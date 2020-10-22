Mattel Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Mr. Kreiz continued: “Based on the POS momentum we are seeing, the low retail inventories and the early start of the holiday shopping season, we expect Net Sales and Gross Sales to grow in the fourth quarter. Looking to the full year, with continued operational savings and margin expansion, we expect to see strong Net Income and EBITDA growth and remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value.”

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel said: “This was a very strong quarter for Mattel. We saw a major upswing in topline and a significant increase in profitability as we continued to make meaningful progress towards becoming an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. The toy industry, as a whole, grew significantly and continues to demonstrate its resilience in challenging economic times. Mattel’s growth outpaced the industry as we gained share in key markets around the world and achieved growth in each of our four regions.”

Anthony DiSilvestro, CFO of Mattel said: “We had an outstanding quarter with results exceeding our expectations. In spite of the pandemic, we have continued to make meaningful progress towards our strategy to restore profitability and regain topline growth. We are very pleased with the continuing improvements in Gross Margin, a key driver of our overall financial performance, as we continue to benefit from our cost savings programs. We believe we are well-positioned to maintain this momentum.”

For the third quarter, Net Sales were up 10% as reported, and up 11% in constant currency, versus the prior year’s third quarter. Gross Sales were up 10% as reported, and up 11% in constant currency. Reported Operating Income was $384.2 million, up 156%, and Adjusted Operating Income was $401.3 million, up 131%. Reported Earnings Per Share was $0.91, an improvement of $0.71 per share, or 355%, compared to earnings per share of $0.20 in the prior year. Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.95, an improvement of $0.69 per share, or 265%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 in the prior year.

For the first nine months of the year, Net Sales were down 2% as reported, and down 1% in constant currency, versus the prior year’s first nine months. Gross Sales were down 3% as reported, and down 1% in constant currency. Reported Operating Income was $188.2 million, an increase of $216.5 million, versus the prior year’s first nine months' Reported Operating Loss of $28.3 million, and Adjusted Operating Income was $242.7 million, up 417%. Reported Loss Per Share was $0.01, an improvement of $0.61 per share, compared to a loss per share of $0.62 in the prior year. Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.14, an improvement of $0.55 per share, compared to an adjusted loss per share of $0.41 in the prior year.

COVID-19 Business Update

Mattel’s top priority has been to protect the health and safety of our people and at the same time mitigate the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic to the business. Mattel is working closely with its retail partners on the challenge of meeting consumer demand heading into the holiday season and is mindful of the COVID-19 volatility and other macro-economic uncertainties, which could negatively impact performance. Mattel’s supply chain is fully operational as we chase the extraordinary growth in consumer demand for our products. Mattel expects to continue benefitting from cost savings related to the Structural Simplification and Capital Light programs and from additional actions taken in 2020 in response to COVID-19. Liquidity is expected to be sufficient to manage effectively through further disruption and to continue to execute Mattel’s strategy.

Financial Overview

For the third quarter, Net Sales in the North America segment increased 13% as reported and in constant currency, versus the prior year’s third quarter.

Gross Sales in the North America segment increased 13% as reported and in constant currency, primarily driven by growth in Dolls (including Barbie), Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other (including Star Wars: The Child plush, card games, including UNO, Jurassic World, and Pictionary, partially offset by Toy Story 4), and Vehicles (including Hot Wheels and CARS). This was partially offset by declines in Infant, Toddler, and Preschool (including Fisher-Price Friends and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends).

Net Sales in the International segment increased 8% as reported, and 11% in constant currency.

Gross Sales in the International segment increased 7% as reported, and 10% in constant currency, driven by growth in Dolls (including Barbie), Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other (including Scrabble, card games, including UNO, and Jurassic World, partially offset by Toy Story 4), and Vehicles (including Hot Wheels). This was partially offset by a decline in Infant, Toddler, and Preschool (including Fisher-Price Friends).

Net Sales in the American Girl segment decreased 1% as reported and in constant currency. Gross Sales in the American Girl segment decreased 2% as reported and in constant currency. Net and Gross Sales declined primarily due to lower sales in proprietary retail channels, mostly offset by higher direct-to-consumer sales.

Reported Gross Margin increased to 51.0%, versus 46.3% in the prior year’s third quarter, and Adjusted Gross Margin increased to 51.0%, versus 46.9%. The increase in Reported and Adjusted Gross Margin was primarily driven by cost savings, reduced royalties, and favorable category mix.

Reported Other Selling and Administrative Expenses decreased by $20.3 million, or 6%, to $345.7 million. Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses decreased by $22.5 million, or 6%, to $328.9 million. The decrease in Reported and Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses was primarily driven by the incremental benefit of Structural Simplification cost savings.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Cash Flows Used for Operating Activities was $434 million, compared to $514 million in the prior year, an improvement of $80 million. This was primarily driven by a lower Net Loss, excluding the impact of non-cash charges, partially offset by higher working capital usage. Cash Flows Used for Investing Activities increased by $37 million to $115 million, primarily due to payments for foreign currency forward exchange contracts and higher capital spending. Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities and Other increased by $155 million to $371 million, primarily driven by net proceeds from short-term borrowings of $400 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Sales by Categories

For the third quarter, Worldwide Gross Sales for Dolls were $690.5 million, up 22% as reported, and up 24% in constant currency, versus the prior year’s third quarter, primarily driven by growth in Barbie.

Worldwide Gross Sales for Infant, Toddler, and Preschool were $404.1 million, down 6% as reported, and down 5% in constant currency, primarily due to declines in Fisher-Price Friends and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends.

Worldwide Gross Sales for Vehicles were $369.4 million, up 6% as reported, and up 8% in constant currency, primarily driven by growth in Hot Wheels.

Worldwide Gross Sales for Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other were $354.5 million, up 14% as reported and in constant currency, primarily driven by growth in Star Wars: The Child plush, card games, including UNO, Jurassic World, and Pictionary, partially offset by declines in Toy Story 4, post its movie launch year.

Conference Call and Live Webcast

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT I CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)1 For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency 2020 2019 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency (In millions, except per share and percentage information) $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales Net Sales $ 1,631.7 $ 1,481.6 10 % 11 % $ 2,957.9 $ 3,030.9 -2 % -1 % Cost of sales 799.3 49.0 % 795.1 53.7 % 1 % 1,549.5 52.4 % 1,763.3 58.2 % -12 % Gross Profit 832.4 51.0 % 686.4 46.3 % 21 % 23 % 1,408.4 47.6 % 1,267.6 41.8 % 11 % 13 % Advertising and promotion expenses 102.5 6.3 % 170.4 11.5 % -40 % 239.0 8.1 % 324.3 10.7 % -26 % Other selling and administrative expenses 345.7 21.2 % 366.0 24.7 % -6 % 981.2 33.2 % 971.6 32.1 % 1 % Operating Income (Loss) 384.2 23.5 % 150.1 10.1 % 156 % 165 % 188.2 6.4 % (28.3 ) -0.9 % n/m n/m Interest expense 50.4 3.1 % 47.7 3.2 % 6 % 149.0 5.0 % 140.9 4.6 % 6 % Interest (income) (0.5 ) 0.0 % (0.8 ) -0.1 % -45 % (3.6 ) -0.1 % (4.6 ) -0.2 % -23 % Other non-operating (income) expense, net (3.9 ) 1.3 (0.1 ) 2.9 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 338.1 20.7 % 102.0 6.9 % 232 % 245 % 42.9 1.5 % (167.5 ) -5.5 % n/m n/m Provision for income taxes 22.1 31.4 46.8 46.2 Net Income (Loss) $ 316.0 19.4 % $ 70.6 4.8 % 348 % $ (3.9 ) -0.1 % $ (213.7 ) -7.1 % -98 % Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share - Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.20 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted-average number of common shares 347.6 346.7 347.2 346.2 Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.20 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted-average number of common and potential common shares 348.7 348.5 347.2 346.2 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. n/m - Not Meaningful

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT II CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS1 September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 (In millions) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and equivalents $ 452.2 $ 218.3 $ 630.0 Accounts receivable, net 1,326.1 1,291.3 936.4 Inventories 663.6 701.6 495.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 157.9 225.9 186.1 Total current assets 2,599.9 2,437.0 2,248.0 Property, plant, and equipment, net 497.4 572.3 550.1 Right-of-use assets, net 291.1 306.2 303.2 Other noncurrent assets 2,215.7 2,212.1 2,223.9 Total Assets $ 5,604.1 $ 5,527.6 $ 5,325.2 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Short-term borrowings $ 400.0 $ 230.0 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,237.2 1,234.7 1,228.9 Income taxes payable 21.3 48.8 48.0 Total current liabilities 1,658.4 1,513.4 1,276.9 Long-term debt 2,852.8 2,856.8 2,846.8 Noncurrent lease liabilities 252.0 273.9 270.9 Other noncurrent liabilities 436.5 419.7 439.0 Stockholders' equity 404.5 463.8 491.7 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,604.1 $ 5,527.6 $ 5,325.2 SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited)1 September 30, 2020 2019 Key Balance Sheet Data: Accounts receivable, net days of sales outstanding (DSO) 73 78 Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 Condensed Cash Flow Data: Cash flows used for operating activities $ (434 ) $ (514 ) Cash flows used for investing activities (115 ) (78 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities and other 371 216 Decrease in cash and equivalents $ (178 ) $ (376 ) 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT III WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES INFORMATION (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency Worldwide Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 1,631.7 $ 1,481.6 10 % 11 % $ 2,957.9 $ 3,030.9 -2 % -1 % Sales Adjustments2 186.7 175.4 345.0 368.4 Gross Sales $ 1,818.4 $ 1,656.9 10 % 11 % $ 3,302.9 $ 3,399.3 -3 % -1 % Worldwide Gross Sales by Categories: Dolls $ 690.5 $ 567.6 22 % 24 % $ 1,177.4 $ 1,093.9 8 % 10 % Infant, Toddler and Preschool 404.1 431.0 -6 -5 744.2 876.6 -15 -14 Vehicles 369.4 346.9 6 8 713.7 744.4 -4 -2 Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 354.5 311.4 14 14 667.6 684.4 -2 -1 Gross Sales $ 1,818.4 $ 1,656.9 10 % 11 % $ 3,302.9 $ 3,399.3 -3 % -1 % Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure Worldwide Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands: Barbie $ 532.2 $ 412.8 29 % 30 % $ 879.0 $ 762.8 15 % 17 % Hot Wheels 312.8 293.3 7 9 607.9 619.0 -2 1 Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 387.6 396.3 -2 -1 692.7 791.1 -12 -11 Other 585.7 554.4 6 7 1,123.4 1,226.3 -8 -7 Gross Sales $ 1,818.4 $ 1,656.9 10 % 11 % $ 3,302.9 $ 3,399.3 -3 % -1 % 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 2 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT IV GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency North America Segment Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 924.7 $ 821.9 13 % 13 % $ 1,645.2 $ 1,586.2 4 % 4 % Sales Adjustments2 66.9 58.6 113.8 111.0 Gross Sales $ 991.6 $ 880.4 13 % 13 % $ 1,758.9 $ 1,697.2 4 % 4 % North America Gross Sales by Categories: Dolls $ 328.6 $ 250.6 31 % 31 % $ 523.6 $ 424.2 23 % 23 % Infant, Toddler and Preschool 255.3 274.6 -7 -7 464.3 525.3 -12 -12 Vehicles 189.6 170.8 11 11 356.2 344.3 3 3 Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 218.1 184.4 18 18 414.8 403.4 3 3 Gross Sales $ 991.6 $ 880.4 13 % 13 % $ 1,758.9 $ 1,697.2 4 % 4 % Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure North America Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands: Barbie $ 297.6 $ 221.2 35 % 35 % $ 477.7 $ 369.0 29 % 30 % Hot Wheels 156.5 140.8 11 11 296.8 276.4 7 7 Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 241.6 250.9 -4 -4 423.2 472.1 -10 -10 Other 295.9 267.5 11 11 561.2 579.7 -3 -3 Gross Sales $ 991.6 $ 880.4 13 % 13 % $ 1,758.9 $ 1,697.2 4 % 4 % 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 2 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT V GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency International Segment Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 655.5 $ 607.9 8 % 11 % $ 1,196.0 $ 1,315.0 -9 % -5 % Sales Adjustments2 117.5 113.8 227.2 252.4 Gross Sales $ 773.1 $ 721.7 7 % 10 % $ 1,423.1 $ 1,567.4 -9 % -5 % International Gross Sales by Geographic Area: EMEA Net Sales $ 407.3 $ 337.6 21 % 19 % $ 732.6 $ 703.2 4 % 5 % Sales Adjustments2 75.2 71.0 149.3 155.9 Gross Sales $ 482.6 $ 408.7 18 % 16 % $ 881.9 $ 859.1 3 % 3 % Latin America Net Sales $ 159.0 $ 182.3 -13 % 2 % $ 268.0 $ 368.0 -27 % -15 % Sales Adjustments2 27.7 31.2 46.0 62.1 Gross Sales $ 186.6 $ 213.5 -13 % 3 % $ 314.0 $ 430.1 -27 % -15 % Asia Pacific Net Sales $ 89.2 $ 88.0 1 % 0 % $ 195.4 $ 243.8 -20 % -19 % Sales Adjustments2 14.6 11.5 31.9 34.4 Gross Sales $ 103.8 $ 99.5 4 % 3 % $ 227.2 $ 278.2 -18 % -17 % International Gross Sales by Categories: Dolls $ 308.2 $ 262.2 18 % 22 % $ 532.9 $ 535.0 0 % 4 % Infant, Toddler and Preschool 148.7 156.4 -5 -3 279.9 351.3 -20 -17 Vehicles 179.8 176.2 2 6 357.5 400.1 -11 -6 Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 136.4 127.0 7 9 252.7 281.0 -10 -7 Gross Sales $ 773.1 $ 721.7 7 % 10 % $ 1,423.1 $ 1,567.4 -9 % -5 % Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure International Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands: Barbie $ 234.6 $ 191.6 22 % 26 % $ 401.3 $ 393.9 2 % 6 % Hot Wheels 156.3 152.5 3 7 311.1 342.6 -9 -4 Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 146.1 145.4 0 3 269.5 319.1 -16 -12 Other 236.1 232.1 2 4 441.2 511.9 -14 -10 Gross Sales $ 773.1 $ 721.7 7 % 10 % $ 1,423.1 $ 1,567.4 -9 % -5 % 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 2 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT VI GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency 2020 2019 % Change

as Reported % Change in

Constant Currency American Girl Segment Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 51.4 $ 51.8 -1 % -1 % $ 116.8 $ 129.7 -10 % -10 % Sales Adjustments2 2.3 3.0 4.1 5.0 Gross Sales $ 53.7 $ 54.8 -2 % -2 % $ 120.9 $ 134.7 -10 % -10 % 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 2 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products.

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT VII SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross Profit Gross Profit, As Reported $ 832.4 $ 686.4 $ 1,408.4 $ 1,267.6 Gross Margin 51.0 % 46.3 % 47.6 % 41.8 % Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses 0.3 8.4 4.8 11.9 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 - 0.7 - 21.3 Gross Profit, As Adjusted $ 832.7 $ 695.6 $ 1,413.2 $ 1,300.8 Adjusted Gross Margin 51.0 % 46.9 % 47.8 % 42.9 % Other Selling and Administrative Expenses Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Reported $ 345.7 $ 366.0 $ 981.2 $ 971.6 % of Net Sales 21.2 % 24.7 % 33.2 % 32.1 % Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses (6.7 ) (11.3 ) (30.5 ) (34.4 ) Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 (10.1 ) (3.2 ) (19.2 ) (7.6 ) Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Adjusted $ 328.9 $ 351.4 $ 931.6 $ 929.6 % of Net Sales 20.2 % 23.7 % 31.5 % 30.7 % Operating Income (Loss) Operating Income (Loss), As Reported $ 384.2 $ 150.1 $ 188.2 $ (28.3 ) Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses 7.0 19.7 35.3 46.4 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 10.1 3.9 19.2 28.9 Operating Income, As Adjusted $ 401.3 $ 173.7 $ 242.7 $ 46.9 Other Information Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 $ 10.1 $ 3.9 $ 19.2 $ 34.3

1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 2 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $10.1 million and $19.2 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.9 million and $34.3 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $34.3 million recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns.

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT VII SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings Per Share Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, As Reported $ 0.91 $ 0.20 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.62 ) Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses 0.02 0.06 0.10 0.13 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.08 Tax Effect of Adjustments3 - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, As Adjusted $ 0.95 $ 0.26 $ 0.14 $ (0.41 ) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (Loss), As Reported $ 316.0 $ 70.6 $ (3.9 ) $ (213.7 ) Adjustments: Interest Expense 50.4 47.7 149.0 140.9 Provision for Income Taxes 22.1 31.4 46.8 46.2 Depreciation 38.1 52.7 120.1 156.3 Amortization 9.8 9.8 29.5 30.2 EBITDA 436.4 212.1 341.4 159.8 Adjustments: Share-based Compensation 16.5 14.8 39.9 39.1 Severance and Restructuring Expenses 6.8 16.8 34.6 40.0 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 10.1 3.9 19.2 28.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 469.8 $ 247.7 $ 435.1 $ 267.8 Free Cash Flow Net Cash Flows Used For Operating Activities (434.0 ) (513.7 ) Capital Expenditures (90.4 ) (75.6 ) Free Cash Flow $ (524.4 ) $ (589.3 )

1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 2 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $10.1 million and $19.2 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.9 million and $34.3 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $34.3 million recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns. 3 The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common and potential common shares. Adjustments for the U.S. and certain International affiliates were not tax effected because of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

