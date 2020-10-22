Xtant Medical Announces Record Date and Other Key Dates for Proposed $15 Million Rights Offering

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it has set November 5, 2020 as the record date for its previously-announced proposed rights offering of up to $15 million of shares of its common stock and the expected subscription period.



Subject to the registration statement relating to the rights offering becoming effective on or about November 3, 2020, the Company intends to commence the offering on November 5, 2020. At the commencement of the rights offering, each holder of common stock will receive 0.194539 non-transferable subscription rights for each share of common stock held on the record date. Each whole subscription right will entitle the holder to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock for $1.07 in cash. No fractional shares will be issued in the rights offering. Any fractional shares of common stock created by the exercise of rights will be rounded down to the nearest whole share. In addition, holders as of the record date will have an over-subscription privilege, pursuant to which they may be able to purchase additional shares at the subscription price, to the extent that not all subscription rights are exercised, subject to certain limitations.