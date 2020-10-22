Spok Sets Date to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2020 third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the call are 334-777-6978 or 800-367-2403. The pass code for the call is 1468983. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2020Q3earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.