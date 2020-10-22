Shockwave Medical Announces VIVA20 Investor Update and Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2020 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease will webcast an investor update at the virtual VIVA20 on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. Dr. William Gray, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease at Main Line Health, Wynnewood, PA; Co-Principal Investigator of DISRUPT PAD III will present the results of the PAD III study and then will be joined by Dr. Sarang Mangalmurti, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist and Endovascular Specialist, Bryn Mawr Hospital – Main Line, Doug Godshall, Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave and Keith Dawkins, Chief Medical Officer of Shockwave to discuss the results and answer questions from investors about the study.



On Monday, November 9, 2020, Shockwave will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close. Company management will host a corresponding teleconference that will be webcasted live beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 9094859.