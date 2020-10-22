 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes and Term Loan B

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 22:14  |  51   |   |   

Oslo, 22 October 2020 – Adevinta ASA (“Adevinta”) announced today that it has priced:

  • an offering of approximately €1,060 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes (the “Notes”); and
  • a new senior secured Term Loan B facility consisting of a €900 million EUR-denominated tranche (the “EUR TLB”) and a $506 million U.S. dollar-denominated tranche (the “USD TLB” and, together with the EUR TLB, the “Term Loan B”). 

The Notes consist of two tranches: €660 million aggregate principal amount of Notes due 2025, bearing interest at a rate of 2.625% per annum and €400 million aggregate principal amount of Notes due 2027, bearing interest at a rate of 3.000% per annum. 

The EUR TLB will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to EURIBOR (subject to a floor of zero) plus 3.250%, subject to a leveraged based margin ratchet. The USD TLB will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR (subject to a 0.75% floor) plus 3.000%, subject to a leveraged based margin ratchet.

The Notes are expected to be issued on 5 November 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. 

Adevinta intends to use the proceeds from the Notes and Term Loan B to, among other things, fund a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the eBay Classifieds group (“eCG”) and refinance existing debt. 

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be placed into a segregated escrow account pledged in favour of the holders of the Notes. The proceeds of the Notes will be released from escrow, and the Term Loan B will be funded, immediately prior to completion of the Acquisition, subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions. 

The Term Loan B and the Notes will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Adevinta and eCG and secured by shares of certain of the guarantors as well as certain material bank accounts and the intercompany receivables of Adevinta.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes discussed in this release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons without registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under that act. 

Forward-looking information

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Notes and the Term Loan B, including the expected terms of the instruments upon issuance and intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as “believe”, “aims”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “estimate”, “will”, “may”, “continue”, “should” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA or the United Kingdom

*** This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Immutep Activities Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the ...
September 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2020 results
19.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta publication of Information Memorandum and preliminary results as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
19.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering 
13.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta Announces Proposed Term Loan B Facility
12.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade
08.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in Morocco, Tayara in Tunisia, and Fincaraíz in Colombia
07.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Extraordinary General Meeting - 29 October 2020
07.10.20
****

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
9
Adevinta - classified media