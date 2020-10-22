 

SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution

SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (OTC Pink: PERS) today announced a quarterly distribution for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 (which primarily relates to production attributable to the Trust’s royalty interests from June 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020) of approximately $1.7 million, or $0.033 per unit. The Trust makes distributions on a quarterly basis on or about the 60th day following the completion of each quarter. The distribution is expected to occur on or before November 25, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2020.

During the three-month production period ended August 31, 2020, combined sales volumes were lower than the previous period while oil prices increased. As no additional development wells will be drilled, the Trust’s production is expected to decline each quarter during the remainder of its life.

As previously disclosed, commencing with the distribution to unitholders paid in the first quarter of 2019, the Trustee has withheld, and in the future intends to withhold, the greater of $190,000 or 3.5% of the funds otherwise available for distribution each quarter to gradually increase existing cash reserves by a total of approximately $2,275,000. The withholding for this distribution is $190,000. This cash is reserved to pay or provide for the payment of future known, anticipated or contingent expenses or liabilities of the Trust.

As previously disclosed, on October 13, 2020, Avalon Energy, LLC (“Avalon”), the sponsor of the Trust, notified the Trustee that Avalon had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Montare Resources I, LLC (“Montare”) for the sale of certain wells, the production from which is burdened by overriding royalty interests held by the Trust (the “Overriding Royalty Interests”). As permitted under the Amended and Restated Trust Agreement governing the Trust, the Assets have been sold to Montare unburdened by the Trust’s Overriding Royalty Interests, and the Trust has received approximately $4.9 million for the Royalty Interests released by the Trustee in connection with the sale of the Assets. These proceeds will be distributed by the Trust, less any withholdings as determined by the Trustee, to unitholders with the quarterly distribution, if any, for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020 (which primarily relates to production attributable to the Trust’s royalty interests from September 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020) in accordance with the terms of conveyances granting the Overriding Royalty Interests to the Trust. Such distribution is expected to occur in late February 2021.

