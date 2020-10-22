 

Spok Sets Date to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:10  |  27   |   |   

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2020 third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the call are 334-777-6978 or 800-367-2403. The pass code for the call is 1468983. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2020Q3earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

