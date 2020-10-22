RealPage To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast of the event will be available on the RealPage investor relations website. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 844-369-8770 and internationally at 862-298-0840. A replay will be available at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331, using passcode 38337, and on the RealPage investor relations website.