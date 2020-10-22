 

ADT To Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings On Thursday, November 5, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, Nov. 5 to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • By dialing 1-877-252-4460 (domestic) or 1-212-231-2934 (international) and requesting the ADT Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
  • Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 19, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 21971113 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations: Media Relations: 
Derek Fiebig - ADT Paul Wiseman - ADT
DerekFiebig@adt.com  PaulWiseman@adt.com 
Tel: 561-226-2892 Tel: 561-356-6388

