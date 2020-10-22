 

Shockwave Medical Announces VIVA20 Investor Update and Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2020 Results

globenewswire
22.10.2020   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease will webcast an investor update at the virtual VIVA20 on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. Dr. William Gray, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease at Main Line Health, Wynnewood, PA; Co-Principal Investigator of DISRUPT PAD III will present the results of the PAD III study and then will be joined by Dr. Sarang Mangalmurti, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist and Endovascular Specialist, Bryn Mawr Hospital – Main Line, Doug Godshall, Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave and Keith Dawkins, Chief Medical Officer of Shockwave to discuss the results and answer questions from investors about the study.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, Shockwave will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close. Company management will host a corresponding teleconference that will be webcasted live beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 9094859.

A live and archived webcast for each event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.
Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

     
Media Contact:   Investor Contact:
Scott Shadiow    Debbie Kaster
+1.317.432.9210   dkaster@shockwavemedical.com
sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com    

