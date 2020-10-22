 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Plan to Adopt a New Stock Repurchase Program

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a new stock repurchase program, to be effective at a to-be-determined time. The Company’s Board of Directors plans to consult with its financial advisors and determine the total number of shares to be repurchased under the program.

Under the stock repurchase program as adopted on February 29, 2020, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. All of those 500,000 shares were repurchased prior to July 1, 2020.

“We still believe our stock is an attractive investment and that repurchasing stock affirms our optimism for the future and offers an excellent means to build long-term value for our shareholders,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Therefore, we plan to implement a new stock repurchase program in an amount to be determined after discussions with our financial advisors.”

Once the new program is implemented, the extent to which the Company repurchases its shares of common stock and the timing of such purchases will be determined at the Company’s discretion at prices the Company considers attractive and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, trading price, alternate uses for capital and the Company’s financial performance.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

