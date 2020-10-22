MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, November 11, 2020

To access the live webcast, go to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.MasterCraft.com , on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. A webcast replay will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

VONORE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Fred Brightbill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on November 11, 2020.

To listen to the conference call, dial (800) 219-6861 (domestic) or (574) 990-1024 (international) and provide the operator with the conference ID/audience passcode 7780229. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you do not have access to the Internet and want to listen to an audio replay of the conference call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 7780229. The audio replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, through 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

