Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Excluding the charges related to our branch and facilities optimization plan, we delivered a strong quarter highlighted by solid balance sheet growth, significant contributions from many of our sources of noninterest income, and disciplined expense management. Our diverse lending businesses enabled us to capitalize on pockets of strength in the economy where there is good demand, including equipment financing, small dollar consumer loans, and warehouse lines to commercial FHA lenders. As a result, our total loan balances increased at an annualized rate of more than 8% in the third quarter and helped drive an increase in net interest income.”

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which includes $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s previously announced branch and facilities optimization plan. This compares to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

“We are seeing general improvement in the financial health of our borrowers as the economy continues to strengthen. Our deferred loans declined from 18.6% of total loans at the end of the second quarter to 5.7% of total loans at September 30, 2020. While the return to scheduled payments by many borrowers is encouraging, we remain cautious about the pace of the economic recovery and continued to add to our loan loss reserves, resulting in our allowance for credit losses increasing to 1.07% of total loans at September 30, 2020, from 0.97% at June 30, 2020.”

“As previously disclosed, during the third quarter we also made adjustments to our operations with the sale of our commercial FHA loan origination platform and the announcement of a series of planned branch and corporate office reductions. We believe the collective impact of these actions will help drive further improvement in our efficiency ratio and provide more operating leverage as we continue to grow our balance sheet in the future, resulting in more consistent financial performance, a higher level of returns, and greater franchise value,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an estimated life of loan credit loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), $1.7 million in gains on sales of investment securities, and a $0.2 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.33%, compared to 3.32% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 14 and 12 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 1 basis point from the second quarter of 2020, as a decline in the average yield on earning assets was largely offset by a reduction in the average cost of deposits.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.70%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 20 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the average yield on earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in the average cost of deposits.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $50.0 million, an increase of 2.0% from $49.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $0.5 million, or 1.1%. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.1 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.9 million, a decrease of 2.5% from $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $1.4 million and $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impairment, noninterest income increased due to higher levels of residential mortgage banking revenue, service charges on deposit accounts, and other income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 3.5% from $19.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA revenue and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.6 million, a decrease of 2.4% from the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue decreased 7.3%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company originated $50.9 million in rate lock commitments during the third quarter of 2020, prior to the sale of the origination platform on August 28, 2020, compared to $134.8 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $3.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $54.7 million, which included $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale, compared with $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, which included a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the integration and acquisition expenses and losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 13.8% from $48.0 million, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.1 million gain on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses and gains/losses on MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense decreased 5.1% due principally to the Company’s expense reduction and efficiency improvement initiatives implemented over the past year.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.94 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $4.84 billion at June 30, 2020 and $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in equipment finance loans and leases, commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $65.0 million from June 30, 2020 to $815.5 million, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.

The increase in total loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to the growth in equipment finance balances, consumer loans, and loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $4.94 billion at June 30, 2020, and $4.45 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial FHA servicing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $67.4 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared with $60.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the addition of three commercial real estate loans. At September 30, 2019, nonperforming loans totaled $45.2 million, or 1.04% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.3 million, or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis, which primarily represents charge-offs taken against the three commercial real estate loans moved to nonperforming status referenced above.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, which reflects the higher level of net charge-offs experienced in the quarter.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.07% of total loans and 78.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, compared with 0.97% of total loans and 77.8% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020. Approximately 96.3% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:



Bank Level Ratios as of September 30, 2020 Consolidated Ratios as of September 30, 2020 Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.82% 13.34% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.96% 9.40% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.01% 7.72% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.96% 8.18% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.61% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 352,932 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.20 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $13.3 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.70 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.26 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 49,980 $ 48,989 $ 46,651 $ 48,687 $ 49,450 Provision for credit losses on loans 10,970 11,610 10,569 5,305 4,361 Noninterest income 18,919 19,396 8,598 19,014 19,606 Noninterest expense 54,659 40,782 42,675 46,325 48,025 Income before income taxes 3,270 15,993 2,005 16,071 16,670 Income taxes 3,184 3,424 456 3,279 4,015 Net income 86 12,569 1,549 12,792 12,655 Preferred stock dividends, net - - - - (22 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 86 $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 Diluted earnings per common share $ - $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 22,937,837 23,339,964 24,538,002 24,761,960 24,684,529 Return on average assets 0.01 % 0.77 % 0.10 % 0.83 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 0.05 % 8.00 % 0.96 % 7.71 % 7.71 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 0.08 % 11.84 % 1.39 % 11.24 % 11.19 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.32 % 3.48 % 3.56 % 3.70 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.83 % 58.53 % 63.78 % 59.46 % 60.63 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary Adjusted earnings (1) $ 12,023 $ 12,884 $ 2,806 $ 16,110 $ 16,422 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.72 % 0.78 % 0.19 % 1.04 % 1.09 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 7.56 % 8.20 % 1.73 % 9.71 % 10.01 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) 11.04 % 12.14 % 2.53 % 14.15 % 14.52 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net interest income: Interest income $ 60,314 $ 60,548 $ 61,314 $ 64,444 $ 65,006 Interest expense 10,334 11,559 14,663 15,757 15,556 Net interest income 49,980 48,989 46,651 48,687 49,450 Provision for credit losses on loans 10,970 11,610 10,569 5,305 4,361 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 39,010 37,379 36,082 43,382 45,089 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 5,559 5,698 5,677 5,377 5,998 Commercial FHA revenue 926 3,414 1,267 3,702 3,954 Residential mortgage banking revenue 3,049 2,723 1,755 763 720 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,092 1,706 2,656 2,860 3,008 Interchange revenue 3,283 3,013 2,833 3,053 3,249 Gain on sales of investment securities, net 1,721 - - 635 25 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (1,418 ) (107 ) (8,468 ) (1,613 ) (1,060 ) Other income 3,707 2,949 2,878 4,237 3,712 Total noninterest income 18,919 19,396 8,598 19,014 19,606 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,118 20,740 21,063 23,650 25,083 Occupancy and equipment 4,866 4,286 4,869 4,654 4,793 Data processing 5,396 5,300 5,334 6,074 5,271 Professional 1,861 1,606 1,855 1,952 2,348 Amortization of intangible assets 1,557 1,629 1,762 1,804 1,803 Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 188 391 496 95 (70 ) Impairment related to branch optimization 12,651 60 146 - 3,229 Other expense 7,022 6,770 7,150 8,096 5,568 Total noninterest expense 54,659 40,782 42,675 46,325 48,025 Income before income taxes 3,270 15,993 2,005 16,071 16,670 Income taxes 3,184 3,424 456 3,279 4,015 Net income 86 12,569 1,549 12,792 12,655 Preferred stock dividends, net - - - - (22 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 86 $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.51 $ 0.51







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 461,196 $ 519,868 $ 449,396 $ 394,505 $ 409,346 Investment securities 618,974 639,693 661,894 655,054 668,630 Loans 4,941,466 4,839,423 4,376,204 4,401,410 4,328,835 Allowance for credit losses on loans (52,771 ) (47,093 ) (38,545 ) (28,028 ) (24,917 ) Total loans, net 4,888,695 4,792,330 4,337,659 4,373,382 4,303,918 Loans held for sale 62,500 32,403 113,852 16,431 88,322 Premises and equipment, net 74,967 89,046 90,118 91,055 93,896 Other real estate owned 15,961 12,728 7,892 6,745 4,890 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 42,465 44,239 44,566 53,824 54,124 Mortgage servicing rights held for sale 1,308 1,244 1,460 1,972 1,860 Goodwill 161,904 172,796 172,796 171,758 171,074 Other intangible assets, net 29,938 31,495 33,124 34,886 36,690 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 145,112 144,215 143,323 142,423 141,510 Other assets 197,025 164,441 152,150 144,982 139,644 Total assets $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,355,188 $ 1,273,267 $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 Interest-bearing deposits 3,673,548 3,669,840 3,597,914 3,524,782 3,430,090 Total deposits 5,028,736 4,943,107 4,650,640 4,544,254 4,445,171 Short-term borrowings 58,625 77,136 43,578 82,029 122,294 FHLB advances and other borrowings 693,640 693,865 593,089 493,311 559,932 Subordinated debt 169,702 169,610 169,505 176,653 192,689 Trust preferred debentures 48,682 48,551 48,420 48,288 48,165 Other liabilities 78,780 78,640 71,838 80,571 90,131 Total liabilities 6,078,165 6,010,909 5,577,070 5,425,106 5,458,382 Total shareholders’ equity 621,880 633,589 631,160 661,911 655,522 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 1,938,691 $ 1,856,435 $ 1,439,145 $ 1,387,766 $ 1,292,511 Commercial real estate 1,496,758 1,495,183 1,507,280 1,526,504 1,622,363 Construction and land development 177,894 207,593 208,361 208,733 215,978 Residential real estate 470,829 509,453 548,014 568,291 587,984 Consumer 857,294 770,759 673,404 710,116 609,999 Total loans $ 4,941,466 $ 4,839,423 $ 4,376,204 $ 4,401,410 $ 4,328,835 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,355,188 $ 1,273,267 $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,581,216 1,484,728 1,425,022 1,342,788 1,222,599 Money market 826,454 877,675 849,642 787,662 753,869 Savings 580,748 594,685 534,457 522,456 526,938 Time 661,872 689,841 765,870 822,160 833,038 Brokered time 23,258 22,911 22,923 49,716 93,646 Total deposits $ 5,028,736 $ 4,943,107 $ 4,650,640 $ 4,544,254 $ 4,445,171







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 491,728 $ 489,941 $ 337,851 $ 406,526 $ 259,427 Investment securities 628,705 650,356 662,450 631,294 666,157 Loans 4,803,940 4,696,288 4,384,206 4,359,144 4,352,635 Loans held for sale 44,880 99,169 19,844 36,974 31,664 Nonmarketable equity securities 50,765 50,661 45,124 43,745 44,010 Total interest-earning assets 6,020,018 5,986,415 5,449,475 5,477,683 5,353,893 Non-earning assets 625,522 619,411 624,594 649,169 636,028 Total assets $ 6,645,540 $ 6,605,826 $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,656,833 $ 3,651,406 $ 3,549,515 $ 3,490,165 $ 3,429,063 Short-term borrowings 64,010 59,103 55,616 104,598 124,183 FHLB advances and other borrowings 693,721 692,470 532,733 531,419 591,516 Subordinated debt 169,657 169,560 170,026 182,149 106,090 Trust preferred debentures 48,618 48,487 48,357 48,229 48,105 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,632,839 4,621,026 4,356,247 4,356,560 4,298,957 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,303,963 1,280,983 986,178 1,028,670 967,192 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 75,859 71,853 78,943 83,125 72,610 Shareholders' equity 632,879 631,964 652,701 658,497 651,162 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,645,540 $ 6,605,826 $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 0.10 % 0.14 % 1.26 % 1.62 % 2.14 % Investment securities 2.86 % 3.05 % 3.23 % 3.10 % 3.00 % Loans 4.57 % 4.64 % 5.01 % 5.22 % 5.31 % Loans held for sale 2.92 % 4.07 % 3.87 % 4.12 % 3.02 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.26 % 5.40 % 5.39 % 5.31 % 5.33 % Total interest-earning assets 4.01 % 4.10 % 4.56 % 4.70 % 4.85 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 0.46 % 0.61 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.08 % Short-term borrowings 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.73 % 0.67 % 0.68 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.85 % 1.69 % 2.24 % 2.26 % 2.36 % Subordinated debt 5.58 % 5.85 % 5.90 % 5.94 % 6.30 % Trust preferred debentures 4.16 % 4.86 % 6.02 % 6.41 % 6.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.89 % 1.01 % 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.44 % Cost of Deposits 0.34 % 0.45 % 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.84 % Net Interest Margin 3.33 % 3.32 % 3.48 % 3.56 % 3.70 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 28,188 $ 36,551 $ 40,392 $ 29,876 $ 23,118 Nonperforming loans 67,443 60,513 58,166 42,082 45,168 Nonperforming assets 84,795 74,707 67,158 50,027 50,058 Net charge-offs 5,292 3,062 12,835 2,194 5,369 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.57 % 0.76 % 0.92 % 0.68 % 0.53 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.36 % 1.25 % 1.33 % 0.96 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.27 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 0.82 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.07 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.64 % 0.58 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 78.25 % 77.82 % 66.27 % 66.60 % 55.29 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.44 % 0.26 % 1.18 % 0.20 % 0.49 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,260,893 $ 3,253,784 $ 2,967,536 $ 3,409,959 $ 3,281,260 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 27.51 $ 27.62 $ 26.99 $ 27.10 $ 26.93 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 19.03 $ 18.72 $ 18.19 $ 18.64 $ 18.40 Market price at period end $ 12.85 $ 14.95 $ 17.49 $ 28.96 $ 26.05 Shares outstanding at period end 22,602,844 22,937,296 23,381,496 24,420,345 24,338,748 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.34 % 13.67 % 13.73 % 14.72 % 14.82 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.40 % 9.71 % 9.76 % 10.52 % 10.35 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.72 % 7.75 % 8.39 % 8.74 % 8.77 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.18 % 8.44 % 8.47 % 9.20 % 9.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.61 % 6.67 % 7.08 % 7.74 % 7.58 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 3,270 $ 15,993 $ 2,005 $ 16,071 $ 16,670 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net 1,721 - - 635 25 Other (17 ) 11 (13 ) (6 ) - Total adjustments to noninterest income 1,704 11 (13 ) 629 25 Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 188 391 496 95 (70 ) Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt - - 193 1,778 - Impairment related to branch optimization 12,651 60 146 - 3,229 Integration and acquisition expenses 1,199 (6 ) 885 3,332 2,063 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 14,038 445 1,720 5,205 5,222 Adjusted earnings pre tax 15,604 16,427 3,738 20,647 21,867 Adjusted earnings tax 3,581 3,543 932 4,537 5,445 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 12,023 12,884 2,806 16,110 16,422 Preferred stock dividends, net - - - - (22 ) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 12,023 $ 12,884 $ 2,806 $ 16,110 $ 16,444 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 Adjusted return on average assets 0.72 % - 0.78 % - 0.19 % - 1.04 % - 1.09 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 7.56 % - 8.20 % - 1.73 % - 9.71 % - 10.01 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.04 % - 12.14 % - 2.53 % - 14.15 % - 14.52 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 54,659 $ 40,782 $ 42,675 $ 46,325 $ 48,025 (Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (188 ) (391 ) (496 ) (95 ) 70 Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt - - (193 ) (1,778 ) - Impairment related to branch optimization (12,651 ) (60 ) (146 ) - (3,229 ) Integration and acquisition expenses (1,199 ) 6 (885 ) (3,332 ) (2,063 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 40,621 $ 40,337 $ 40,955 $ 41,120 $ 42,803 Net interest income - GAAP $ 49,980 $ 48,989 $ 46,651 $ 48,687 $ 49,450 Effect of tax-exempt income 430 438 485 474 502 Adjusted net interest income 50,410 49,427 47,136 49,161 49,952 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 18,919 $ 19,396 $ 8,598 $ 19,014 $ 19,606 Loan servicing rights impairment 1,418 107 8,468 1,613 1,060 Gain on sales of investment securities, net (1,721 ) - - (635 ) (25 ) Other 17 (11 ) 13 6 - Adjusted noninterest income 18,633 19,492 17,079 19,998 20,641 Adjusted total revenue $ 69,043 $ 68,919 $ 64,215 $ 69,159 $ 70,593 Efficiency ratio 58.83 % 58.53 % 63.78 % 59.46 % 60.63 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 621,880 $ 633,589 $ 631,160 $ 661,911 $ 655,522 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - - - - Goodwill (161,904 ) (172,796 ) (172,796 ) (171,758 ) (171,074 ) Other intangibles, net (29,938 ) (31,495 ) (33,124 ) (34,886 ) (36,690 ) Tangible common equity $ 430,038 $ 429,298 $ 425,240 $ 455,267 $ 447,758 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (172,796 ) (172,796 ) (171,758 ) (171,074 ) Other intangibles, net (29,938 ) (31,495 ) (33,124 ) (34,886 ) (36,690 ) Tangible assets $ 6,508,203 $ 6,440,207 $ 6,002,310 $ 5,880,373 $ 5,906,140 Common Shares Outstanding 22,602,844 22,937,296 23,381,496 24,420,345 24,338,748 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6.61 % 6.67 % 7.08 % 7.74 % 7.58 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 19.03 $ 18.72 $ 18.19 $ 18.64 $ 18.40 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 86 $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 632,879 $ 631,964 $ 652,701 $ 658,497 $ 651,162 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - - - (814 ) Goodwill (168,771 ) (172,796 ) (171,890 ) (171,082 ) (166,389 ) Other intangibles, net (30,690 ) (32,275 ) (33,951 ) (35,745 ) (34,519 ) Average tangible common equity $ 433,418 $ 426,893 $ 446,860 $ 451,670 $ 449,440 ROATCE 0.08 % 11.84 % 1.39 % 11.24 % 11.19 %





























