PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock October 22, 2020. This dividend is payable on February 12, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2021.

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, has about 13,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

