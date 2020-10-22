 

Indus Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Bruce Gates to Board of Directors; Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 22:18  |  34   |   |   

California cannabis industry leader adds veteran executive and strategic advisor to leadership team

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that at its annual shareholder meeting held on October 22, 2020 (the “Meeting”) shareholders voted in excess of 99% in favour of election of the Company’s nominees to the Board of Directors and the appointment of the Company’s auditors. At the Meeting, shareholders elected each of the incumbent directors of the Company nominated, in addition to new Company nominee Bruce A. Gates, a veteran executive and strategic advisor.

Mr. Gates serves as the Founder and President of Three Oaks Strategies LLC, a Virginia-based consulting firm that advises companies and individuals on strategic communications matters and public policy. He is also Founder and President of Three Oaks Asset Management LLC, a family office and venture capital firm that works to augment its financial participation with management advice, marketing advice, and relationship-building advice.

“Bruce Gates is a seasoned executive with immense experience within complex regulatory environments set against shifting political backdrops,” says Indus Holdings, Inc. Chairman of the Board George Allen. “We are incredibly fortunate to have a leader and strategist of Bruce’s caliber on our board as we work to continue to take Indus to new heights of success.”

Mr. Gates has served as Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Altria and briefly served as Altria’s representative on the board of Chronos Inc. He was a founding partner of Washington, D.C. public policy advocacy firm Washington Council, which was acquired by Ernst & Young in 2000.

“While it is still a young company, Indus has set the standard for a vertically-integrated cannabis operation with its acclaimed brand portfolio and commitment to being compliant in a highly regulated industry,” Mr. Gates says. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to lend my expertise to the board and I look forward to even greater success for Indus.”

Mr. Gates’ election comes as Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder Robert Weakley departs the Board of Directors.

“We would like to thank Robert for all his service and his immense contributions to this Company as its co-founder. It is not easy for a founder to leave a company that he/she started and Rob has done an exemplary job and made every effort to make the transition as successful as possible. We are very grateful for Robert,” Mr. Allen says.

With Mr. Gates’ election, the following individuals now serve on the Board of Directors: George Allen (Chairman), Mark Ainsworth (Chief Executive Officer), Stephanie Harkness, William Anton, Kevin McGrath, Brian Shure and Bruce Gates.

In connection with the Meeting, the Company delivered a management information circular dated September 22, 2020 to its shareholders and filed the same on SEDAR. Prior to the filing thereof, the Company relied on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the exemptive relief contained in Ontario Instrument 51-504 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials of the Ontario Securities Commission, to postpone the public filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations in respect of the Company’s financial year ended December 31, 2019.

ABOUT INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading California distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

Investor Relations Contact Media Contact
Bill Mitoulas Renata Follmann
Indus Holdings, Inc. Rossetti Public Relations
ir@indusholdingco.com  pr@indusholdingco.com 
Office: 1.416.479.9547  

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed, or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this news release.


Indus Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Immutep Activities Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the ...
September 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Indus Holdings, Inc. Pre-Announces Record Q3 2020 Revenues in Excess of $14 Million, ~15% EBITDA Margins, and Positive Operating Income
01.10.20
Indus Holdings, Inc. Homegrown Brands take 'Best Confectionery' and 'Best Baked Good' Awards at WEEDCon West 2020
29.09.20
Indus Holdings, Inc. Launches New Lineup of Moon Edibles, Announces Return of Seasonal Favorites