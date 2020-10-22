Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Alberto J. Paracchini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Byline, commented, "Our results for the quarter continues to show solid performance in a challenging operating environment. We saw strong growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income driven by improved business activity, strong fee income and disciplined expense management. This allowed us to continue to build our allowance for loan and lease losses and add to our capital base.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Byline”)(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $9.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $15.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

“This quarter we also announced the additional consolidation of 11 branch locations in order to better align our spending with current customer behaviors and continue investing in our digital capabilities and franchise. Looking forward, our focus remains on supporting new and existing customers, executing our strategy and growing the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Paracchini.

Third Quarter 2020 Updates

Branch Consolidations

On September 18, 2020, we announced plans to optimize our branch network as part of efforts to accommodate changing customer behaviors while also recognizing operating efficiencies. Byline Bank plans to consolidate 11 of its 57 full-service offices, or approximately 20% of its branch network. Most of the impacted branches are located within two miles of another Byline Bank branch that will continue to operate within the respective market. These branch consolidations are scheduled to commence on December 31, 2020 and will result in a one-time charge of approximately $5.9 million, including $696,000 recognized during the third quarter 2020 related to salaries and employee benefit expenses. We anticipate annualized cost savings of approximately $4.3 million beginning in 2021, an estimated 25% of which will be utilized to increase investment in our digital banking platform and the continued renovation and upgrading of other retail branches.

Deferrals and Paycheck Protection Program

We continue working with our customers and borrowers impacted by the pandemic through deferrals and PPP loans. During the third quarter 2020:

Active deferrals on loans and leases decreased to $27.9 million, or 0.7% 2 of loans and leases at September 30, 2020, from $204.1 million or 5.4% 2 of loans and leases at June 30, 2020. Active second deferrals on loans and leases decreased in the quarter to $19.5 million at September 30, 2020 from $34.4 million at June 30, 2020.

of loans and leases at September 30, 2020, from $204.1 million or 5.4% of loans and leases at June 30, 2020. Continued processing PPP loans efficiently through our SBA platform and funded over 165 loans totaling $8.9 million in the third quarter 2020.

Over $160 million of PPP loans in various stages of the SBA forgiveness process as of October 20, 2020.

2 Excludes PPP loans.

The following table presents information regarding the net PPP loans as of September 30, 2020:

PPP Loan Size (dollars in thousands) $0 - $50,000 $50,001 - $150,000 $150,001 - $2,000,000 Over $2,000,000 Total Principal outstanding $ 37,993 $ 84,385 $ 428,361 $ 84,639 $ 635,378 Unearned processing fee (1,479 ) (3,254 ) (12,157 ) (653 ) (17,543 ) Deferred cost 2,138 1,089 1,098 31 4,356 PPP loans, net $ 38,652 $ 82,220 $ 417,302 $ 84,017 $ 622,191 Number of loans 1,831 951 958 27 3,767

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 51,036 $ 50,153 $ 54,158 $ 58,203 $ 63,391 $ 155,347 $ 177,298 Interest on securities 7,070 7,530 8,016 7,212 7,040 22,616 19,807 Other interest and dividend income 128 222 992 500 598 1,342 1,794 Total interest and dividend income 58,234 57,905 63,166 65,915 71,029 179,305 198,899 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,760 4,246 7,804 9,325 9,618 14,810 27,000 Other borrowings 465 476 1,897 1,989 2,835 2,838 7,266 Subordinated notes and debentures 1,485 574 640 687 738 2,699 2,262 Total interest expense 4,710 5,296 10,341 12,001 13,191 20,347 36,528 Net interest income $ 53,524 $ 52,609 $ 52,825 $ 53,914 $ 57,838 $ 158,958 $ 162,371

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance(5) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate Average Balance(5) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,678 $ 25 0.20 % $ 58,971 $ 25 0.17 % Loans and leases(1) 4,360,203 51,036 4.66 % 4,283,654 50,153 4.71 % Taxable securities 1,364,516 6,341 1.85 % 1,243,604 7,021 2.27 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 143,157 832 2.31 % 117,340 706 2.42 % Total interest-earning assets $ 5,916,554 $ 58,234 3.92 % $ 5,703,569 $ 57,905 4.08 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (53,964 ) (43,009 ) All other assets 538,700 526,414 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,401,290 $ 6,186,974 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 565,917 $ 226 0.16 % $ 392,070 $ 165 0.17 % Money market accounts 1,202,016 634 0.21 % 1,214,713 946 0.31 % Savings 535,396 64 0.05 % 511,049 61 0.05 % Time deposits 870,227 1,836 0.84 % 976,710 3,074 1.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,173,556 2,760 0.35 % 3,094,542 4,246 0.55 % Other borrowings 538,237 465 0.34 % 534,766 476 0.36 % Subordinated notes and debentures 100,756 1,485 5.86 % 40,180 574 5.75 % Total borrowings 638,993 1,950 1.21 % 574,946 1,050 0.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,812,549 $ 4,710 0.49 % $ 3,669,488 $ 5,296 0.58 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,742,787 1,692,723 Other liabilities 54,843 48,884 Total stockholders’ equity 791,111 775,879 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,401,290 $ 6,186,974 Net interest spread(3) 3.43 % 3.50 % Net interest income $ 53,524 $ 52,609 Net interest margin(4) 3.60 % 3.71 % Net loan accretion impact on margin $ 3,911 0.26 % $ 3,172 0.22

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates exclude the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis due to immateriality. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $53.5 million, an increase of $915,000, or 1.7%, from the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in net interest income was primarily due to:

A decrease of $1.5 million in interest expense on deposits, due to maturities of higher-rate time deposits and lower rates paid on money market accounts;

An increase of $883,000 in interest income on loans and leases, due to higher accretion on acquired loans resulting from cash recoveries;

Offset by:

An increase of $900,000 in interest expense on total borrowings, primarily driven by a full quarter of interest expense on subordinated notes; and,

A decrease of $680,000 in interest income on taxable securities, due to increased prepayments on securities and lower yields.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.60%, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed 26 basis points to the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 22 basis points for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 4 basis points. The net interest margin decrease during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by decreased loan and lease yields largely resulting from the impact of decreases in short-term rates and lower-yielding PPP loan balances. Net interest margin was also impacted by an increase in borrowed funds costs due to the full quarter impact of interest accrual on the subordinated notes. These decreases were partly offset by a decrease in the cost of funds and higher average non-interest-bearing demand deposit balances.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.22% for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 14 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to a lower average cost of money market accounts and time deposits as well as a favorable change in deposit mix. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew by $50.1 million, while average time deposits decreased by $106.5 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 35.4% of average total deposits for the third quarter of 2020 unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses was $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $222,000 compared to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter included allocations of $14.8 million for originated loans and leases, $1.0 million for acquired impaired loans, and a credit of $118,000 for acquired non-impaired loans. The provision during the third quarter of 2020 included $6.4 million in specific impairments, including $3.3 million related to the unguaranteed portion of government guaranteed loans. The third quarter provision included $8.4 million to address the continued economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty around additional government relief.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 1,603 $ 1,455 $ 1,673 $ 1,635 $ 1,612 $ 4,731 $ 4,823 Loan servicing revenue 2,936 2,980 2,758 2,834 2,692 8,674 7,861 Loan servicing asset revaluation 1,122 (711 ) (3,064 ) (2,545 ) (1,610 ) (2,653 ) (4,094 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,028 845 1,216 1,150 973 3,089 2,635 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 1,037 — 1,375 — 178 2,412 1,151 Change in fair value of equity securities, net 154 766 (619 ) 381 (15 ) 301 1,035 Net gains on sales of loans 12,671 6,456 4,773 8,735 9,405 23,900 23,110 Wealth management and trust income 693 608 669 704 653 1,970 1,874 Other non-interest income 1,008 389 392 1,622 918 1,789 2,582 Total non-interest income $ 22,252 $ 12,788 $ 9,173 $ 14,516 $ 14,806 $ 44,213 $ 40,977

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.3 million, an increase of $9.5 million, or 74.0% compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $6.2 million in net gains on sales of loans, mainly due to an increase in volume of sales of government guaranteed loans and higher premiums received on loans sold;

A $1.8 million increase in loan servicing asset revaluation due to lower prepayments speeds and higher premiums on government guaranteed loans; and,

An increase of $1.0 million in net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale as a result of sales during the third quarter of 2020 compared to no sales during the second quarter of 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, we sold $121.2 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $78.7 million during the second quarter of 2020. The increase in sales was driven by increased SBA 7(a) origination volumes and higher demand for U.S. government guaranteed loans.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 23,126 $ 19,405 $ 24,666 $ 24,228 $ 24,537 $ 67,197 $ 71,081 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 5,220 5,359 5,524 5,241 4,512 16,103 14,530 Loan and lease related expenses 2,053 1,260 1,311 2,648 1,949 4,624 5,367 Legal, audit and other professional fees 2,390 2,078 2,334 2,340 4,066 6,802 9,113 Data processing 2,661 2,826 2,665 2,678 4,062 8,152 11,055 Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 349 456 519 122 95 1,324 543 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,947 1,892 1,893 2,002 2,003 5,732 5,735 Other non-interest expense 3,959 3,736 4,615 4,435 4,224 12,310 12,657 Total non-interest expense $ 41,705 $ 37,012 $ 43,527 $ 43,694 $ 45,448 $ 122,244 $ 130,081

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $41.7 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 12.7%, from $37.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:

An increase of $3.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, mainly due to costs deferred as a result of PPP loan originations during the second quarter of 2020; and

An increase of $793,000 in loan and lease related expenses mostly due to higher expenses associated with government guaranteed loan originations.

Our efficiency ratio was 52.47% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 53.70% for the second quarter of 2020.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $5.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, an effective tax rate of 28.7% compared to $3.7 million during the second quarter of 2020, an effective tax rate of 29.0%.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $6.5 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $103.8 million compared to $6.4 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.1 billion compared to $5.4 billion at September 30, 2019.

The current quarter increase was primarily due to:

An increase in securities of $82.5 million, principally a result of purchases of mortgage-backed securities during the quarter;

An increase in loans held for sale of $46.0 million, due to the timing of government guaranteed loans sold during the quarter; and,

An increase in accrued interest receivable and other assets of $38.0 million due to timing of settlement of government guaranteed loans during the quarter.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $38.9 million, due to the increase in securities for the quarter;

A decrease in loans and leases of $16.6 million, due to decreases in the real estate portfolios offset by increases to lease financing receivables; and,

An increase in allowance for loan and lease losses of $10.0 million, due to continued economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 919,862 21.0 % $ 919,510 20.9 % $ 772,559 20.2 % Residential real estate 458,364 10.5 % 480,692 10.9 % 497,839 13.0 % Construction, land development, and other land 234,017 5.3 % 219,261 5.0 % 236,780 6.2 % Commercial and industrial 1,214,099 27.8 % 1,200,996 27.4 % 1,096,400 28.6 % Paycheck protection program 622,191 14.2 % 611,664 13.9 % — 0.0 % Installment and other 2,346 0.1 % 2,714 0.1 % 7,818 0.2 % Leasing financing receivables 185,700 4.2 % 160,741 3.7 % 156,758 4.1 % Total originated loans and leases $ 3,636,579 83.1 % $ 3,595,578 81.9 % $ 2,768,154 72.3 % Acquired impaired loans Commercial real estate $ 117,114 2.7 % $ 126,405 2.9 % $ 142,435 3.7 % Residential real estate 84,197 1.9 % 90,784 2.1 % 109,409 2.9 % Construction, land development, and other land 4,804 0.1 % 4,784 0.1 % 4,562 0.1 % Commercial and industrial 10,489 0.3 % 13,485 0.3 % 18,349 0.5 % Installment and other 214 0.0 % 226 0.0 % 267 0.0 % Total acquired impaired loans $ 216,818 5.0 % $ 235,684 5.4 % $ 275,022 7.2 % Acquired non-impaired loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 310,879 7.1 % $ 305,041 6.9 % $ 391,294 10.2 % Residential real estate 90,835 2.1 % 99,288 2.2 % 141,855 3.7 % Construction, land development, and other land 213 0.0 % 21,958 0.5 % 39,657 1.0 % Commercial and industrial 104,221 2.4 % 116,668 2.7 % 187,413 4.9 % Installment and other 583 0.0 % 818 0.0 % 1,269 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 14,389 0.3 % 16,087 0.4 % 26,426 0.7 % Total acquired non-impaired loans and leases $ 521,120 11.9 % $ 559,860 12.7 % $ 787,914 20.5 % Total loans and leases $ 4,374,517 100.0 % $ 4,391,122 100.0 % $ 3,831,090 100.0 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (61,258 ) (51,300 ) (31,585 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses $ 4,313,259 $ 4,339,822 $ 3,799,505

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 43,196 $ 40,505 $ 48,964 $ 36,272 $ 39,528 Past due loans and leases 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — — — — Total non-performing loans and leases $ 43,196 $ 40,505 $ 48,964 $ 36,272 $ 39,528 Other real estate owned 8,150 8,652 9,273 9,896 6,502 Total non-performing assets $ 51,346 $ 49,157 $ 58,237 $ 46,168 $ 46,030 Total non-performing loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.99 % 0.92 % 1.27 % 0.96 % 1.03 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.79 % 0.77 % 1.02 % 0.84 % 0.85 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans and leases 141.81 % 126.65 % 85.45 % 88.05 % 79.91 % Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1) $ 2,293 $ 3,151 $ 1,725 $ 1,771 $ 2,204 Non-performing assets guaranteed by U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 3,749 $ 3,755 $ 4,957 $ 4,232 $ 4,167 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest guaranteed — — — — — Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 3,749 $ 3,755 $ 4,957 $ 4,232 $ 4,167 Total non-performing loans and leases not guaranteed as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.90 % 0.84 % 1.14 % 0.85 % 0.92 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed as a percentage of total assets 0.73 % 0.71 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.77 % Accruing troubled debt restructured loans guaranteed (1) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

(1) Accruing troubled debt restructured loans are not included in total non-performing loans and leases or in non-performing assets.

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $43.2 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.7 million from $40.5 million at June 30, 2020.

Other real estate owned was $8.2 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $502,000 from $8.7 million at June 30, 2020 due to sales and valuation adjustments.

U.S. government guaranteed balances of non-performing loans were $3.7 million at September 30, 2020 and $3.8 million at June 30, 2020.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 51,300 $ 41,840 $ 31,936 $ 31,585 $ 31,132 $ 31,936 $ 25,201 Provision for loan and lease losses 15,740 15,518 14,455 4,387 5,931 45,713 16,321 Net charge-offs of loans and leases (5,782 ) (6,058 ) (4,551 ) (4,036 ) (5,478 ) (16,391 ) (9,937 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 61,258 $ 51,300 $ 41,840 $ 31,936 $ 31,585 $ 61,258 $ 31,585 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end total loans and leases held for investment 1.40 % 1.17 % 1.08 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 1.40 % 0.82 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases outstanding during the period 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.48 % 0.42 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.36 % Provision for loan and lease losses to net charge-offs during the period 2.72x 2.56x 3.18x 1.09x 1.08x 2.79 x 1.64x

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment increased to 1.40% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.17% at June 30, 2020 and 0.82% at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment excluding PPP loans increased to 1.63% at September 30, 2020 from 1.36% at June 20, 2020.

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. Assuming we remain an emerging growth company, the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.

Net Charge-Offs

Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2020 were $5.8 million, or 0.53% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $276,000 compared to $6.1 million, or 0.57% of average loans and leases, during the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $304,000 from $5.5 million, or 0.56% of average loans and leases, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 included $4.1 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 included $2.0 million and for the third quarter of 2019 included $4.8 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,718,682 $ 1,768,675 $ 1,290,896 $ 1,279,641 $ 1,221,431 Interest-bearing checking accounts 584,682 503,909 355,678 338,185 372,049 Money market demand accounts 1,153,433 1,233,748 1,104,276 881,387 745,154 Other savings 542,741 525,043 486,131 475,839 471,878 Time deposits (below $250,000) 622,328 710,429 800,759 916,723 966,866 Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 188,379 216,541 201,096 255,802 302,936 Total deposits $ 4,810,245 $ 4,958,345 $ 4,238,836 $ 4,147,577 $ 4,080,314

Total deposits were $4.8 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $148.1 million, or 3.0% compared to June 30, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 35.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

The decrease in the current quarter was primarily due to:

A decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits of $50.0 million, mostly due to seasonality;

A decrease in money market demand deposits of $80.3 million, due to a decrease in purchased money market deposits that were replaced by lower-cost funding sources; and,

A decrease in time deposits of $116.3 million, principally driven by decreases in personal certificates.

Partially offset by:

An increase in interest-bearing checking accounts of $80.8 million, mostly due to increases in public funds in interest bearing checking accounts.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $891.6 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $237.3 million from $654.2 million at June 30, 2020, primarily driven by an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and the additional subordinated notes offering during the quarter, as described in more detail below.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity was $794.7 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $13.8 million from $780.9 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net income generated during the quarter less dividends declared.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of September 30, 2020:

Actual Minimum Capital Required Required to be Considered Well Capitalized September 30, 2020 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 757,133 16.67 % $ 363,274 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 656,395 14.50 % 362,063 8.00 % $ 452,579 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 625,287 13.77 % $ 272,456 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank 599,736 13.25 % 271,547 6.00 % $ 362,063 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk weighted assets: Company $ 569,849 12.55 % $ 204,342 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 599,736 13.25 % 203,661 4.50 % $ 294,176 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 625,287 10.93 % $ 228,874 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 599,736 10.49 % 228,729 4.00 % $ 285,912 5.00 %

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.

On August 3, 2020, we completed a public offering of an additional $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due July 1, 2030. The subordinated notes are part of the same series of notes as the $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes issued on June 26, 2020. The notes bear a fixed interest rate of 6.00% until July 1, 2025 or earlier redemption, and a floating interest rate equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be three-month term SOFR plus 588 basis points thereafter until maturity or earlier redemption. The subordinated notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,433 $ 51,818 $ 45,233 $ 48,228 $ 75,275 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 53,645 88,113 74,386 32,509 33,564 Cash and cash equivalents 101,078 139,931 119,619 80,737 108,839 Equity and other securities, at fair value 8,335 8,181 7,413 8,031 7,648 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,509,211 1,426,871 1,299,483 1,186,292 1,031,933 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,400 4,404 4,408 4,412 4,417 Restricted stock, at cost 9,652 6,232 24,197 22,127 24,331 Loans held for sale 49,049 3,031 13,299 11,732 7,176 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 4,374,517 4,391,122 3,860,259 3,785,661 3,831,090 Allowance for loan and lease losses (61,258 ) (51,300 ) (41,840 ) (31,936 ) (31,585 ) Net loans and leases 4,313,259 4,339,822 3,818,419 3,753,725 3,799,505 Servicing assets, at fair value 21,267 18,351 17,800 19,471 19,939 Premises and equipment, net 94,638 95,546 96,446 96,140 96,006 Other real estate owned, net 8,150 8,652 9,273 9,896 6,502 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 174,523 176,470 178,362 180,255 179,543 Bank-owned life insurance 9,952 9,896 9,898 9,750 9,699 Deferred tax assets, net 35,945 37,082 33,845 38,315 33,388 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 157,054 119,049 102,292 100,926 109,352 Total assets $ 6,496,513 $ 6,393,518 $ 5,734,754 $ 5,521,809 $ 5,438,278 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,718,682 $ 1,768,675 $ 1,290,896 $ 1,279,641 $ 1,221,431 Interest-bearing deposits 3,091,563 3,189,670 2,947,940 2,867,936 2,858,883 Total deposits 4,810,245 4,958,345 4,238,836 4,147,577 4,080,314 Other borrowings 710,560 510,414 640,647 539,638 538,290 Subordinated notes, net 73,299 48,777 — — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts, net 36,331 36,206 37,462 37,334 37,207 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 71,382 58,841 55,142 47,145 46,601 Total liabilities 5,701,817 5,612,583 4,972,087 4,771,694 4,702,412 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 Common stock 383 381 380 379 378 Additional paid-in capital 586,057 583,307 582,517 580,965 579,564 Retained earnings 180,162 168,444 160,652 159,033 144,525 Treasury stock (1,668 ) (1,668 ) (1,668 ) — — Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 19,324 20,033 10,348 (700 ) 961 Total stockholders’ equity 794,696 780,935 762,667 750,115 735,866 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,496,513 $ 6,393,518 $ 5,734,754 $ 5,521,809 $ 5,438,278

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 51,036 $ 50,153 $ 54,158 $ 58,203 $ 63,391 $ 155,347 $ 177,298 Interest on securities 7,070 7,530 8,016 7,212 7,040 22,616 19,807 Other interest and dividend income 128 222 992 500 598 1,342 1,794 Total interest and dividend income 58,234 57,905 63,166 65,915 71,029 179,305 198,899 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,760 4,246 7,804 9,325 9,618 14,810 27,000 Other borrowings 465 476 1,897 1,989 2,835 2,838 7,266 Subordinated notes and debentures 1,485 574 640 687 738 2,699 2,262 Total interest expense 4,710 5,296 10,341 12,001 13,191 20,347 36,528 Net interest income 53,524 52,609 52,825 53,914 57,838 158,958 162,371 PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 15,740 15,518 14,455 4,387 5,931 45,713 16,321 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 37,784 37,091 38,370 49,527 51,907 113,245 146,050 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 1,603 1,455 1,673 1,635 1,612 4,731 4,823 Loan servicing revenue 2,936 2,980 2,758 2,834 2,692 8,674 7,861 Loan servicing asset revaluation 1,122 (711 ) (3,064 ) (2,545 ) (1,610 ) (2,653 ) (4,094 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,028 845 1,216 1,150 973 3,089 2,635 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 1,037 — 1,375 — 178 2,412 1,151 Change in fair value of equity securities, net 154 766 (619 ) 381 (15 ) 301 1,035 Net gains on sales of loans 12,671 6,456 4,773 8,735 9,405 23,900 23,110 Wealth management and trust income 693 608 669 704 653 1,970 1,874 Other non-interest income 1,008 389 392 1,622 918 1,789 2,582 Total non-interest income 22,252 12,788 9,173 14,516 14,806 44,213 40,977 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 23,126 19,405 24,666 24,228 24,537 67,197 71,081 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 5,220 5,359 5,524 5,241 4,512 16,103 14,530 Loan and lease related expenses 2,053 1,260 1,311 2,648 1,949 4,624 5,367 Legal, audit, and other professional fees 2,390 2,078 2,334 2,340 4,066 6,802 9,113 Data processing 2,661 2,826 2,665 2,678 4,062 8,152 11,055 Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 349 456 519 122 95 1,324 543 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,947 1,892 1,893 2,002 2,003 5,732 5,735 Other non-interest expense 3,959 3,736 4,615 4,435 4,224 12,310 12,657 Total non-interest expense 41,705 37,012 43,527 43,694 45,448 122,244 130,081 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 18,331 12,867 4,016 20,349 21,265 35,214 56,946 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,260 3,728 1,050 4,497 5,923 10,038 15,796 NET INCOME 13,071 9,139 2,966 15,852 15,342 25,176 41,150 Dividends on preferred shares 196 195 196 196 196 587 587 INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 12,875 $ 8,944 $ 2,770 $ 15,656 $ 15,146 $ 24,589 $ 40,563 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.65 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 1.07