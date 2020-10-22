 

Ross Stores Announces Closing of $1.0 Billion Notes Offering and Early Settlement of Tender Offers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:30  |  25   |   |   

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced the closing on October 21, 2020 of its previously announced public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 0.875% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.875% senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes”). The sale of the 2026 notes and 2031 notes resulted in net proceeds of approximately $987.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated transaction expenses. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering to fund the early settlement of its pending tender offers.

The Company also announced the completion of the early settlement on October 22, 2020 of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash, in acceptance priority level order, certain of the Company’s outstanding senior notes, up to an aggregate amount payable upon settlement not to exceed $1,000,000,000 (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) (the “Aggregate Tender Cap”) for all senior notes accepted for purchase (the “Tender Offers”). Upon the early settlement of the Tender Offers, the Company paid total consideration of $999,998,614 (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) and accepted for purchase $350,728,000 in principal amount of its 5.450% senior notes due 2050 (the full amount tendered), $266,067,000 in principal amount of its 4.800% senior notes due 2030 (the full amount tendered), and $158,214,000 in principal amount of its 4.700% senior notes due 2027 (81.7% of the amount tendered). The Company accepted none of the principal amounts tendered of its 4.600% senior notes due 2025 or its 3.375% senior notes due 2024. Because the aggregate amount of senior notes accepted for purchase upon the early settlement reached the Aggregate Tender Cap, the Company does not expect to accept or purchase any additional senior notes in the Tender Offers.

About the Company

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 266 dd's DISCOUNTS in 20 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day.

Ross Stores Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Anticipated Total Consideration and Early Settlement Date for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities
20.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Notes Offering
16.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities
16.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Early Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities
02.10.20
Top 50 Dividenden-Aktien für einen Kauf – Qualitätsauslese Herbst 2020
02.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.20
8
Ross Stores