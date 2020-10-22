South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.02 per share of common stock over the most recent quarterly cash dividend declared in July 2020. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2020 to the Company’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2020. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to the Company’s shareholders will be subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors.



About South Plains Financial, Inc.