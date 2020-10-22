Simmons First National Corporation Announces Resumption of Stock Repurchase Program

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (Nasdaq: SFNC) (“Company”), parent corporation of Simmons Bank, announced today the resumption of the Company’s previously approved stock repurchase program (“Program”). The Program, which was originally authorized by the Board in October 2019 and amended by the Board in March 2020, allows for the repurchase of up to $180 million of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”). The Company has not made any repurchases under the Program since March 31, 2020. As of October 22, 2020, the Company has repurchased Common Stock with an aggregate purchase price of $103,435,703, leaving $76,564,297 available for Common Stock repurchases under the Program. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the Program will be determined by the Company’s management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the Common Stock, corporate considerations, the Company’s working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any Common Stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice. The Program will terminate on October 31, 2021 (unless terminated sooner).

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

