Kopin Corporation to Report Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce the financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:30am ET.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John C.C. Fan and Richard Sneider, the Company's Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Kopin's financial results, strategy, and business outlook.