 

Manhattan Associates Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

22.10.2020   

Company raises full-year Revenue, Operating Margin and EPS guidance

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $149.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q3 2020 was $0.39 compared to $0.42 for Q3 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019 was $0.51.

“This was a strong quarter for Manhattan Associates, despite the continued impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having globally,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “Our cloud business continues to trend positively as more and more customers look for modern, agile and scalable supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions to help them operate in a rapidly evolving world.”

“We are starting to see some positive signs that economic conditions are beginning to stabilize, and interest in our solutions continues to grow.” Mr. Capel continued, “As a result of our strong performance and our view through the end of the year, we are raising our full-year revenue, operating margin and EPS guidance.”

“We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our business and expect to continue to invest into our business to drive further market penetration while expanding our addressable market globally,” Mr. Capel concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated total revenue was $149.8 million for Q3 2020, compared to $162.3 million for Q3 2019.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $21.1 million for Q3 2020, compared to $14.2 million for Q3 2019.
    • License revenue was $13.2 million for Q3 2020, compared to $15.5 million for Q3 2019.
    • Service revenue was $73.5 million for Q3 2020, compared to $91.6 million for Q3 2019.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.39 for Q3 2020, compared to $0.42 for Q3 2019.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.51 both for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.
  • GAAP operating income was $35.0 million for both Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $44.1 million for Q3 2020, compared to $43.1 million for Q3 2019.
  • Cash flow from operations was $42.5 million for Q3 2020, compared to $39.9 million for Q3 2019. Days Sales Outstanding was 65 days at September 30, 2020, compared to 73 days at June 30, 2020.
  • Cash and investments totaled $166.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $123.6 million at June 30, 2020.
  • In April 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program because of COVID-19-related considerations. Accordingly, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program. The Company’s authorized repurchase limit remains at $50 million.

NINE MONTH 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $439.3 million, compared to $465.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $56.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $31.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
    • License revenue was $28.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $39.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 
    • Service revenue was $232.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $274.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $1.04, compared to $1.06 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.34 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • GAAP operating income was $85.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $90.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $110.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $114.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 
  • Cash flow from operations was $102.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $112.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 337,007 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $25.0 million. However, as noted above, the Company’s share repurchase program has been suspended since April 2020.

2020 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following updated revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2020:

    Guidance Range - 2020 Full Year
 		 
  ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range     % Growth Range  
                               
  Total revenue - current guidance $ 574     $ 579     -7 %   -6 %  
                               
  Total revenue - previous guidance $ 554     $ 570     -10 %   -8 %  
                               
  Operating Margin:                            
  GAAP operating margin - current guidance   17.8 %     18.4 %              
  Equity-based compensation   5.7 %     5.6 %              
  Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance   23.5 %     24.0 %              
                               
  GAAP operating margin - previous guidance   17.3 %     17.7 %              
  Equity-based compensation   5.6 %     5.4 %              
  Adjusted operating margin(1) - previous guidance   22.9 %     23.1 %              
                               
  Diluted earnings per share (EPS):                            
  GAAP EPS - current guidance $ 1.23     $ 1.27     -7 %   -4 %  
  Equity-based compensation, net of tax   0.44       0.44                
  Excess tax benefit on stock vesting   (0.06 )     (0.06 )              
  Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance $ 1.62     $ 1.66     -7 %   -5 %  
                               
  GAAP EPS - previous guidance $ 1.17     $ 1.23     -11 %   -7 %  
  Equity-based compensation, net of tax   0.42       0.42                
  Excess tax benefit on stock vesting   (0.06 )     (0.06 )              
  Adjusted EPS(1) - previous guidance $ 1.53     $ 1.59     -12 %   -9 %  
                               
                               
  (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable.  
     

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2020 Guidance,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic, statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related to transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription/cloud-based software-as-a service model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020     2019     2020     2019
  (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)
Revenue:                            
Cloud subscriptions $ 21,064     $ 14,242     $ 56,827     $ 31,110
Software license   13,233       15,486       28,649       39,621
Maintenance   37,305       37,763       108,947       111,185
Services   73,470       91,626       232,654       274,208
Hardware   4,685       3,158       12,213       8,896
Total revenue   149,757       162,275       439,290       465,020
Costs and expenses:                            
Cost of software license   527       748       1,673       1,963
Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services   64,672       73,618       201,382       211,151
Research and development   20,454       22,614       63,713       65,824
Sales and marketing   11,399       12,125       34,196       41,426
General and administrative   15,536       16,236       45,666       48,091
Depreciation and amortization   2,193       1,937       6,796       5,710
Total costs and expenses   114,781       127,278       353,426       374,165
Operating income   34,976       34,997       85,864       90,855
Other (loss) income, net   (891 )     810       371       368
Income before income taxes   34,085       35,807       86,235       91,223
Income tax provision   9,119       8,700       19,535       22,219
Net income $ 24,966     $ 27,107     $ 66,700     $ 69,004
                             
Basic earnings per share $ 0.39     $ 0.42     $ 1.05     $ 1.07
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39     $ 0.42     $ 1.04     $ 1.06
                             
Weighted average number of shares:                            
Basic   63,524       64,247       63,541       64,591
Diluted   64,427       64,992       64,298       65,112
                             

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
                               
Operating income $ 34,976     $ 34,997     $ 85,864     $ 90,855  
Equity-based compensation (a)   9,012       8,002       24,068       23,646  
Purchase amortization (c)   107       108       324       323  
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 44,095     $ 43,107     $ 110,256     $ 114,824  
                               
                               
Income tax provision $ 9,119     $ 8,700     $ 19,535     $ 22,219  
Equity-based compensation (a)   898       1,960       2,547       5,793  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)   119       88       3,861       146  
Purchase amortization (c)   27       26       81       79  
Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 10,163     $ 10,774     $ 26,024     $ 28,237  
                               
                               
Net income $ 24,966     $ 27,107     $ 66,700     $ 69,004  
Equity-based compensation (a)   8,114       6,042       21,521       17,853  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)   (119 )     (88 )     (3,861 )     (146 )
Purchase amortization (c)   80       82       243       244  
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 33,041     $ 33,143     $ 84,603     $ 86,955  
                               
                               
Diluted EPS $ 0.39     $ 0.42     $ 1.04     $ 1.06  
Equity-based compensation (a)   0.13       0.09       0.33       0.27  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)   -       -       (0.06 )     -  
Purchase amortization (c)   -       -       -       -  
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.51     $ 0.51     $ 1.32     $ 1.34  
                               
Fully diluted shares   64,427       64,992       64,298       65,112  
                               

(a)   Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations. Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2019, we changed from applying an overall effective rate in our tax adjustment to using the actual tax benefit for equity-based compensation included in our GAAP results after considering the impact of non-deductible equity-based compensation.

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Cost of services   $ 2,695     $ 2,407     $ 7,306     $ 6,952  
Research and development     1,863       1,582       4,926       4,561  
Sales and marketing     919       638       2,478       2,433  
General and administrative     3,535       3,375       9,358       9,700  
Total equity-based compensation   $ 9,012     $ 8,002     $ 24,068     $ 23,646  
                                 

(b)   Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

(c)   Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    (unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 166,254     $ 110,678  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,794 and $2,826, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     105,339       100,937  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     16,795       20,426  
Total current assets     288,388       232,041  
                 
Property and equipment, net     17,930       22,725  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     31,145       35,896  
Goodwill, net     62,244       62,237  
Deferred income taxes     4,386       6,814  
Other assets     12,888       12,566  
Total assets   $ 416,981     $ 372,279  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 18,038     $ 20,561  
Accrued compensation and benefits     33,158       45,991  
Accrued and other liabilities     19,363       19,325  
Deferred revenue     113,205       94,371  
Income taxes payable     1,325       1,348  
Total current liabilities     185,089       181,596  
                 
Operating lease liabilities, long-term     27,613       32,416  
Other non-current liabilities     16,302       15,989  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2020 and 2019     -       -  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,526,106 and 63,456,986 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     635       635  
Retained earnings     206,735       159,490  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (19,393 )     (17,847 )
Total shareholders' equity     187,977       142,278  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 416,981     $ 372,279  
                 

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Operating activities:                
Net income   $ 66,700     $ 69,004  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     6,796       5,710  
Equity-based compensation     24,068       23,646  
Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment     15       (436 )
Deferred income taxes     2,409       (1,331 )
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)     415       (570 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     (3,799 )     (9,178 )
Other assets     2,331       (7,042 )
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities     (15,446 )     16,271  
Income taxes     547       576  
Deferred revenue     18,832       15,696  
Net cash provided by operating activities     102,868       112,346  
                 
Investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,928 )     (11,358 )
Net maturities of investments     -       1,439  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,928 )     (9,919 )
                 
Financing activities:                
Purchase of common stock     (43,523 )     (86,459 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (43,523 )     (86,459 )
                 
Foreign currency impact on cash     (1,841 )     (1,476 )
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     55,576       14,492  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     110,678       99,126  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 166,254     $ 113,618  
                 

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1.        Corporate Response to COVID-19:

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be slow and protracted. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we experienced solid demand for our cloud-based supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions and our competitive win rates remain strong. In May, we launched Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, the next generation of Warehouse Management solutions. We have rearchitected our warehouse management solution from the ground up as a cloud-native, microservices based, versionless application. The reception has been positive and pipeline opportunities continue to build. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting large and complex global supply chains. While we are experiencing strong demand and expect continued growth for our Cloud solutions, sales cycles could extend as customers and prospects continue to evaluate our industry leading, modern solutions, specifically Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. Our Professional Services revenue through the nine months ended September 30, 2020, is approximately 15% lower, and excluding billed travel, approximately 12% lower than the nine months ending September 30, 2019, as clients delay projects due to COVID-19. We have had no notable cancellations in 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect Services revenue to be lower than the previous year, primarily driven by COVID-19, as well as our traditional retail peak season impact, which typically occurs in the fourth quarter.

2.        GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     4th Qtr     Full Year     1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     YTD  
GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.42     $ 0.26     $ 1.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.30     $ 0.39     $ 1.04  
Adjustments to GAAP:                                                                      
Equity-based compensation   0.08       0.10       0.09       0.14       0.42       0.10       0.10       0.13       0.33  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested   -       -       -       -       -       (0.06 )     -       -       (0.06 )
Purchase amortization   -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.41     $ 0.42     $ 0.51     $ 0.40     $ 1.74     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.51     $ 1.32  
Fully Diluted Shares   65,204       65,093       64,992       64,807       65,103       64,342       64,126       64,427       64,298  
                                                                       

3.        Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     4th Qtr     Full Year     1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     YTD  
Revenue:  
Americas $ 114,873     $ 121,778     $ 132,028     $ 121,155     $ 489,834     $ 123,146     $ 107,368     $ 121,168     $ 351,682  
EMEA   26,288       25,043       22,978       23,964       98,273       24,313       21,558       21,721       67,592  
APAC   7,243       7,520       7,269       7,810       29,842       6,444       6,704       6,868       20,016  
  $ 148,404     $ 154,341     $ 162,275     $ 152,929     $ 617,949     $ 153,903     $ 135,630     $ 149,757     $ 439,290  
                                                                       
GAAP Operating Income:  
Americas $ 18,051     $ 16,826     $ 26,310     $ 17,437     $ 78,624     $ 16,282     $ 18,984     $ 27,296     $ 62,562  
EMEA   7,734       8,057       6,371       4,772       26,934       6,313       5,515       5,319       17,147  
APAC   2,491       2,699       2,316       2,860       10,366       1,601       2,193       2,361       6,155  
  $ 28,276     $ 27,582     $ 34,997     $ 25,069     $ 115,924     $ 24,196     $ 26,692     $ 34,976     $ 85,864  
                                                                       
Adjustments (pre-tax):  
Americas:                                                                      
Equity-based compensation $ 7,182     $ 8,462       8,002     $ 8,195     $ 31,841     $ 7,564     $ 7,492     $ 9,012     $ 24,068  
Purchase amortization   108       107       108       107       430       107       110       107       324  
  $ 7,290     $ 8,569     $ 8,110     $ 8,302     $ 32,271     $ 7,671     $ 7,602     $ 9,119     $ 24,392  
                                                                       
                                                                       
Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income:  
Americas $ 25,341     $ 25,395     $ 34,420     $ 25,739     $ 110,895     $ 23,953     $ 26,586     $ 36,415     $ 86,954  
EMEA   7,734       8,057       6,371       4,772       26,934       6,313       5,515       5,319       17,147  
APAC   2,491       2,699       2,316       2,860       10,366       1,601       2,193       2,361       6,155  
  $ 35,566     $ 36,151     $ 43,107     $ 33,371     $ 148,195     $ 31,867     $ 34,294     $ 44,095     $ 110,256  
                                                                       

4.        Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     4th Qtr     Full Year     1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     YTD  
Revenue $ (2,419 )   $ (1,906 )   $ (1,352 )   $ (670 )   $ (6,347 )   $ (988 )   $ (777 )   $ 1,165     $ (600 )
Costs and expenses   (2,686 )     (1,696 )     (988 )     (346 )     (5,716 )     (996 )     (1,430 )     291       (2,135 )
Operating income   267       (210 )     (364 )     (324 )     (631 )     8       653       874       1,535  
Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income   (590 )     (377 )     298       (325 )     (994 )     1,348       (193 )     (913 )     242  
  $ (323 )   $ (587 )   $ (66 )   $ (649 )   $ (1,625 )   $ 1,356     $ 460     $ (39 )   $ 1,777  
                                                                       


Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     4th Qtr     Full Year     1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     YTD  
Operating income $ 981     $ 438     $ 51     $ (140 )   $ 1,330     $ 308     $ 895     $ 601     $ 1,804  
Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income   (182 )     (127 )     437       284       412       1,450       262       (1,165 )     547  
Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $ 799     $ 311     $ 488     $ 144     $ 1,742     $ 1,758     $ 1,157     $ (564 )   $ 2,351  
                                                                       

5.        Other income includes the following components (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     4th Qtr     Full Year     1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     YTD  
Interest income $ 231     $ 178     $ 191     $ 115     $ 715     $ 68     $ 28     $ 8     $ 104  
Foreign currency (losses) gains   (590 )     (377 )     298       (325 )     (994 )     1,348       (193 )     (913 )     242  
Other non-operating (expense) income   (12 )     128       321       (5 )     432       4       7       14       25  
Total other (loss) income $ (371 )   $ (71 )   $ 810     $ (215 )   $ 153     $ 1,420     $ (158 )   $ (891 )   $ 371  
                                                                       

6.        Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):

  2019     2020
  1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     4th Qtr     Full Year     1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     YTD  
Capital expenditures $ 616     $ 2,689     $ 8,053     $ 3,835     $ 15,193     $ 1,245     $ 507     $ 176     $ 1,928  
                                                                       

7.        Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     4th Qtr     Full Year     1st Qtr     2nd Qtr     3rd Qtr     YTD  
Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program   464       302       429       445       1,640       337       -       -       337  
Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units   106       1       4       1       112       219       2       4       225  
Total shares purchased   570       303       433       446       1,752       556       2       4       562  
                                                                       
Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $ 24,927     $ 19,993     $ 35,955     $ 34,992     $ 115,867     $ 25,000     $ -     $ -     $ 25,000  
Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units   5,233       85       266       36       5,620       18,032       123       368       18,523  
Total cash paid for shares repurchased $ 30,160     $ 20,078     $ 36,221     $ 35,028     $ 121,487     $ 43,032     $ 123     $ 368     $ 43,523  
                                                                       

8.         Remaining Performance Obligations

Under the new revenue recognition standard, we now disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

  March 31, 2019     June 30, 2019     September 30, 2019     December 31, 2019     March 31, 2020     June 30, 2020     September 30, 2020  
Remaining Performance Obligations $ 100,532     $ 120,403     $ 152,043     $ 171,665     $ 202,793     $ 225,470     $ 257,287  
                                                       


