WSFS Reports 3Q 2020 EPS of $1.01 and ROA of 1.49%; Solid Operating Performance Reflects Diversified Business Model; Strong Capital and ACL Levels; Share Repurchases to Resume in 4Q 2020

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Selected financial results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2019 Net interest income $ 113.0 $ 113.8 $ 120.8 Fee income 49.2 64.4 62.3 Total net revenue 162.2 178.1 183.2 Provision for credit losses 2.7 94.8 4.1 Noninterest expense 93.5 93.4 109.6 Net income (loss) attributable to WSFS 51.1 (7.1 ) 53.9 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 68.7 84.7 73.6 Earnings (loss) per share (diluted) 1.01 (0.14 ) 1.02 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.49 % (0.22 )% 1.72 % Return on average equity (ROE) 11.1 (1.6 ) 11.6 Efficiency ratio 57.6 52.4 59.7

GAAP results for 3Q 2020 included the following items, with a significant decline in realized gain on sale related to our Visa Class B shares compared to 2Q 2020 when we recorded a $22.1 million net realized gain on the sale of 360,000 shares.

3Q 2020

2Q 2020 3Q 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Total

(pre-tax) Per share

(after-tax) Total

(pre-tax) Per share

(after-tax) Total

(pre-tax) Per share

(after-tax) Securities gains $ 3.3 $ 0.05 $ 1.9 $ 0.03 $ — $ — Unrealized gain on equity investments, net 0.1 — — — 21.3 0.31 Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net — — 22.1 0.35 — — Corporate development and restructuring expense 0.4 0.01 2.8 0.04 18.9 0.27 Realized loss on termination of FHLB advances 2.3 0.03 — — — —

(1) As used in this press release, PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as net revenue before provision for credit losses and net of noninterest expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

CEO Commentary

Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “Our solid 3Q results including core ROA(2) of 1.48% and core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(2) of $68.0 million, or 1.98% of average assets, reflected the strength of our diversified business model while the economy gradually recovers. The quarter was also highlighted by a significant reduction in short-term loan modifications, modest credit costs, a robust ACL coverage ratio of 2.74% excluding PPP loans and a strong Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 13.24% at September 30th. Further, our Board approved the resumption of share repurchases in the fourth quarter based on our healthy balance sheet and capital positions, strong PPNR, and stabilizing expectations on the economic and credit environment.

“The health, well-being, and safety of our Associates, Customers, and our communities remains our top priority. During the quarter, we were pleased to reopen all previously closed banking locations with appropriate precautions and I would like to extend a special thanks to all of our Associates who continue to serve our Customers during this challenging period of time. In addition, we continue to make significant investments throughout the franchise which positions us to accelerate our significant organic growth opportunity.

“Our Associates remain steadfastly committed to deliver on our Strategy of ‘Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve.’ During the quarter, we were honored to receive several recognitions demonstrating the success of our Strategy across our footprint, including: Top Workplace in Delaware for the 15th year in a row, and the second consecutive year in the #1 spot; Top Workplace in Philadelphia and southeastern PA for the sixth year in a row, and; we were also named to the ‘Soaring 76’ for the fourth year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal, recognizing us as one of the fastest growing companies in the greater Philadelphia region.”

(2) As used in this press release, core ROA and core PPNR are non-GAAP financial measures. Core PPNR is calculated as core net revenue before provision for credit losses and net of core noninterest expense, and core ROA is calculated as GAAP ROA less certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Notable Items in the Quarter (all excluded from core results):

WSFS realized $3.3 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.05 per share (after-tax), in net gains on sales of securities compared to no amounts realized in 3Q 2019.





WSFS recorded net unrealized gains on our equity investments of $0.1 million (pre-tax) related to our investment in Visa Class B shares, compared with $22.1 million, or approximately $0.35 per share, in realized gains from the sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares in 2Q 2020. Since our adoption of ASU 2016-01 in 1Q 2018, cumulative realized and unrealized gains on Visa Class B shares total $78.1 million on a total portfolio investment of $17.7 million.





WSFS recorded $0.4 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.01 per share (after-tax), of corporate development expenses related to our acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (Beneficial), compared with $18.9 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.27 per share (after-tax), of corporate development and restructuring expenses in 3Q 2019. The merger-to-date amounts are less than our original expectations.





WSFS recorded $2.3 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.03 per share (after-tax), of loss associated with prepayment fees from the termination of fixed rate FHLB term advances as part of routine balance sheet and liquidity management. The termination of these fixed rate term advances is expected to be accretive to net interest income in future periods.

Highlights for 3Q 2020:

Core ROA was 1.48% in 3Q 2020 compared to 1.66% for 3Q 2019.





Core EPS (3) was $1.00 in 3Q 2020 compared to $0.98 for 3Q 2019.





was $1.00 in 3Q 2020 compared to $0.98 for 3Q 2019. Core PPNR was $68.0 million, or 1.98% of average assets, an increase of $4.4 million, or 7%, from 2Q 2020 and a decrease of $3.2 million, or 4%, from 3Q 2019. Excluding the impact of PPP, core PPNR was $62.0 million in 3Q 2020, or 1.94%, compared to $60.5 million, or 1.98%, in 2Q 2020 and $71.2 million, or 2.27% in 3Q 2019.





Core fee income (noninterest income) (3) was $45.7 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 13%, compared to 2Q 2020, and an increase of $4.7 million, or 12%, compared to 3Q 2019. The increase compared to 2Q 2020 reflected growth across most of our fee business reflecting the diversity of our business model despite the adverse impact of the Durbin Amendment on debit fees.





was $45.7 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 13%, compared to 2Q 2020, and an increase of $4.7 million, or 12%, compared to 3Q 2019. The increase compared to 2Q 2020 reflected growth across most of our fee business reflecting the diversity of our business model despite the adverse impact of the Durbin Amendment on debit fees. Loans, excluding the allowance for credit losses, PPP, and non-relationship run-off portfolios increased $95.6 million, or 1% (not annualized) compared to the prior quarter and $254.0 million, or 4%, from 3Q 2019.





Customer core deposits increased $369.0 million, or 4% (not annualized) compared to the prior quarter and $2.0 billion, or 25%, from 3Q 2019 primarily due to continued elevated customer liquidity related to the current economic environment.





Loans receiving short-term deferred payment modifications declined to less than 3% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, and our allowance for credit losses coverage ratio was 2.74%, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2020.





WSFS maintained significant capital levels with a Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 13.24%.





The Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock consistent with the prior quarter. Additionally, the Board approved the resumption of share repurchases under the Board authorization approved in 1Q 2020 that allows for the purchase of 15% of outstanding shares.

(3) As used in this press release, core EPS and core fee income (noninterest income) are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and the contribution to the WSFS Community Fund. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Third Quarter 2020 Discussion of Financial Results

Balance Sheet

The following tables summarize loan and customer funding balances and composition at September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

Loans (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Commercial & industrial $ 3,299,704 36 % $ 3,354,007 36 % $ 3,389,121 40 % Commercial real estate (CRE) 2,167,508 23 2,165,547 24 2,262,647 27 PPP 954,179 10 945,136 10 — — Construction 666,317 7 638,504 7 512,163 6 Commercial small business leases 227,539 3 213,133 2 171,000 2 Total commercial loans 7,315,247 79 7,316,327 79 6,334,931 75 Residential mortgage 1,003,373 11 1,012,235 11 1,117,028 13 Consumer 1,168,891 13 1,133,371 13 1,143,852 13 Allowance for credit losses (232,726 ) (3 ) (232,192 ) (3 ) (47,671 ) (1 ) Net loans $ 9,254,785 100 % $ 9,229,741 100 % $ 8,548,140 100 %

Customer Funding (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Noninterest demand $ 3,196,967 29 % $ 3,188,046 30 % $ 2,268,615 25 % Interest-bearing demand 2,521,030 23 2,302,484 21 2,177,189 23 Savings 1,717,952 15 1,731,875 16 1,562,591 17 Money market 2,488,794 22 2,333,326 22 1,952,306 21 Total core deposits 9,924,743 89 9,555,731 89 7,960,701 86 Customer time deposits 1,223,843 11 1,228,440 11 1,330,227 14 Total customer deposits $ 11,148,586 100 % $ 10,784,171 100 % $ 9,290,928 100 %

At September 30, 2020, WSFS’ net loan portfolio increased $25.0 million when compared with June 30, 2020 and $706.6 million when compared with September 30, 2019, primarily due to $954.2 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2020. The year-over-year PPP loan increase was partially offset by a $316.4 million decline in non-relationship run-off portfolios and a $185.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses year-over-year. Excluding PPP loans, run-off portfolios, and the allowance for credit losses, loans increased $95.6 million, or 1% (not annualized) during the quarter and increased $254.0 million, or 4%, year-over-year, including growth across construction, commercial small business leases, and home equity installment loans originated through our partnership with Spring EQ.

Total customer funding was $11.1 billion at September 30, 2020, a $364.4 million increase from June 30, 2020 and a $1.9 billion increase from September 30, 2019, reflecting elevated deposits from customers who received PPP loans, the impact of government stimulus checks, and lower customer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. Core deposits were $9.9 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $369.0 million over the prior quarter due primarily to $220.4 million of seasonally higher public funding deposits and were a strong 89% of total customer deposits. No- and low-cost checking deposit accounts represented a robust 51% of total customer deposits at September 30, 2020. These core deposits predominantly represent longer-term, less price-sensitive customer relationships. The ratio of loans to customer deposits was 83% at September 30, 2020 reflecting significant liquidity capacity.

Net Interest Income

Three Months Ending

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net interest income before purchase accretion and PPP $ 95,618 $ 96,400 $ 106,852 Purchase accounting accretion 11,057 12,520 13,981 Net interest income before PPP 106,675 108,920 120,833 PPP 6,373 4,836 — Net interest income $ 113,048 $ 113,756 $ 120,833 Net interest margin before purchase accretion and PPP 3.35 % 3.58 % 3.87 % Purchase accounting accretion 0.39 0.43 0.51 Net interest margin before PPP 3.74 4.01 4.38 PPP (excluding income and interest-earning assets) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) — Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.93 % 4.38 %

Net interest income decreased $7.8 million, or 6%, compared to 3Q 2019, primarily due to the lower rate environment and a $2.9 million decrease in purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by $6.4 million of PPP income which included $4.1 million of fee accretion. Net interest margin decreased 72 bps from 3Q 2019 due to a 44 bps net decline from the lower rate environment and balance sheet mix, 12 bps from lower purchase accounting accretion, 8 bps from the significant short-term liquidity increase in customer deposits and 8 bps from PPP.

Net interest income decreased $0.7 million, or 1% (not annualized), from 2Q 2020 primarily due to a $1.5 million decrease in purchase accounting accretion and the lower rate environment, partially offset by increased PPP income and favorable deposit betas. Net interest margin decreased 27 bps primarily due to the lower rate environment, lower purchase accounting accretion, and asset mix change resulting from the significant short-term liquidity increase in customer deposits.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics at September 30, 2020 reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilized from 2Q 2020. Total problem assets increased to $769.7 million from $568.5 million as of June 30, 2020 as a result of our continued portfolio review process that began in 2Q 2020 and included risk rating migration of $108.1 million in the CRE and other real estate leasing sectors with the remaining increase spread across multiple sectors. Total problem assets includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO).

Delinquencies increased to $76.8 million at September 30, 2020 with approximately $20.0 million identified as administrative in nature and primarily related to exiting deferral status. Excluding these elevated administrative delinquencies that are expected to return to current status during the fourth quarter, delinquency levels were consistent relative to our most recent four quarter average. Nonperforming assets decreased slightly to $44.5 million as of September 30, 2020, and net charge-offs for 3Q 2020 were a low $2.2 million, or 0.09% (annualized), of average gross loans.

Customer loans receiving deferred payment modifications as of September 30, 2020 decreased to $278.7 million or less than 3% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP with further improvement after September 30, 2020 as described in the supplement to this earnings release.

Total credit costs declined to $4.1 million in the quarter compared to $99.3 million in 2Q 2020 and the ACL was nearly flat at $232.7 million as economic forecasts were largely consistent with the prior quarter and modest increases in the allowance for credit losses due to loan growth, offset by net charge-offs.

The following table summarizes credit quality metrics as of and for the period ended September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

(Dollars in millions) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Problem assets $ 769.7 $ 568.5 $ 222.7 Nonperforming assets 44.5 44.9 56.2 Delinquencies 76.8 48.4 66.6 Net charge-offs 2.2 1.6 1.8 Total credit costs (r) 4.1 99.3 5.0 Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 48.78 % 37.30 % 16.29 % Classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 32.34 25.52 13.79 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 0.33 0.46 Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets 0.21 0.22 0.34 Delinquencies to gross loans 0.82 0.51 0.78 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans 0.09 0.07 0.09 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 2.47 2.45 0.56 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 901 887 124

Core Fee Income

Core fee income (noninterest income) was $45.7 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 12%, compared to 3Q 2019, primarily due to an $8.4 million increase from our mortgage banking business due to improved secondary market conditions and increased volume from refinancings resulting from the lower interest rate environment. In addition, trust services revenue increased $2.6 million year-over-year. Partially offsetting these increases was a $2.9 million decrease in Cash Connect due to the significant decline in interest rates compared to last year and fully offset by lower funding costs, and a $3.2 million decrease in interchange fees resulting from the Durbin Amendment effective at the beginning of 3Q 2020.

Core fee income increased $5.3 million, or 13%, compared to 2Q 2020, due to a $3.0 million increase from our mortgage banking business, a $2.4 million increase in our trust and wealth businesses and a $1.1 million increase in Cash Connect. These increases reflect the diversity of our business model and were partially offset by a $1.2 million decline in traditional banking, including a $3.2 million decrease in interchange fees resulting from the Durbin Amendment offset by a $2.0 million increase in non-interchange related core banking fees.

For 3Q 2020, core fee income was 28.8% of core net revenue, compared to 25.3% for 3Q 2019, and was diversified among various sources, including traditional banking, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management and cash logistics services (Cash Connect). The year-over-year percentage increase includes the impact of lower net interest income due to the lower rate environment offset by the adverse impacts of the Durbin Amendment.

Core Noninterest Expenses(4)

Core noninterest expense of $90.8 million for 3Q 2020 increased slightly compared to $90.7 million in 3Q 2019 and $90.6 million in 2Q 2020. The year-over-year change reflects favorable economies of scale from our combination with Beneficial, and integration cost synergies offset by overall franchise growth, higher professional fees, which can be uneven, and higher loan workout and other credit costs resulting from the economic environment driven by the health pandemic.

When compared to 2Q 2020, core noninterest expenses increased $0.2 million primarily due to higher costs within our core banking, Wealth Management and Cash Connect businesses primarily related to increased volume and were more than offset by higher fee income. Additionally, 2Q 2020 included $2.6 million of higher unfunded commitment reserve expense, which is recorded under loan workout and other credit costs, and a $1.2 million insurance recovery.

Our core efficiency ratio(4) was 57.1% in 3Q 2020, compared to 58.7% in 2Q 2020 and 55.9% in 3Q 2019 and includes the impact of lower net interest income due to the lower rate environment.

Income Taxes

We recorded a $15.1 million income tax provision in 3Q 2020, compared to a benefit of $2.2 million in 2Q 2020 and a provision of $15.9 million in 3Q 2019.

The effective tax rate was 23.0% in 3Q 2020, 22.3% in 2Q 2020, and 22.9% in 3Q 2019.

(4) As used in this press release, core noninterest expense and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude corporate development and restructuring expense and the contribution to the WSFS Community Fund. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release

Capital Management

WSFS’ total stockholders’ equity increased $39.8 million, or 2% (not annualized), during 3Q 2020, primarily due to quarterly earnings offset by market-value changes on available-for-sale securities and the dividend on common stock paid during the quarter.

WSFS’ tangible common equity(5) increased $42.5 million, or 3% (not annualized) compared to June 30, 2020 for the reasons described above. WSFS’ common equity to assets ratio was 13.47% at September 30, 2020, and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(5) increased by 13 bps during the quarter to 9.82%.

At September 30, 2020, book value per share was $36.77, an increase of $0.77, or 2%, from June 30, 2020, and tangible common book value per share(5) was $25.73, an increase of $0.84, or 3%, from June 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2020, WSFS Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.31%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.24%, and Total Capital ratio of 14.50% were all substantially in excess of the “well-capitalized” regulatory benchmarks.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on November 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 5, 2020.

WSFS also intends to resume share repurchases during 4Q 2020 under the share repurchase authorization of approximately 15% of outstanding shares approved by the Board in 1Q 2020.

(5) As used in this release, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Selected Business Segments (included in previous results):

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients through multiple integrated businesses. Combined, these businesses had $23.1 billion in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) as of September 30, 2020.

Wealth Management reported pre-tax income of $6.0 million in 3Q 2020 compared to $7.6 million in 3Q 2019, and $3.9 million in 2Q 2020. PPNR was $7.4 million in 3Q 2020 compared to $7.7 million in 3Q 2019 and $4.9 million in 2Q 2020. 3Q 2019 included $1.7 million of net interest income from a $2.0 billion noninterest bearing, capital markets-related trust deposit held for 15 days.

Fee-generating businesses performed very well in the quarter, and overall results were negatively impacted by the lower interest rate environment when compared to the prior year. Provision expense was $1.4 million in 3Q 2020, compared to $0.2 million in 3Q 2019 and $0.9 million to 2Q 2020.

Total Wealth Management revenue (net interest income and fee income) was $17.5 million for 3Q 2020, an increase of $0.6 million, or 4% (non-annualized), compared to 3Q 2019. The increase was due to higher advisory fees resulting from improved asset market values as well as strong activity in our trust business.

Asset based revenue was $3.3 million in 3Q 2020 compared to $3.2 million in 3Q 2019, and $3.0 million in 2Q 2020. Net interest income was $3.5 million in 3Q 2020, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 39% compared to 3Q 2019 due to the aforementioned short-term deposit in the prior year and an increase of $0.2 million, or 6% compared to 2Q 2020.

Loan balances were essentially flat for the quarter while deposits grew by $106.5 million, or 15% compared to 2Q 2020. The Private Bank issued $32.6 million of PPP loans in 2Q 2020 to support our client base through the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of those funds remains deposited with the Private Bank.

Total noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations and excluding provision for credit losses) was $10.1 million in 3Q 2020, an increase of $1.0 million, or 11%, compared to 3Q 2019 and an increase of $0.2 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q 2020. The increases were driven by legal expenses related to litigation cases which can be uneven.

Cash Connect

Cash Connect is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States. Cash Connect services over 32,000 non-bank ATMs and retail safes nationwide supplying or servicing approximately $1.4 billion in cash at September 30, 2020. Cash Connect also supports 635 ATMs for WSFS Bank Customers, which is one of the largest branded ATM networks in our market.

Cash Connect reported pre-tax income of $3.1 million for 3Q 2020, which was an increase of $1.3 million, or 74%, compared to 3Q 2019 primarily due to higher cash volumes, a low interest rate environment, and continued growth of higher margin products and services. Net income in 3Q 2020 was $1.1 million higher than 2Q 2020, as cash orders and volumes increased due to a surge in demand as economic activity returned across the country. ROA of 2.46% in 3Q 2020 increased 71 bps from 3Q 2019 and increased 65 bps from 2Q 2020. Normalized for non-recurring items, 3Q 2020 pre-tax income was $2.7 million and ROA was 2.09%.

Net revenue of $10.4 million in 3Q 2020 was down $1.2 million from 3Q 2019, driven by the lower interest rate environment, fully offset by lower cost of funds (including lower third party funding fees in noninterest expense) and higher cash volume. Cash Connect saw a 4% increase in the number of total units serviced, including a 40% increase in remote cash capture devices and a 7% increase of non-bailment reconciliation services. Compared to 2Q 2020, net revenue increased $1.1 million, or 12% (not annualized), due to increased cash volumes, ATM transactions, and cash ordering activity as COVID-19 economic restrictions eased.

Noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations of expense) was $7.3 million in 3Q 2020, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to 3Q 2019 and flat compared to 2Q 2020. The decrease in expenses compared to 3Q 2019 was driven by lower funding fees, as noted above.

During 3Q 2020, the division continued to increase fee income and margin by maintaining focus on expanding its smart safe and ATM managed services. Cash Connect drove strong growth in the strategic remote cash capture space with approximately 4,300 devices under service, an increase of 200 units during the quarter. Our remote cash capture pipeline has grown as we add new channel partners, in both the retail and financial institution spaces, which have brought several significant opportunities on a national basis.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 110,195 $ 112,260 $ 124,800 $ 341,657 $ 340,918 Interest on mortgage-backed securities 11,686 12,549 12,989 37,454 35,684 Interest and dividends on investment securities 1,265 1,009 968 3,200 3,042 Other interest income 224 65 2,505 797 4,098 123,370 125,883 141,262 383,108 383,742 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 8,346 9,832 16,851 32,815 43,916 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 445 625 1,099 1,900 4,495 Interest on senior debt 1,179 1,180 1,179 3,538 3,538 Interest on trust preferred borrowings 347 484 693 1,417 2,136 Interest on other borrowings 5 6 607 484 2,278 10,322 12,127 20,429 40,154 56,363 Net interest income 113,048 113,756 120,833 342,954 327,379 Provision for credit losses 2,716 94,754 4,121 154,116 23,970 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,332 19,002 116,712 188,838 303,409 Noninterest income: Credit/debit card and ATM income 7,251 9,306 13,115 27,916 38,307 Investment management and fiduciary revenue 13,266 10,929 10,459 35,157 30,988 Deposit service charges 4,772 4,175 6,139 14,594 16,988 Mortgage banking activities, net 11,507 8,494 3,152 23,472 8,090 Loan and lease fee income 1,165 1,097 823 3,381 2,358 Securities gains, net 3,322 1,908 — 5,923 78 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investment, net 104 (11 ) 21,344 761 26,175 Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net — 22,052 — 22,052 — Bank-owned life insurance income 591 445 277 1,011 877 Other income 7,193 5,980 7,037 20,126 22,478 49,171 64,375 62,346 154,393 146,339 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and other compensation 48,772 48,757 48,914 142,875 133,669 Occupancy expense 8,152 8,296 9,085 24,114 24,262 Equipment expense 5,678 5,759 5,564 16,401 14,997 Data processing and operations expense 3,198 3,061 3,861 9,337 10,180 Professional fees 4,611 4,423 3,180 13,634 7,967 Marketing expense 1,451 1,215 1,373 3,617 4,910 FDIC expenses 829 305 (227 ) 1,080 1,435 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,280 — — 2,280 — Loan workout and other credit costs 1,422 4,587 846 6,462 2,537 Corporate development expense 428 2,801 10,517 4,570 51,090 Restructuring expense — — 8,360 — 14,603 Other operating expenses 16,719 14,231 18,088 51,101 49,351 93,540 93,435 109,561 275,471 315,001 Income (loss) before taxes 65,963 (10,058 ) 69,497 67,760 134,747 Income tax provision (benefit) 15,140 (2,247 ) 15,902 14,181 32,253 Net income (loss) $ 50,823 $ (7,811 ) $ 53,595 $ 53,579 $ 102,494 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (322 ) (700 ) (287 ) (1,382 ) (611 ) Net income (loss) attributable to WSFS $ 51,145 $ (7,111 ) $ 53,882 $ 54,961 $ 103,105 Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock: $ 1.01 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.02 $ 1.08 $ 2.12 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS 50,684,493 50,655,154 53,054,368 50,832,085 48,668,460

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (a) 1.49 % (0.22 )% 1.72 % 0.57 % 1.23 % Return on average equity (a) 11.08 (1.55 ) 11.60 3.99 8.57 Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o) 16.61 (1.55 ) 17.51 6.44 12.98 Net interest margin (a)(b) 3.66 3.93 4.38 3.97 4.47 Efficiency ratio (c) 57.57 52.36 59.71 55.29 66.36 Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b) 30.26 36.07 33.98 30.99 30.83

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 714,062 $ 583,221 $ 257,581 Cash in non-owned ATMs 347,462 360,969 322,571 Investment securities (d) 113,609 127,601 134,961 Other investments 28,329 31,560 92,832 Mortgage-backed securities (d) 2,334,922 2,195,389 1,908,821 Net loans (e)(f)(l) 9,254,785 9,229,741 8,548,140 Bank owned life insurance 31,717 30,391 31,077 Goodwill and intangibles 559,806 562,515 571,850 Other assets 445,416 451,970 404,840 Total assets $ 13,830,108 $ 13,573,357 $ 12,272,673 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,196,967 $ 3,188,046 $ 2,268,615 Interest-bearing deposits 7,951,619 7,596,125 7,022,313 Total customer deposits 11,148,586 10,784,171 9,290,928 Brokered deposits 242,759 278,329 242,265 Total deposits 11,391,345 11,062,500 9,533,193 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 16,751 106,395 365,675 Other borrowings 187,543 189,398 189,108 Other liabilities 373,167 393,270 328,240 Total liabilities 11,968,806 11,751,563 10,416,216 Stockholders’ equity of WSFS 1,863,499 1,823,669 1,856,992 Noncontrolling interest (2,197 ) (1,875 ) (535 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,861,302 1,821,794 1,856,457 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,830,108 $ 13,573,357 $ 12,272,673 Capital Ratios: Equity to asset ratio 13.47 % 13.44 % 15.13 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (o) 9.82 9.69 10.98 Common equity Tier 1 capital (required: 4.5%; well capitalized: 6.5%) (g) 13.24 12.68 13.01 Tier 1 leverage (required: 4.00%; well-capitalized: 5.00%) (g) 10.31 10.40 11.13 Tier 1 risk-based capital (required: 6.00%; well-capitalized: 8.00%) (g) 13.24 12.68 13.01 Total Risk-based capital (required: 8.00%; well-capitalized: 10.00%) (g) 14.50 13.93 13.50 Asset Quality Indicators: Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 25,835 $ 26,175 $ 38,418 Troubled debt restructuring (accruing) 15,670 14,550 14,125 Assets acquired through foreclosure 3,000 4,153 3,693 Total nonperforming assets $ 44,505 $ 44,878 $ 56,236 Past due loans (h) $ 11,886 $ 8,601 $ 13,709 Allowance for credit losses 232,733 232,200 47,671 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.46 % Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets 0.21 0.22 0.34 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 2.47 2.45 0.56 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 901 887 124 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.09 0.07 0.09 Ratio of year-to-date net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.07 0.06 0.27

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans: (e) (j) Commercial real estate loans $ 2,848,655 $ 30,218 4.22 % $ 2,841,231 $ 31,230 4.42 % $ 2,783,199 $ 37,492 5.34 % Residential real estate loans 892,634 12,512 5.61 933,854 13,679 5.86 1,069,495 14,580 5.45 Commercial loans (p) 4,472,190 52,753 4.70 4,291,301 53,390 5.01 3,548,597 55,903 6.26 Consumer loans 1,153,168 13,726 4.74 1,124,742 13,065 4.67 1,135,575 16,286 5.69 Loans held for sale 110,768 986 3.54 92,252 896 3.91 50,465 539 4.24 Total loans 9,477,415 110,195 4.63 9,283,380 112,260 4.87 8,587,331 124,800 5.77 Mortgage-backed securities (d) 2,204,573 11,686 2.12 2,048,357 12,549 2.45 1,833,267 12,989 2.83 Investment securities (d) 119,556 1,265 4.86 130,671 1,009 3.82 137,497 968 3.35 Other interest-earning assets 530,178 224 0.17 220,801 65 0.12 423,470 2,505 2.35 Total interest-earning assets 12,331,722 $ 123,370 3.99 % 11,683,209 $ 125,883 4.34 % 10,981,565 $ 141,262 5.11 % Allowance for credit losses (233,301 ) (156,576 ) (46,773 ) Cash and due from banks 135,198 108,463 115,506 Cash in non-owned ATMs 370,912 319,154 313,456 Bank owned life insurance 30,956 29,965 30,558 Other noninterest-earning assets 1,012,506 1,036,500 1,024,108 Total assets $ 13,647,993 $ 13,020,715 $ 12,418,420 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,372,547 $ 790 0.13 % $ 2,213,369 $ 882 0.16 % $ 2,055,497 $ 2,490 0.48 % Money market 2,404,202 1,805 0.30 2,262,737 2,311 0.41 1,966,545 5,034 1.02 Savings 1,753,489 621 0.14 1,681,587 877 0.21 1,579,463 2,068 0.52 Customer time deposits 1,234,637 4,402 1.42 1,242,730 4,954 1.60 1,371,744 5,452 1.58 Total interest-bearing customer deposits 7,764,875 7,618 0.39 7,400,423 9,024 0.49 6,973,249 15,044 0.86 Brokered deposits 243,728 728 1.19 286,655 808 1.13 294,485 1,807 2.43 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,008,603 8,346 0.41 7,687,078 9,832 0.51 7,267,734 16,851 0.92 FHLB of Pittsburgh advances 68,442 445 2.59 106,694 625 2.36 187,721 1,099 2.32 Trust preferred borrowings 67,011 347 2.06 67,011 484 2.90 67,011 693 4.10 Senior debt 98,733 1,179 4.78 98,681 1,180 4.78 98,519 1,179 4.79 Other borrowed funds 20,062 5 0.10 25,580 6 0.09 127,850 607 1.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,262,851 $ 10,322 0.50 % 7,985,044 $ 12,127 0.61 % 7,748,835 $ 20,429 1.05 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,176,647 2,882,999 2,503,816 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 374,206 311,697 323,350 Stockholders’ equity of WSFS 1,836,256 1,842,525 1,842,759 Noncontrolling interest (1,967 ) (1,550 ) (340 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 13,647,993 $ 13,020,715 $ 12,418,420 Excess of interest-earning assets over interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,068,871 $ 3,698,165 $ 3,232,730 Net interest and dividend income $ 113,048 $ 113,756 $ 120,833 Interest rate spread 3.49 % 3.73 % 4.06 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.93 % 4.38 %

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended Stock Information: September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Market price of common stock: High $32.83 $33.32 $46.05 $44.70 $46.05 Low 24.59 21.00 38.79 17.84 37.19 Close 26.97 28.70 44.10 26.97 44.10 Book value per share of common stock 36.77 36.00 35.41 Tangible common book value per share of common stock (o) 25.73 24.89 24.50 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s) 50,673 50,660 52,445 Other Financial Data: One-year repricing gap to total assets (k) 7.58% 6.95% (3.38)% Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio 2.1 years 1.3 years 2.9 years Unrealized gains on securities available for sale, net of taxes $68,690 $74,689 $31,512 Number of Associates (FTEs) (m) 1,827 1,862 1,792 Number of offices (branches, LPO’s, operations centers, etc.) 115 115 127 Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 635 571 477

Notes:

(a) Annualized. (b) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (c) Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income. (d) Includes securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available for sale (at fair value). (e) Net of unearned income. (f) Net of allowance for credit losses. (g) Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries. (h) Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Balance includes student loans acquired from Beneficial, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss. (i) Excludes loans held for sale. (j) Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations. (k) The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario. (l) Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages. (m) Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable. (n) Excludes reverse mortgage loans. (o) The Company uses non-GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the Company’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (p) Includes commercial small business leases. (q) Represents amortized cost basis for loans, leases and held-to-maturity securities. (r) Includes provision for credit losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs.



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 113,048 $ 113,756 $ 120,833 $ 342,954 $ 327,379 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 113,048 $ 113,756 $ 120,833 $ 342,954 $ 327,379 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 49,171 $ 64,375 $ 62,346 $ 154,393 $ 146,339 Less: Securities gains 3,322 1,908 — 5,923 78 Less/(plus): Unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments, net 104 (11 ) 21,344 761 26,175 Less: Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net — 22,052 — 22,052 — Core fee income (non-GAAP) $ 45,745 $ 40,426 $ 41,002 $ 125,657 $ 120,086 Core net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 158,793 $ 154,182 $ 161,835 $ 468,611 $ 447,465 Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent) $ 159,068 $ 154,513 $ 162,135 $ 469,486 $ 448,400 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 93,540 $ 93,435 $ 109,561 $ 275,471 $ 315,001 Less: Corporate development expense 428 2,801 10,517 4,570 51,090 Less: Restructuring expense — — 8,360 — 14,603 Less: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,280 — — 2,280 — Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation — — — 3,000 — Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 90,832 $ 90,634 $ 90,684 $ 265,621 $ 249,308 Core efficiency ratio (c) 57.1 % 58.7 % 55.9 % 56.6 % 55.6 % End of period September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Total assets $ 13,830,108 $ 13,573,357 $ 12,272,673 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 559,806 562,515 571,850 Total tangible assets $ 13,270,302 $ 13,010,842 $ 11,700,823 Total stockholders’ equity of WSFS $ 1,863,499 $ 1,823,669 $ 1,856,992 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 559,806 562,515 571,850 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,303,693 $ 1,261,154 $ 1,285,142 Calculation of tangible common book value per share: Book value per share (GAAP) $ 36.77 $ 36.00 $ 35.41 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 25.73 24.89 24.50 Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets: Equity to asset ratio (GAAP) 13.47 % 13.44 % 15.13 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.82 9.69 10.98

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to WSFS $ 51,145 $ (7,111 ) $ 53,882 $ 54,961 $ 103,105 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (718 ) (21,148 ) (2,467 ) (18,886 ) 39,440 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 264 4,712 590 2,956 (7,542 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $ 50,691 $ (23,547 ) $ 52,005 $ 39,031 $ 135,003 GAAP return on average assets (ROA) 1.49 % (0.22 )% 1.72 % 0.57 % 1.23 % Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (0.02 ) (0.65 ) (0.08 ) (0.19 ) 0.47 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.01 0.14 0.02 0.02 (0.09 ) Core ROA (non-GAAP) 1.48 % (0.73 )% 1.66 % 0.40 % 1.61 % Earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 1.01 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.02 $ 1.08 $ 2.12 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (0.01 ) (0.42 ) (0.05 ) (0.37 ) 0.81 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments — 0.10 0.01 0.06 (0.16 ) Core earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.00 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.77 $ 2.77 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: GAAP net income (loss) attributable to WSFS $ 51,145 $ (7,111 ) $ 53,882 $ 54,961 $ 103,105 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,090 2,198 2,113 6,391 5,252 Net tangible income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 53,235 $ (4,913 ) $ 55,995 $ 61,352 $ 108,357 Average stockholders’ equity of WSFS $ 1,836,256 $ 1,842,525 $ 1,842,759 $ 1,838,087 $ 1,608,375 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 561,505 564,622 574,253 564,596 492,474 Net average tangible common equity $ 1,274,751 $ 1,277,903 $ 1,268,506 $ 1,273,491 $ 1,115,901 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.61 % (1.55 )% 17.51 % 6.44 % 12.98 % Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity: Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $ 50,691 $ (23,547 ) $ 52,005 $ 39,031 $ 135,003 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,090 2,198 2,113 6,391 5,252 Core net tangible income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 52,781 $ (21,349 ) $ 54,118 $ 45,422 $ 140,255 Net average tangible common equity $ 1,274,751 $ 1,277,903 $ 1,268,506 $ 1,273,491 $ 1,115,901 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.47 % (6.72 )% 16.93 % 4.76 % 16.80 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Calculation of core PPNR: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 50,823 $ (7,811 ) $ 53,595 $ 53,579 $ 102,494 Plus/(less): Income tax provision (benefit) 15,140 (2,247 ) 15,902 14,181 32,253 Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,716 94,754 4,121 154,116 23,970 PPNR (Non-GAAP) 68,679 84,696 73,618 221,876 158,717 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (718 ) (21,148 ) (2,467 ) (18,886 ) 39,440 Core PPNR (Non-GAAP) $ 67,961 $ 63,548 $ 71,151 $ 202,990 $ 198,157 Calculation of core PPNR to average assets, less PPP: PPP income $ 6,373 $ 4,836 $ — $ 11,209 $ — PPP expense 442 1,814 — 2,256 — PPP net income $ 5,931 $ 3,022 $ — $ 8,953 $ — Core PPNR (Non-GAAP), less PPP $ 62,030 $ 60,526 $ 71,151 $ 194,037 $ 198,157 Total average assets 13,647,993 13,020,715 12,418,420 12,945,318 11,225,679 Average assets (PPP) 952,640 727,377 — 561,111 — Average assets, less PPP $ 12,695,353 $ 12,293,338 $ 12,418,420 $ 12,384,207 $ 11,225,679 Core PPNR to average assets 1.98 % 1.96 % 2.27 % 2.09 % 2.36 % Core PPNR to average assets, less PPP 1.94 % 1.98 % 2.27 % 2.09 % 2.36 %

