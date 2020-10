TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

To listen to the call, investors and analysts should dial (844) 826-3038 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-5184 (international) and ask to join the TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. call. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available through December 5, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID 10149164.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (the “Company”), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in the technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, today announced it will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market-close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. James P. Labe, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, Sajal K. Srivastava, president and chief investment officer, and Christopher M. Mathieu, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call also will be available via a live audio webcast in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, http://www.tpvg.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days after the call.

The Company was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

