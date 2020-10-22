 

Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:30   

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable One will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657 or International: 1-412-542-4178). Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from November 5, 2020 until November 19, 2020 at ir.cableone.net.

To automatically receive Cable One financial news by email, please visit the Cable One Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

