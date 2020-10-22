NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $140.0 million compared to $134.3 million a year-ago. On a GAAP basis, net income for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $10.5 million compared to $6.1 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. On a GAAP basis, fully diluted net income per share was $0.16 in the fiscal 2021 second quarter compared to $0.09 per share for the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $0.30 versus $0.24 reported in the second quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was $30.4 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter compared to $23.8 million for the same period a year ago. Free cash flow was $23.7 million compared to $17.1 million in the same period a year ago. The ending cash balance was $103.4 million with $64.0 million outstanding against the revolving credit facility.

“We delivered strong Q2 performance across almost every operational metric and showed solid growth in subscription services,” said Rusty Frantz, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “NextGen Healthcare offers a premium client experience in the independent ambulatory market and this differentiator is showing up in our commercial wins both inside and outside the base. We intend to further capitalize on the success of our integrated solution by migrating our client base onto our Spring ‘21 release which leverages our new patient experience platform – opening up additional long-term market opportunities. With better visibility and confidence in the back half of the year, we are resuming annual guidance.”

Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook

Based on improved market conditions, the Company is reinstating annual guidance. For fiscal 2021, the Company now expects revenue of between $535 and $551 million and non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.83 and $0.93.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company's financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates free cash flow by as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, net securities litigation defense costs and settlement, share-based compensation, impairment of assets, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2020 was 22.0%. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate expected to be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2021 is 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, net securities litigation defense costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Recurring $ 125,691 $ 120,589 $ 245,213 $ 240,036 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 14,311 13,667 25,668 26,081 Total revenues 140,002 134,256 270,881 266,117 Cost of revenue: Recurring 52,906 50,328 103,335 100,868 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 6,083 6,563 12,124 12,841 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 9,961 8,843 19,860 17,256 Total cost of revenue 68,950 65,734 135,319 130,965 Gross profit 71,052 68,522 135,562 135,152 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 41,950 39,046 82,687 79,174 Research and development costs, net 17,692 19,789 35,914 41,840 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,112 865 2,224 1,730 Impairment of assets — 1,916 — 2,405 Restructuring costs — 175 2,562 1,882 Total operating expenses 60,754 61,791 123,387 127,031 Income from operations 10,298 6,731 12,175 8,121 Interest income 12 36 18 115 Interest expense (1,135 ) (387 ) (2,242 ) (859 ) Other income (expense), net (18 ) 210 (2 ) 77 Income before provision for (benefit of) income taxes 9,157 6,590 9,949 7,454 Provision for (benefit of) income taxes (1,298 ) 509 318 129 Net income $ 10,455 $ 6,081 $ 9,631 $ 7,325 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 66,688 65,401 66,493 65,209 Diluted 66,689 65,560 66,493 65,445

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,440 $ 138,012 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 5,405 2,307 Accounts receivable, net 75,102 80,006 Contract assets 15,714 12,529 Income taxes receivable 1,900 856 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,361 26,305 Total current assets 224,922 260,015 Equipment and improvements, net 16,720 19,836 Capitalized software costs, net 39,234 37,004 Operating lease assets 30,804 31,004 Deferred income taxes, net 10,647 10,620 Contract assets, net of current 2,303 3,007 Intangibles, net 45,577 57,809 Goodwill 267,212 267,165 Other assets 34,993 33,656 Total assets $ 672,412 $ 720,116 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,822 $ 10,521 Contract liabilities 48,442 56,786 Accrued compensation and related benefits 32,140 23,792 Income taxes payable 50 148 Operating lease liabilities 11,061 10,619 Other current liabilities 38,887 41,352 Total current liabilities 137,402 143,218 Deferred compensation 6,140 5,300 Line of credit 64,000 129,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 36,380 38,823 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,899 3,281 Total liabilities 252,821 319,622 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 66,734 and 66,134 shares at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 667 661 Additional paid-in capital 292,228 282,857 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,054 ) (2,143 ) Retained earnings 128,750 119,119 Total shareholders' equity 419,591 400,494 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 672,412 $ 720,116

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before provision for income taxes - GAAP $ 9,157 $ 6,590 $ 9,949 $ 7,454 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 142 739 262 739 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,984 5,152 12,232 10,305 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 178 178 355 355 Impairment of assets — 1,916 — 2,405 Restructuring costs — 175 2,562 1,882 Securities litigation defense costs and settlement, net of insurance 3,233 339 4,259 376 Share-based compensation 5,437 4,316 10,830 9,207 Other non-run-rate expenses* 1,154 815 2,465 905 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 16,128 13,630 32,965 26,174 Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP 25,285 20,220 42,914 33,628 Provision for income taxes 5,057 4,448 8,583 7,398 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 20,228 $ 15,772 $ 34,331 $ 26,230 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 66,689 65,560 66,493 65,445 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 consist primarily of $664 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan, $462 of professional services costs not related to core operations, and $28 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Other non-run-rate expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2020 consist primarily of $1,427 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan, $939 of professional services costs not related to core operations, and $99 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 consist primarily of excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan.

