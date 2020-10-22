USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution and Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.111 per unit for the third quarter of 2020 ($0.444 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 3, 2020.

The Partnership plans to report third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday November 4, 2020. The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding third quarter 2020 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com and select the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551 domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID 7506289. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally, conference ID 7506289. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.

