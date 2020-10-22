 

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

Summary

  • Net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share
  • Adjusted earnings of $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflects the exclusion of $13.9 million of charges related to branch and facilities optimization plan
  • Total loans increased $102.0 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2020
  • Total deposits increased $85.6 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2020
  • Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.07% of total loans
  • COVID-19 related loan deferral requests declined 68.9% from June 30, 2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which includes $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s previously announced branch and facilities optimization plan. This compares to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Excluding the charges related to our branch and facilities optimization plan, we delivered a strong quarter highlighted by solid balance sheet growth, significant contributions from many of our sources of noninterest income, and disciplined expense management. Our diverse lending businesses enabled us to capitalize on pockets of strength in the economy where there is good demand, including equipment financing, small dollar consumer loans, and warehouse lines to commercial FHA lenders. As a result, our total loan balances increased at an annualized rate of more than 8% in the third quarter and helped drive an increase in net interest income.”

“We are seeing general improvement in the financial health of our borrowers as the economy continues to strengthen. Our deferred loans declined from 18.6% of total loans at the end of the second quarter to 5.7% of total loans at September 30, 2020. While the return to scheduled payments by many borrowers is encouraging, we remain cautious about the pace of the economic recovery and continued to add to our loan loss reserves, resulting in our allowance for credit losses increasing to 1.07% of total loans at September 30, 2020, from 0.97% at June 30, 2020.”

“As previously disclosed, during the third quarter we also made adjustments to our operations with the sale of our commercial FHA loan origination platform and the announcement of a series of planned branch and corporate office reductions. We believe the collective impact of these actions will help drive further improvement in our efficiency ratio and provide more operating leverage as we continue to grow our balance sheet in the future, resulting in more consistent financial performance, a higher level of returns, and greater franchise value,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an estimated life of loan credit loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), $1.7 million in gains on sales of investment securities, and a $0.2 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.33%, compared to 3.32% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 14 and 12 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 1 basis point from the second quarter of 2020, as a decline in the average yield on earning assets was largely offset by a reduction in the average cost of deposits.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.70%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 20 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the average yield on earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in the average cost of deposits.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $50.0 million, an increase of 2.0% from $49.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $0.5 million, or 1.1%. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.1 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.9 million, a decrease of 2.5% from $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.   Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $1.4 million and $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impairment, noninterest income increased due to higher levels of residential mortgage banking revenue, service charges on deposit accounts, and other income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 3.5% from $19.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA revenue and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.6 million, a decrease of 2.4% from the second quarter of 2020.   Compared to the third quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue decreased 7.3%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company originated $50.9 million in rate lock commitments during the third quarter of 2020, prior to the sale of the origination platform on August 28, 2020, compared to $134.8 million in the prior quarter.   Compared to the third quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $3.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $54.7 million, which included $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale, compared with $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, which included a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the integration and acquisition expenses and losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 13.8% from $48.0 million, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.1 million gain on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses and gains/losses on MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense decreased 5.1% due principally to the Company’s expense reduction and efficiency improvement initiatives implemented over the past year.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.94 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $4.84 billion at June 30, 2020 and $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in equipment finance loans and leases, commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $65.0 million from June 30, 2020 to $815.5 million, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.  

The increase in total loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to the growth in equipment finance balances, consumer loans, and loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $4.94 billion at June 30, 2020, and $4.45 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial FHA servicing deposits.  

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $67.4 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared with $60.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the addition of three commercial real estate loans. At September 30, 2019, nonperforming loans totaled $45.2 million, or 1.04% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.3 million, or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis, which primarily represents charge-offs taken against the three commercial real estate loans moved to nonperforming status referenced above.  

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, which reflects the higher level of net charge-offs experienced in the quarter.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.07% of total loans and 78.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, compared with 0.97% of total loans and 77.8% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020.   Approximately 96.3% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 
Bank Level Ratios as of September 30, 2020 		Consolidated Ratios as of September 30, 2020 Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.82% 13.34% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.96% 9.40% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.01% 7.72% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.96% 8.18% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.61% NA

      (1)   A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
      (2)   Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 352,932 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.20 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $13.3 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 23, 2020, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 1996893. A recorded replay can be accessed through October 30, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 1996893.

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.70 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.26 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321




 



                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)  
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Earnings Summary                                          
Net interest income   $ 49,980     $ 48,989     $ 46,651     $ 48,687     $ 49,450      
Provision for credit losses on loans     10,970       11,610       10,569       5,305       4,361      
Noninterest income     18,919       19,396       8,598       19,014       19,606      
Noninterest expense     54,659       40,782       42,675       46,325       48,025      
Income before income taxes     3,270       15,993       2,005       16,071       16,670      
Income taxes     3,184       3,424       456       3,279       4,015      
Net income     86       12,569       1,549       12,792       12,655      
Preferred stock dividends, net     -       -       -       -       (22 )    
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 86     $ 12,569     $ 1,549     $ 12,792     $ 12,677      
                                           
Diluted earnings per common share   $ -     $ 0.53     $ 0.06     $ 0.51     $ 0.51      
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     22,937,837       23,339,964       24,538,002       24,761,960       24,684,529      
Return on average assets     0.01 %     0.77 %     0.10 %     0.83 %     0.84   %  
Return on average shareholders' equity     0.05 %     8.00 %     0.96 %     7.71 %     7.71   %  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     0.08 %     11.84 %     1.39 %     11.24 %     11.19   %  
Net interest margin     3.33 %     3.32 %     3.48 %     3.56 %     3.70   %  
Efficiency ratio (1)     58.83 %     58.53 %     63.78 %     59.46 %     60.63   %  
                                           
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary                                          
Adjusted earnings (1)   $ 12,023     $ 12,884     $ 2,806     $ 16,110     $ 16,422      
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1)   $ 0.52     $ 0.55     $ 0.11     $ 0.64     $ 0.66      
Adjusted return on average assets (1)     0.72 %     0.78 %     0.19 %     1.04 %     1.09   %  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)     7.56 %     8.20 %     1.73 %     9.71 %     10.01   %  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)     11.04 %     12.14 %     2.53 %     14.15 %     14.52   %  
                                           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                                  
                                           



                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
     
    For the Quarter Ended    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Net interest income:                                          
Interest income   $ 60,314       $ 60,548       $ 61,314       $ 64,444       $ 65,006      
Interest expense     10,334         11,559         14,663         15,757         15,556      
Net interest income     49,980         48,989         46,651         48,687         49,450      
Provision for credit losses on loans     10,970         11,610         10,569         5,305         4,361      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans     39,010         37,379         36,082         43,382         45,089      
Noninterest income:                                          
Wealth management revenue     5,559         5,698         5,677         5,377         5,998      
Commercial FHA revenue     926         3,414         1,267         3,702         3,954      
Residential mortgage banking revenue     3,049         2,723         1,755         763         720      
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,092         1,706         2,656         2,860         3,008      
Interchange revenue     3,283         3,013         2,833         3,053         3,249      
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     1,721         -         -         635         25      
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     (1,418 )       (107 )       (8,468 )       (1,613 )       (1,060 )    
Other income     3,707         2,949         2,878         4,237         3,712      
Total noninterest income     18,919         19,396         8,598         19,014         19,606      
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     21,118         20,740         21,063         23,650         25,083      
Occupancy and equipment     4,866         4,286         4,869         4,654         4,793      
Data processing     5,396         5,300         5,334         6,074         5,271      
Professional     1,861         1,606         1,855         1,952         2,348      
Amortization of intangible assets     1,557         1,629         1,762         1,804         1,803      
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     188         391         496         95         (70 )    
Impairment related to branch optimization     12,651         60         146         -         3,229      
Other expense     7,022         6,770         7,150         8,096         5,568      
Total noninterest expense     54,659         40,782         42,675         46,325         48,025      
Income before income taxes     3,270         15,993         2,005         16,071         16,670      
Income taxes     3,184         3,424         456         3,279         4,015      
Net income     86         12,569         1,549         12,792         12,655      
Preferred stock dividends, net     -         -         -         -         (22 )    
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 86       $ 12,569       $ 1,549       $ 12,792       $ 12,677      
                                           
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.00       $ 0.53       $ 0.06       $ 0.52       $ 0.51      
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.00       $ 0.53       $ 0.06       $ 0.51       $ 0.51      
                                           



                                         
                                         
                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of  
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30, 
(in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 461,196       $ 519,868       $ 449,396       $ 394,505       $ 409,346    
Investment securities     618,974         639,693         661,894         655,054         668,630    
Loans     4,941,466         4,839,423         4,376,204         4,401,410         4,328,835    
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (52,771 )       (47,093 )       (38,545 )       (28,028 )       (24,917 )  
Total loans, net     4,888,695         4,792,330         4,337,659         4,373,382         4,303,918    
Loans held for sale     62,500         32,403         113,852         16,431         88,322    
Premises and equipment, net     74,967         89,046         90,118         91,055         93,896    
Other real estate owned     15,961         12,728         7,892         6,745         4,890    
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     42,465         44,239         44,566         53,824         54,124    
Mortgage servicing rights held for sale     1,308         1,244         1,460         1,972         1,860    
Goodwill     161,904         172,796         172,796         171,758         171,074    
Other intangible assets, net     29,938         31,495         33,124         34,886         36,690    
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies     145,112         144,215         143,323         142,423         141,510    
Other assets     197,025         164,441         152,150         144,982         139,644    
Total assets   $ 6,700,045       $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904    
                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,355,188       $ 1,273,267       $ 1,052,726       $ 1,019,472       $ 1,015,081    
Interest-bearing deposits     3,673,548         3,669,840         3,597,914         3,524,782         3,430,090    
Total deposits     5,028,736         4,943,107         4,650,640         4,544,254         4,445,171    
Short-term borrowings     58,625         77,136         43,578         82,029         122,294    
FHLB advances and other borrowings     693,640         693,865         593,089         493,311         559,932    
Subordinated debt     169,702         169,610         169,505         176,653         192,689    
Trust preferred debentures     48,682         48,551         48,420         48,288         48,165    
Other liabilities     78,780         78,640         71,838         80,571         90,131    
Total liabilities     6,078,165         6,010,909         5,577,070         5,425,106         5,458,382    
Total shareholders’ equity     621,880         633,589         631,160         661,911         655,522    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,700,045       $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904    
                                         



                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
    As of    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Loan Portfolio                                          
Commercial loans and leases   $ 1,938,691     $ 1,856,435     $ 1,439,145     $ 1,387,766     $ 1,292,511    
Commercial real estate     1,496,758       1,495,183       1,507,280       1,526,504       1,622,363    
Construction and land development     177,894       207,593       208,361       208,733       215,978    
Residential real estate     470,829       509,453       548,014       568,291       587,984    
Consumer     857,294       770,759       673,404       710,116       609,999    
Total loans   $ 4,941,466     $ 4,839,423     $ 4,376,204     $ 4,401,410     $ 4,328,835    
                                           
Deposit Portfolio                                          
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,355,188     $ 1,273,267     $ 1,052,726     $ 1,019,472     $ 1,015,081    
Interest-bearing:                                          
Checking     1,581,216       1,484,728       1,425,022       1,342,788       1,222,599    
Money market     826,454       877,675       849,642       787,662       753,869    
Savings     580,748       594,685       534,457       522,456       526,938    
Time     661,872       689,841       765,870       822,160       833,038    
Brokered time     23,258       22,911       22,923       49,716       93,646    
Total deposits   $ 5,028,736     $ 4,943,107     $ 4,650,640     $ 4,544,254     $ 4,445,171    



                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Average Balance Sheets                                          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 491,728     $ 489,941     $ 337,851     $ 406,526     $ 259,427    
Investment securities     628,705       650,356       662,450       631,294       666,157    
Loans     4,803,940       4,696,288       4,384,206       4,359,144       4,352,635    
Loans held for sale     44,880       99,169       19,844       36,974       31,664    
Nonmarketable equity securities     50,765       50,661       45,124       43,745       44,010    
Total interest-earning assets     6,020,018       5,986,415       5,449,475       5,477,683       5,353,893    
Non-earning assets     625,522       619,411       624,594       649,169       636,028    
Total assets   $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852     $ 5,989,921    
                                           
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,656,833     $ 3,651,406     $ 3,549,515     $ 3,490,165     $ 3,429,063    
Short-term borrowings     64,010       59,103       55,616       104,598       124,183    
FHLB advances and other borrowings     693,721       692,470       532,733       531,419       591,516    
Subordinated debt     169,657       169,560       170,026       182,149       106,090    
Trust preferred debentures     48,618       48,487       48,357       48,229       48,105    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,632,839       4,621,026       4,356,247       4,356,560       4,298,957    
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,303,963       1,280,983       986,178       1,028,670       967,192    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     75,859       71,853       78,943       83,125       72,610    
Shareholders' equity     632,879       631,964       652,701       658,497       651,162    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852     $ 5,989,921    
                                           
Yields                                          
Earning Assets                                          
Cash and cash equivalents     0.10 %     0.14 %     1.26 %     1.62 %     2.14 %  
Investment securities     2.86 %     3.05 %     3.23 %     3.10 %     3.00 %  
Loans     4.57 %     4.64 %     5.01 %     5.22 %     5.31 %  
Loans held for sale     2.92 %     4.07 %     3.87 %     4.12 %     3.02 %  
Nonmarketable equity securities     5.26 %     5.40 %     5.39 %     5.31 %     5.33 %  
Total interest-earning assets     4.01 %     4.10 %     4.56 %     4.70 %     4.85 %  
                                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                          
Interest-bearing deposits     0.46 %     0.61 %     0.95 %     1.03 %     1.08 %  
Short-term borrowings     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.73 %     0.67 %     0.68 %  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1.85 %     1.69 %     2.24 %     2.26 %     2.36 %  
Subordinated debt     5.58 %     5.85 %     5.90 %     5.94 %     6.30 %  
Trust preferred debentures     4.16 %     4.86 %     6.02 %     6.41 %     6.83 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.89 %     1.01 %     1.35 %     1.43 %     1.44 %  
                                           
Cost of Deposits     0.34 %     0.45 %     0.74 %     0.80 %     0.84 %  
                                           
Net Interest Margin     3.33 %     3.32 %     3.48 %     3.56 %     3.70 %  
                                           



                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
    As of and for the Quarter Ended    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Asset Quality                                          
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 28,188     $ 36,551     $ 40,392     $ 29,876     $ 23,118    
Nonperforming loans     67,443       60,513       58,166       42,082       45,168    
Nonperforming assets     84,795       74,707       67,158       50,027       50,058    
Net charge-offs     5,292       3,062       12,835       2,194       5,369    
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.57 %     0.76 %     0.92 %     0.68 %     0.53 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.36 %     1.25 %     1.33 %     0.96 %     1.04 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.27 %     1.12 %     1.08 %     0.82 %     0.82 %  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.07 %     0.97 %     0.88 %     0.64 %     0.58 %  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   78.25 %     77.82 %     66.27 %     66.60 %     55.29 %  
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.44 %     0.26 %     1.18 %     0.20 %     0.49 %  
                                           
Wealth Management                                          
Trust assets under administration   $ 3,260,893     $ 3,253,784     $ 2,967,536     $ 3,409,959     $ 3,281,260    
                                           
Market Data                                          
Book value per share at period end   $ 27.51     $ 27.62     $ 26.99     $ 27.10     $ 26.93    
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 19.03     $ 18.72     $ 18.19     $ 18.64     $ 18.40    
Market price at period end   $ 12.85     $ 14.95     $ 17.49     $ 28.96     $ 26.05    
Shares outstanding at period end     22,602,844       22,937,296       23,381,496       24,420,345       24,338,748    
                                           
Capital                                          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.34 %     13.67 %     13.73 %     14.72 %     14.82 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     9.40 %     9.71 %     9.76 %     10.52 %     10.35 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     7.72 %     7.75 %     8.39 %     8.74 %     8.77 %  
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     8.18 %     8.44 %     8.47 %     9.20 %     9.02 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.61 %     6.67 %     7.08 %     7.74 %     7.58 %  
                                           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                            
                                           



                                           
                                           
 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)  
                                           
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                                          
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 3,270       $ 15,993       $ 2,005       $ 16,071       $ 16,670      
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                          
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   1,721         -         -         635         25      
Other   (17 )       11         (13 )       (6 )       -      
 Total adjustments to noninterest income   1,704         11         (13 )       629         25      
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                          
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     188         391         496         95         (70 )    
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt     -         -         193         1,778         -      
Impairment related to branch optimization     12,651         60         146         -         3,229      
Integration and acquisition expenses   1,199         (6 )       885         3,332         2,063      
 Total adjustments to noninterest expense     14,038         445         1,720         5,205         5,222      
Adjusted earnings pre tax   15,604         16,427         3,738         20,647         21,867      
Adjusted earnings tax     3,581         3,543         932         4,537         5,445      
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   12,023         12,884         2,806         16,110         16,422      
Preferred stock dividends, net     -         -         -         -         (22 )    
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP   $ 12,023       $ 12,884       $ 2,806       $ 16,110       $ 16,444      
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.52       $ 0.55       $ 0.11       $ 0.64       $ 0.66      
Adjusted return on average assets     0.72   % -   0.78   % -   0.19   % -   1.04   % -   1.09   %  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     7.56   % -   8.20   % -   1.73   % -   9.71   % -   10.01   %  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     11.04   % -   12.14   % -   2.53   % -   14.15   % -   14.52   %  
                                           



                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
                                           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                                          
    For the Quarter Ended    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 54,659       $ 40,782       $ 42,675       $ 46,325       $ 48,025      
(Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     (188 )       (391 )       (496 )       (95 )       70      
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt     -         -         (193 )       (1,778 )       -      
Impairment related to branch optimization     (12,651 )       (60 )       (146 )       -         (3,229 )    
Integration and acquisition expenses     (1,199 )       6         (885 )       (3,332 )       (2,063 )    
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 40,621       $ 40,337       $ 40,955       $ 41,120       $ 42,803      
                                           
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 49,980       $ 48,989       $ 46,651       $ 48,687       $ 49,450      
Effect of tax-exempt income   430         438         485         474         502      
Adjusted net interest income   50,410         49,427         47,136         49,161         49,952      
                                           
Noninterest income - GAAP   $ 18,919       $ 19,396       $ 8,598       $ 19,014       $ 19,606      
Loan servicing rights impairment     1,418         107         8,468         1,613         1,060      
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   (1,721 )       -         -         (635 )       (25 )    
Other   17         (11 )       13         6         -      
Adjusted noninterest income   18,633         19,492         17,079         19,998         20,641      
                                           
Adjusted total revenue   $ 69,043       $ 68,919       $ 64,215       $ 69,159       $ 70,593      
                                           
Efficiency ratio     58.83   %     58.53   %     63.78   %     59.46   %     60.63   %  
                                           



                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share                            
                                           
    As of    
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                          
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 621,880       $ 633,589       $ 631,160       $ 661,911       $ 655,522      
Adjustments:                                          
   Preferred stock     -         -         -         -         -      
   Goodwill     (161,904 )       (172,796 )       (172,796 )       (171,758 )       (171,074 )    
   Other intangibles, net     (29,938 )       (31,495 )       (33,124 )       (34,886 )       (36,690 )    
Tangible common equity   $ 430,038       $ 429,298       $ 425,240       $ 455,267       $ 447,758      
                                           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                                          
Total assets—GAAP   $ 6,700,045       $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904      
Adjustments:                                          
   Goodwill     (161,904 )       (172,796 )       (172,796 )       (171,758 )       (171,074 )    
   Other intangibles, net     (29,938 )       (31,495 )       (33,124 )       (34,886 )       (36,690 )    
Tangible assets   $ 6,508,203       $ 6,440,207       $ 6,002,310       $ 5,880,373       $ 5,906,140      
                                           
Common Shares Outstanding     22,602,844         22,937,296         23,381,496         24,420,345         24,338,748      
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     6.61   %     6.67   %     7.08   %     7.74   %     7.58   %  
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 19.03       $ 18.72       $ 18.19       $ 18.64       $ 18.40      
                                           
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                                    
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 86       $ 12,569       $ 1,549       $ 12,792       $ 12,677      
                                           
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 632,879       $ 631,964       $ 652,701       $ 658,497       $ 651,162      
Adjustments:                                          
   Preferred stock     -         -         -         -         (814 )    
   Goodwill     (168,771 )       (172,796 )       (171,890 )       (171,082 )       (166,389 )    
   Other intangibles, net     (30,690 )       (32,275 )       (33,951 )       (35,745 )       (34,519 )    
Average tangible common equity   $ 433,418       $ 426,893       $ 446,860       $ 451,670       $ 449,440      
ROATCE     0.08   %     11.84   %     1.39   %     11.24   %     11.19   %  
                                           








 


