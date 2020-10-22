BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 29, 2020

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, October 29 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.



BioTelemetry, Inc. will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The call will be webcast on the investor information page of our website, investors.gobio.com. The call will be archived on our website for at least two weeks.