,981,687 2,948,366 1,806,455 Preliminary Capital Ratios (Consolidated)(4) Tier 1 leverage 8.72 % 8.47 % 9.85 % Common equity tier 1 9.77 % 9.25 % 10.85 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.25 % 9.71 % 11.64 % Total risk-based capital 13.44 % 12.80 % 12.51 % Selected Performance Ratios (3) Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.07 % 0.88 % Return on shareholders' equity 15.32 % 10.95 % 7.31 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 4.54 % 4.58 % 3.51 % Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $ 6,738 $ 7,541 $ 4,380 90+ days past due still accruing 64 8 121 Total nonperforming loans 6,802 7,549 4,501 Total nonperforming assets (2) 9,731 11,571 6,444 Net (recoveries) charge offs (97 ) (116 ) (19 ) Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.39 % 0.35 % Nonperforming assets to total loans and NPAs 0.41 % 0.50 % 0.48 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.91 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 291.61 % 241.58 % 273.07 % Net (recoveries) charge offs to average loans (3) (0.02 )% (0.02 )% (0.01 )%

(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities. (2) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets, and other real estate. (3) Data has been annualized. (4) Current quarter capital ratios are estimated. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. YIELD TABLES - UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Average

Balances Rates /

Yields

(%) Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Balances Rates /

Yields

(%) Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Balances Rates /

Yields

(%) Interest

Income /

Expense Interest earning assets Loans $ 2,337,958 5.34 $ 30,640 $ 2,302,154 5.68 $ 31,708 $ 1,312,153 5.12 $ 16,632 Loan fees — 0.38 2,255 — 0.30 1,739 — 0.26 870 Loans with fees 2,337,958 5.73 32,895 2,302,154 5.98 33,447 1,312,153 5.38 17,502 Mortgage loans held for sale 103,729 3.98 1,037 85,313 3.84 815 18,271 5.71 263 Deposits with banks 57,909 0.47 68 66,031 0.30 50 33,410 1.96 165 Investment securities - taxable 67,569 2.35 399 66,234 0.78 128 73,115 2.98 549 Investment securities - tax-exempt 185,058 3.29 1,186 193,216 3.51 1,317 220,233 3.60 1,576 Federal funds sold and other 19,694 3.68 182 21,950 2.90 158 12,300 5.03 156 Total earning assets 2,771,917 5.29 35,767 2,734,898 5.45 35,915 1,669,482 4.98 20,211 Nonearning assets 209,770 213,468 136,973 Total assets $ 2,981,687 $ 2,948,366 $ 1,806,455 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 272,506 0.34 $ 236 $ 279,171 0.31 $ 218 $ 142,702 0.23 $ 81 Savings and money market 786,589 0.59 1,162 731,278 0.81 1,476 350,440 1.10 976 Time deposits - retail 715,310 1.01 1,819 749,566 1.19 2,217 540,688 2.17 2,956 Time deposits - wholesale 223,095 1.64 917 201,307 1.83 918 294,750 2.52 1,872 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,997,500 0.82 4,134 1,961,322 0.99 4,829 1,328,580 1.76 5,885 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 40,567 1.02 104 127,399 0.47 148 14,216 1.84 66 Subordinated Debt 70,361 5.61 992 70,397 5.61 982 11,655 6.77 199 Total borrowed funds 110,928 3.93 1,096 197,796 2.30 1,130 25,871 4.06 265 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,108,428 0.99 5,230 2,159,118 1.11 5,959 1,354,451 1.80 6,150 Net interest rate spread (%)/ Net interest income ($) 4.30 30,537 4.34 29,956 3.18 14,061 Noninterest bearing deposits 536,353 (0.20 ) 468,620 (0.20 ) 227,502 (0.26 ) Other noninterest bearing liabilities 37,471 31,667 7,415 Shareholders' equity 299,435 288,961 217,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,981,687 $ 2,948,366 $ 1,806,455 Cost of funds 0.79 0.91 1.54 Net interest margin 4.54 4.58 3.51 Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis including a state tax credit included in loan yields of $751, $779, and $300, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted net interest margin (1)(4) Tax equivalent net interest income (1)(2) $ 31,643 $ 31,117 $ 14,787 Purchase accounting adjustments (3,868 ) (5,232 ) (383 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 27,775 $ 25,885 $ 14,404 Adjusted net interest margin 3.98 % 3.81 % 3.42 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and related impact (1) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 11,531 $ 7,868 $ 4,000 Merger expenses 78 2,632 299 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (20 ) (565 ) (27 ) After tax adjustments to net income $ 98 $ 3,197 $ 326 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 11,589 $ 9,935 $ 4,272 Adjusted return on average assets (3) 1.55 % 1.36 % 0.94 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (3) 15.40 % 13.83 % 7.81 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, per diluted share $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 0.38 Average tangible shareholders' equity: (1) Average shareholders' equity $ 299,435 $ 288,961 $ 217,087 Less: average goodwill 51,108 51,058 43,642 Less: average core deposit intangibles 12,104 12,529 7,598 Net average tangible common equity $ 236,223 $ 225,374 $ 165,847 Return on average: (1)(3) Tangible common equity (ROATCE) 19.42 % 14.04 % 9.57 % Adjusted ROATCE 19.52 % 17.73 % 10.22 %

(1) Not a recognized measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). (2) Amount includes tax equivalent adjustment to quantify the tax equivalent net interest income. (3) Data has been annualized. (4) Prior calculation of this ratio removed tax credits related to certain tax-preference-qualified loans and tax-exempt securities. The Company views these credits as normal course of business and as such removal is unnecessary. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Tangible assets: (1) Total assets $ 3,044,512 $ 2,990,126 $ 1,855,815 Less: goodwill 51,506 51,058 43,642 Less: core deposit intangibles 11,820 12,293 7,507 Net tangible assets $ 2,981,186 $ 2,926,775 $ 1,804,666 Tangible equity: (1) Total shareholders' equity $ 307,086 $ 295,543 $ 219,652 Less: goodwill 51,506 51,058 43,642 Less: core deposit intangibles 11,820 12,293 7,507 Net tangible common equity $ 243,760 $ 232,192 $ 168,503 Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.18 % 7.93 % 9.34 % Tangible book value per common share (TBVPS): (1) Net tangible equity $ 243,760 $ 232,192 $ 168,503 Common shares outstanding 16,634,572 16,631,604 11,195,062 TBVPS $ 14.65 $ 13.96 $ 15.05 Core bank efficiency ratio (excludes mortgage segment and merger expense)(1) Non-interest expense $ 16,065 $ 16,433 $ 9,726 Net interest income 29,729 29,420 13,910 Tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt interest income 1,106 1,161 726 Non-interest income 2,218 2,174 1,375 Less loss (gain) on sale of other real estate 2 (11 ) — Less (gain) on sale of securities — (327 ) — Less loss on disposal of premises and equipment 8 — — Adjusted operating income $ 33,063 $ 32,417 $ 16,011 Efficiency Ratio 48.59 % 50.69 % 60.75 % Adjusted loan loss allowance: (1) Allowance for loan losses $ 19,834 $ 18,237 $ 12,291 Purchase loan discounts 18,939 21,939 3,326 Loan loss reserve and purchase loan discounts $ 38,773 $ 40,176 $ 15,617 Allowance for loan losses and purchase loan discounts to total loans 1.64 % 1.73 % 1.16 %

(1) Not a recognized measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

