Coherus BioSciences to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5th

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Starting at 4:30 p.m. EST, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020 starting at 4:30 p.m. EST

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com

Dial-in: 844-452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or 765-507-2587 (International)

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Conference ID: 7079429

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States and is advancing additional product candidates including CHS-1420, a Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis (ranibizumab) biosimilar, Innovent’s Avastin (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization, as well as CHS-2020, an Eylea (aflibercept) biosimilar. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.



