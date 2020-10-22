 

Orion Engineered Carbons to Present at Baird’s Global Industrial Conference

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:25 am EST and will participate virtually in one-on-one meetings at Baird’s Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website at www.orioncarbons.com.

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Orion Engineered Carbons Funds The Eco Schools Project in South Africa  
13.10.20
Orion Engineered Carbons Completes Upgrade to Borger, Texas Facility Enabling Energy Self-Sufficiency
06.10.20
Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call