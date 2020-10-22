U.S. Xpress Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenue $ 431,469 $ 428,503 $ 1,286,514 $ 1,257,728 Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ 403,679 $ 386,666 $ 1,190,463 $ 1,133,162 Operating income $ 15,891 $ 3,282 $ 28,500 $ 24,707 Adjusted operating income1 $ 15,891 $ 3,282 $ 28,500 $ 28,637 Operating ratio 96.3 % 99.2 % 97.8 % 98.0 % Adjusted operating ratio1 96.1 % 99.2 % 97.6 % 97.5 % Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 10,696 $ (1,446 ) $ 10,978 $ 5,947 Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest1 $ 10,696 $ (1,446 ) $ 12,978 $ 8,736 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.20 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Adjusted earnings per diluted share1 $ 0.20 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.18

Eric Fuller, President and CEO, commented, “This is an exciting time at U.S. Xpress as we transform our business with the goal of delivering not only peer levels of profitability but also deploy an operating model that is being purposefully built to organically scale over time. Through the third quarter, we continued to scale our digital fleet, adding approximately 100 average tractors representing more than 25% sequential growth as compared with the second quarter. The digital fleet business model, now branded as Variant, continues to prove out, maintaining a more than 20% advantage in utilization, an approximately 70% reduction in driver turnover, and substantially fewer accidents per million miles than the legacy Over-the-Road, or OTR, fleet. This provides real confidence in the scalability of our digital model as we work toward our goal of transitioning an additional 400 underperforming tractors in our legacy OTR solo fleet by the end of the first quarter of 2021 as part of our Phase 1 conversion of 900 tractors.”

Mr. Fuller continued, “Our third quarter truckload operating ratio improved to 94.6% or a 450 basis points improvement over the prior year. The improvement was tempered somewhat by a higher percentage of unseated trucks in our legacy OTR fleet due to increased competition for drivers and suspension of our student program during the second quarter, which contributed to an approximate 6% reduction in miles driven during the quarter. Looking forward, adjustments we have made over the past two months to our digital fleet recruiting program are beginning to deliver increased hiring momentum through October, contract rates are renewing at higher levels, brokerage margins expanded as we exited the quarter, and our consolidated safety record is the best in the Company’s modern history. We believe the efficiency and technology changes we are implementing are gaining momentum and position us to positively impact our profitability through next year.”

Enterprise Update

Operating revenue was $431.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increased revenues in the Company’s Brokerage division of $9.9 million, an increase of $7.1 million in Truckload revenue, and decreased fuel surcharge revenues of $14.0 million. Excluding the impact of fuel surcharges, third quarter revenue increased $17.0 million to $403.7 million, an increase of 4.4% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $15.9 million which compares favorably to the $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 96.3% compared to 99.2% in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to controlling interest for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.7 million compared to a loss of $1.4 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $0.20 for the third quarter of 2020 and adjusted earnings per diluted share1 were $0.20.

Truckload Segment

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Over the road Average revenue per tractor per week* $ 3,680 $ 3,479 $ 3,566 $ 3,572 Average revenue per mile* $ 2.047 $ 1.910 $ 1.921 $ 1.949 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,798 1,821 1,856 1,832 Average tractors 3,684 3,785 3,781 3,671 Dedicated Average revenue per tractor per week* $ 4,065 $ 4,011 $ 4,085 $ 3,998 Average revenue per mile* $ 2.353 $ 2.408 $ 2.360 $ 2.367 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,728 1,666 1,731 1,689 Average tractors 2,710 2,748 2,717 2,693 Consolidated Average revenue per tractor per week* $ 3,843 $ 3,703 $ 3,783 $ 3,752 Average revenue per mile* $ 2.173 $ 2.109 $ 2.097 $ 2.118 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,768 1,756 1,804 1,772 Average tractors 6,394 6,533 6,498 6,364 * Excluding fuel surcharge revenues

The Truckload segment achieved an operating ratio of 94.6% and an adjusted operating ratio1 of 94.1% for the third quarter of 2020, a 450 and 490 basis point improvement, respectively, compared to the operating ratio of 99.2% and the adjusted operating ratio1 of 99.0% achieved in the third quarter of 2019. This improvement was primarily the result of higher rate per mile combined with lower claims expense and other costs as the Company continued to execute on its digital initiatives while maintaining a focus on reducing fixed and variable costs.

In the OTR division, average revenue per tractor per week increased 5.8% compared with the third quarter of 2019. Primarily the result of a 7.2% increase in average revenue per mile partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in revenue miles per tractor per week.

Mr. Fuller added, “The trucking environment shifted rapidly during the third quarter, which meaningfully impacted spot market rates, driver recruiting and retention costs, and seated truck count. The impact on the third quarter was mixed. Higher rates on the uncommitted portion of our OTR fleet helped drive higher revenue per truck and bodes well for contract renewals and bids over the next several quarters. Because the vast majority of our fleet is under contracts, the expected benefit of higher rates will come over time. However, the strong market caused immediate driver-related cost increases and more unseated trucks. In essence, dramatically improved revenue across a relatively small portion of our fleet supported cost increases across the entire fleet. Meanwhile, the benefits of our strategic shift away from student drivers led to higher unseated trucks in the near term, but also contributed to the best safety performance, as measured by reportable accidents per million miles, in recent memory and sequentially lower claims costs. As the benefits of contract renewals, digital fleet growth, and safety experience compound over coming quarters, we expect the benefits to far outweigh the third quarter costs.”

The Dedicated division’s average revenue per tractor per week increased $54 per tractor per week, or 1.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily a result of a 3.7% increase in revenue miles per tractor per week partially offset by a 2.3% reduction in average revenue per mile.

Mr. Fuller concluded, “Our Dedicated division continues to perform at record levels having delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of average revenue per tractor per week in excess of $4,000. We remain focused on organically growing the Dedicated division given the stability that the business provides through economic cycles.”

Digital Fleet (now branded as “Variant”) Conversion Update

The Company continues to make progress on its initiative to have 900 tractors in the digital fleet component of its OTR division by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The average number of tractors in this division increased approximately 100 average tractors to 500 tractors sequentially from the second quarter of 2020. The Company also continues to see improved operating metrics compared to its legacy OTR fleet, including:

Utilization continues to track ~20% better

Turnover continues to track ~70% lower

Accidents per million miles continue to track ~30% lower

Brokerage Segment

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Brokerage revenue $ 55,970 $ 46,036 $ 152,475 $ 131,737 Gross margin % 6.7 % 12.0 % 6.1 % 15.2 % Load Count 38,779 36,634 123,205 100,154

The Brokerage segment continues to provide additional selectivity for the Company’s assets to optimize yield while at the same time offering more capacity solutions to customers. Brokerage segment revenue increased to $56.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of increased revenue per load and to a lesser extent an increase in load count. Brokerage operating loss was $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million in the year ago quarter. The Company continues to work on sequentially improving margins in this division.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At the end of the third quarter 2020, the Company had $154.9 million of liquidity (defined as cash plus availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility), $386.3 million of net debt (defined as long-term debt, including current maturities, less cash balances), and $252.2 million of total stockholders' equity.

The Company expects its net capital expenditures to approximate $100 to $120 million for the full year of 2020, which includes an approximate $20 million transaction that carried over from the fourth quarter of 2019. Through September 30, 2020, net capital expenditures were $95.3 million including the carryover $20 million from 2019.

Outlook

The Company’s baseline assumptions for the balance of 2020 include a general sequential economic recovery that may be volatile nationally or by region at times, increasing inventory re-stocking, tight trucking capacity, and a relatively benign cost inflation outside of driver-related and insurance premium expenses. These conditions are expected to continue to support spot market rates in excess of contract rates and a strengthening contract renewal environment over the next several quarters. Based on these assumptions, the Company expects its internal initiatives around digitization and cost management, combined with continued strength in Dedicated, to have U.S. Xpress well positioned to continue improving its margins through 2021.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our net income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (‘‘GAAP’’), we evaluate operating performance using certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS (on a consolidated and, as applicable, segment basis). Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the ongoing operating performance of our business by allowing more effective comparison between periods. Further, management uses non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS measures on a supplemental basis to remove items that may not be an indicator of performance from period-to-period. The non-GAAP information provided is used by our management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The non-GAAP measures used herein have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. You should not consider the non-GAAP measures used herein in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G and Regulation S-K, we have provided reconciliations of Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through our non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," “outlook,” “strategy,” “optimistic,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements in the "Outlook" section, statements regarding the freight environment, expected rates, expected margins, future growth of our digital fleet and Dedicated division, expected net capital expenditures, the expected impact of our driver, digital fleet, and other initiatives, and any other statements concerning: any projections of earnings, revenues, cash flows, capital expenditures, compliance with financial covenants, or other financial items; any statement of plans, strategies, or objectives for future operations; any statements regarding future economic or industry conditions or performance; any statements regarding our responses to COVID-19 and the associated economic conditions; and any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: general economic conditions, including inflation and consumer spending; political conditions and regulations, including future changes thereto; changes in tax laws or in their interpretations and changes in tax rates; future insurance and claims experience, including adverse changes in claims experience and loss development factors, or additional changes in management's estimates of liability based upon such experience and development factors that cause our expectations of insurance and claims expense to be inaccurate or otherwise impacts our results; impact of pending or future legal proceedings; future market for used revenue equipment and real estate; future revenue equipment prices; future capital expenditures, including equipment purchasing and leasing plans and equipment turnover (including expected trade-ins); fleet age; future depreciation and amortization; changes in management’s estimates of the need for new tractors and trailers; future ability to generate sufficient cash from operations and obtain financing on favorable terms to meet our significant ongoing capital requirements; our ability to maintain compliance with the provisions of our credit agreement; freight environment, including freight demand, rates, capacity, and volumes; future asset utilization; loss of one or more of our major customers; our ability to renew dedicated service offering contracts on the terms and schedule we expect; surplus inventories, recessionary economic cycles, and downturns in customers' business cycles; strikes, work slowdowns, or work stoppages at the Company, customers, ports, or other shipping related facilities; increases or rapid fluctuations in fuel prices, as well as fluctuations in surcharge collection, including, but not limited to, changes in customer fuel surcharge policies and increases in fuel surcharge bases by customers; interest rates, fuel taxes, tolls, and license and registration fees; increases in compensation for and difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified professional drivers and independent contractors; seasonal factors such as harsh weather conditions that increase operating costs; competition from trucking, rail, intermodal, and brokerage (including digital brokerage) competitors; regulatory requirements that increase costs, decrease efficiency, or reduce the availability of drivers, including revised hours-of-service requirements for drivers and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Compliance, Safety, Accountability program that implemented new driver standards and modified the methodology for determining a carrier’s Department of Transportation safety rating; future safety performance; our ability to reduce, or control increases in, operating costs; future third-party service provider relationships and availability; execution of the Company’s current business strategy or changes in the Company’s business strategy; the ability of the Company’s infrastructure to support future organic or inorganic growth; our ability to identify acceptable acquisition candidates, consummate acquisitions, and integrate acquired operations; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and technologies, including the future use of autonomous tractors; disruptions to our information technology; the cost of and our ability to effectively and efficiently implement technology initiatives; costs, diversion of management’s attention, and potential payments made in connection with the multiple class action lawsuits a stockholder derivative lawsuit arising out of our IPO; changes in methods of determining LIBOR or replacement of LIBOR; credit, reputational and relationship risks of certain of our current and former equity investments; risks arising from our Mexican operations; our ability to maintain effective internal controls without material weaknesses, as well as remediate the existing material weakness; and the impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak or other similar outbreaks. Readers should review and consider these factors along with the various disclosures by the Company in its press releases, stockholder reports, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue: Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ 403,679 $ 386,666 $ 1,190,463 $ 1,133,162 Fuel surcharge 27,790 41,837 96,051 124,566 Total operating revenue 431,469 428,503 1,286,514 1,257,728 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 137,541 134,862 412,889 389,907 Fuel and fuel taxes 33,208 47,315 103,265 141,252 Vehicle rents 20,956 19,470 64,168 57,025 Depreciation and amortization, net of (gain) loss 25,785 26,684 77,871 74,498 Purchased transportation 125,997 122,433 373,117 349,017 Operating expense and supplies 33,927 36,147 101,249 104,744 Insurance premiums and claims 17,835 19,570 65,141 63,189 Operating taxes and licenses 3,359 3,533 10,756 10,112 Communications and utilities 2,187 2,209 6,895 6,659 Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - (670 ) General and other operating 14,783 12,998 42,663 37,288 Total operating expenses 415,578 425,221 1,258,014 1,233,021 Operating Income 15,891 3,282 28,500 24,707 Other Expenses (Income): Interest Expense, net 4,381 5,467 14,664 16,366 Equity in loss of affiliated companies - 91 - 270 Other, net - - 2,000 26 4,381 5,558 16,664 16,662 Income Before Income Taxes 11,510 (2,276 ) 11,836 8,045 Income Tax Provision 1,337 (813 ) 1,867 1,503 Net Income (Loss) 10,173 (1,463 ) 9,969 6,542 Net Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (523 ) (17 ) (1,009 ) 595 Net Income (Loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 10,696 $ (1,446 ) $ 10,978 $ 5,947 Income Per Share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.12 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 49,667 48,984 49,462 48,709 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.20 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 51,194 48,984 50,493 49,289

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,422 $ 5,687 Customer receivables, net of allowance of $185 and $63, respectively 190,644 183,706 Other receivables 16,345 15,253 Prepaid insurance and licenses 23,073 11,326 Operating supplies 8,249 7,193 Assets held for sale 25,623 17,732 Other current assets 16,405 15,831 Total current assets 287,761 256,728 Property and equipment, at cost 900,719 880,101 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (397,263 ) (388,318 ) Net property and equipment 503,456 491,783 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 280,687 276,618 Goodwill 59,221 57,708 Intangible assets, net 25,938 27,214 Other 33,979 30,058 Total other assets 399,825 391,598 Total assets $ 1,191,042 $ 1,140,109 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,646 $ 68,918 Book overdraft - 1,313 Accrued wages and benefits 32,095 24,110 Claims and insurance accruals 51,571 51,910 Other accrued liabilities 7,483 9,127 Current portion of operating leases 74,357 69,866 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 111,232 80,247 Total current liabilities 354,384 305,491 Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 282,453 315,797 Less debt issuance costs (325 ) (1,223 ) Net long-term debt and finance leases 282,128 314,574 Deferred income taxes 22,236 20,692 Other long-term liabilities 18,710 5,249 Claims and insurance accruals, long-term 55,174 56,910 Noncurrent operating lease liability 206,190 206,357 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock 496 490 Additional paid-in capital 260,365 250,700 Accumulated deficit (10,004 ) (20,982 ) Stockholders' equity 250,857 230,208 Noncontrolling interest 1,363 628 Total stockholders' equity 252,220 230,836 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,191,042 $ 1,140,109

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 9,969 $ 6,542 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax provision 1,543 1,018 Depreciation and amortization 68,104 68,813 Losses on sale of property and equipment 9,767 5,685 Share based compensation 3,421 2,810 Other 3,186 783 Gain on sale of subsidiary - (670 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (8,354 ) (5,650 ) Prepaid insurance and licenses (11,747 ) (12,189 ) Operating supplies (204 ) (443 ) Other assets (3,047 ) (4,800 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 21,413 22,076 Accrued wages and benefits 7,863 (729 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 101,914 83,246 Investing activities Payments for purchases of property and equipment (129,582 ) (127,899 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 36,192 33,301 Other (1,880 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash - (6,432 ) Net cash used in investing activities (95,270 ) (103,030 ) Financing activities Borrowings under lines of credit 231,254 56,200 Payments under lines of credit (231,254 ) (53,300 ) Borrowings under long-term debt 228,981 78,803 Payments of long-term debt and finance leases (231,340 ) (73,472 ) Payments of financing costs (1,391 ) (170 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 851 349 Tax withholding related to net share settlement of restricted stock awards (135 ) (44 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest - (8,659 ) Payments of long-term consideration for business acquisition (1,000 ) (990 ) Proceeds from long-term consideration for sale of subsidiary 438 - Book overdraft (1,313 ) 3,833 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,909 ) 2,550 Change in cash balances of assets held for sale - 11,784 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,735 (5,450 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year 5,687 9,892 End of period $ 7,422 $ 4,442

Key Operating Factors & Truckload Statistics (unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, % Nine Months Ended September 30, % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Operating Revenue: Truckload1 $ 347,709 $ 340,630 2.1 % $ 1,037,988 $ 1,001,425 3.7 % Fuel Surcharge 27,790 41,837 -33.6 % 96,051 124,566 -22.9 % Brokerage 55,970 46,036 21.6 % 152,475 131,737 15.7 % Total Operating Revenue $ 431,469 $ 428,503 0.7 % $ 1,286,514 $ 1,257,728 2.3 % Operating Income (Loss): Truckload $ 20,407 $ 3,345 510.1 % $ 42,035 $ 20,689 103.2 % Brokerage $ (4,516 ) $ (63 ) n/m $ (13,535 ) $ 4,018 n/m $ 15,891 $ 3,282 384.2 % $ 28,500 $ 24,707 15.4 % Operating Ratio: Operating Ratio 96.3 % 99.2 % -2.9 % 97.8 % 98.0 % -0.2 % Adjusted Operating Ratio2 96.1 % 99.2 % -3.1 % 97.6 % 97.5 % 0.1 % Truckload Operating Ratio 94.6 % 99.1 % -4.5 % 96.3 % 98.2 % -1.9 % Adjusted Truckload Operating Ratio2 94.1 % 99.0 % -4.9 % 96.0 % 97.5 % -1.6 % Brokerage Operating Ratio 108.1 % 100.1 % 8.0 % 108.9 % 96.9 % 12.4 % Truckload Statistics: Revenue Per Mile1 $ 2.173 $ 2.109 3.0 % $ 2.097 $ 2.118 -1.0 % Average Tractors - Company Owned 4,700 4,692 0.2 % 4,741 4,639 2.2 % Owner Operators 1,694 1,841 -8.0 % 1,757 1,725 1.9 % Total Average Tractors 6,394 6,533 -2.1 % 6,498 6,364 2.1 % Average Revenue Miles Per Tractor

Per Week 1,768 1,756 0.7 % 1,804 1,772 1.8 % Average Revenue Per Tractor

Per Week1 $ 3,843 $ 3,703 3.8 % $ 3,783 $ 3,752 0.8 % Total Miles 165,206 168,153 -1.8 % 510,220 487,354 4.7 % Total Company Miles 119,014 118,374 0.5 % 362,882 346,499 4.7 % Total Independent Contractor Miles 46,192 49,779 -7.2 % 147,338 140,855 4.6 % Independent Contractor fuel surcharge $ 6,838 $ 11,874 -42.4 % $ 25,360 $ 34,587 -26.7 % 1 Excluding fuel surcharge revenues 2 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Income and EPS (unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP: Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 10,696 $ (1,446 ) $ 10,978 $ 5,947 Adjusted for: Income tax provision 1,337 (813 ) 1,867 1,503 Income before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ 12,033 $ (2,259 ) $ 12,845 $ 7,450 Loss on sale of equity method investments1 - - 2,000 - Mexico transition costs2 - - - 4,600 Gain on sale of subsidiary3 - - - (670 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 12,033 (2,259 ) 14,845 11,380 Adjusted income tax provision 1,337 (813 ) 1,867 2,644 Non-GAAP: Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest $ 10,696 $ (1,446 ) $ 12,978 $ 8,736 GAAP: Earnings per diluted share $ 0.20 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Adjusted for: Income tax expense attributable to controlling interest 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.04 0.03 Income before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ 0.23 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.15 Loss on sale of equity method investments1 - - 0.04 - Mexico transition costs2 - - - 0.09 Gain on sale of subsidiary3 - - - (0.01 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 0.23 (0.05 ) 0.28 0.23 Adjusted income tax provision 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.04 0.05 Non-GAAP: Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest $ 0.20 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.18 1During the first quarter of 2020, we incurred loss on sale related to an equity method investment in a former wholly owned subsidiary 2 During the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred expenses related to the exit of our Mexico business totaling $1,200 and $4,600 3During the second quarter of 2019, we recognized a gain on the sale of our Mexico business

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Presentation: Total revenue $ 431,469 $ 428,503 $ 1,286,514 $ 1,257,728 Total operating expenses (415,578 ) (425,221 ) (1,258,014 ) (1,233,021 ) Operating income $ 15,891 $ 3,282 $ 28,500 $ 24,707 Operating ratio 96.3 % 99.2 % 97.8 % 98.0 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 431,469 $ 428,503 $ 1,286,514 $ 1,257,728 Fuel surcharge (27,790 ) (41,837 ) (96,051 ) (124,566 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 403,679 386,666 1,190,463 1,133,162 Total operating expenses 415,578 425,221 1,258,014 1,233,021 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (27,790 ) (41,837 ) (96,051 ) (124,566 ) Mexico transition costs1 - - - (4,600 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary2 - - - 670 Adjusted operating expenses 387,788 383,384 1,161,963 1,104,525 Adjusted Operating Income $ 15,891 $ 3,282 $ 28,500 $ 28,637 Adjusted operating ratio 96.1 % 99.2 % 97.6 % 97.5 % 1 During the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred expenses related to the exit of our Mexico business totaling $1,200 and $4,600 2During the second quarter of 2019, we recognized a gain on the sale of our Mexico business Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Truckload Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Truckload GAAP Presentation: Total Truckload revenue $ 375,499 $ 382,467 $ 1,134,039 $ 1,125,991 Total Truckload operating expenses (355,092 ) (379,122 ) (1,092,004 ) (1,105,302 ) Truckload operating income $ 20,407 $ 3,345 $ 42,035 $ 20,689 Truckload operating ratio 94.6 % 99.1 % 96.3 % 98.2 % Truckload Non-GAAP Presentation Total Truckload revenue $ 375,499 $ 382,467 $ 1,134,039 $ 1,125,991 Fuel surcharge (27,790 ) (41,837 ) (96,051 ) (124,566 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 347,709 340,630 1,037,988 1,001,425 Total Truckload operating expenses 355,092 379,122 1,092,004 1,105,302 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (27,790 ) (41,837 ) (96,051 ) (124,566 ) Mexico transition costs1 - - - (4,600 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary2 - - - 670 Truckload Adjusted operating expenses 327,302 337,285 995,953 976,806 Truckload Adjusted operating income $ 20,407 $ 3,345 $ 42,035 $ 24,619 Truckload Adjusted operating ratio 94.1 % 99.0 % 96.0 % 97.5 % 1 During the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred expenses related to the exit of our Mexico business totaling $1,200 and $4,600 2During the second quarter of 2019, we recognized a gain on the sale of our Mexico business

