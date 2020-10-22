 

VIA optronics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Report and Conference Call

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of enhanced display solutions, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the US financial markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

VIA will host a conference call to discuss its results and will provide a corporate update at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the VIA Investor Relations website at https://investors.via-optronics.com, along with the company's earnings press release.

The U.S. dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-8291 or 1-201-689-8345 for non-US callers. The live event can also be accessed through this Call meTM link. Please ask to be connected to the VIA optronics AG call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the VIA Investor Relations website for 90 days.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

