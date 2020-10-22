UNFI Announces Closing of $500 Million Notes Offering

After deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering and related expenses payable by UNFI, the net proceeds to UNFI were approximately $490.5 million. UNFI used the net proceeds of the Notes offering, together with borrowings under its ABL credit facility, to repay $500 million of the amounts outstanding under its term loan facility (including accrued and unpaid interest with respect to such amount). The Notes are UNFI’s senior unsecured obligations and are guaranteed by each of UNFI’s existing and future subsidiaries that are borrowers under or that guarantee its ABL credit facility and term loan facility.

“We’re pleased to have completed our first unsecured note offering, which extends the maturity on $500 million of our outstanding debt to 2028 and continues our efforts to de-risk our overall capital structure as we make progress towards achieving a long-term net leverage in the range of 2.0x to 2.5x,” said John Howard, UNFI’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Accordingly, the Notes were offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

