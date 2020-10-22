 

IFF Opens New Dubai Taste Creative Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, today announced the opening of a new creation, application and innovation center for its Taste division in Dubai, UAE to better serve its customers’ unique needs and drive growth in the African, Middle Eastern, Turkish and Indian markets.

“The new facility is a testament to our commitment to investing in the region and to support the specific innovation needs of our customers, leveraging dedicated leadership and cross-functional regional resources,” said Kathy Fortmann, Divisional CEO, Taste. “It will support our ongoing strategy to expand our geographic and customer reach, while accelerating growth in fast-growing emerging markets.”

The state-of-the-art 1400m2 creative facility, centrally located in Dubai Science Park, will service companies in key regional markets by offering innovative flavors, savory solutions, juice-based compounds, inclusions, colors, and food protection solutions. The new lab will support both the creation and application needs of all key categories, including snacks, beverages, savory, sweet, and dairy. The site also includes a full-scale Sensory and Consumer Insights lab, as well as an analytical lab. In line with the Company’s focus on sustainability, the facility is LEED certified.

Helga Moelschl, Vice President, Regional General Manager, added, “With our investment in the Dubai Creative Center, we are reaching a key milestone to provide enhanced and locally relevant support for our regional customer base through strong consumer insights, deep understanding of the consumer in these exciting markets, and speed-to-market. Our customers will also gain access to our global Re-Imagine innovation programs, which will bring global capabilities to the local markets. We are committed to raising the bar on the products and services we provide to meet our customers’ needs – both for now and in the future.”

IFF has a long-standing presence and footprint in key Middle East markets. The investment follows the 2017 expansion and upgrade of the Taste facility in Cairo, Egypt, which has been operational since 1979 and includes sales offices, creation and applications labs and flavor production facilities. It is also the second investment made specifically in Dubai, where in 2011, IFF opened a state-of-the-art flavor and fragrance facility, housing creative and application labs and sales and marketing offices.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

International Flavors & Fragrances Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
IFF Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in January 2021
08.10.20
IFF Releases 12th Annual Speed Smelling Collectors Edition: Slow Smelling to Celebrate the Timelessness of Fragrance