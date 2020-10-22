 

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Board Approval of an Additional Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement, Portfolio Management Team Update and Election to Opt In to Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 22:32   

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”), advised by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“Brookfield”), announced today that the Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), subject to approval by stockholders of the Fund.  

The Fund also announced the expansion of the portfolio management team.  

Finally, the Fund announced today that it had elected, by resolution unanimously adopted by the Board, to be subject to the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act (“MCSAA”), effective on October 22, 2020.

As previously announced, Brookfield will host a webcast for the Fund on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET (the “Webcast”). Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.

Approval of Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement
At a Special Telephonic Meeting of the Board held on October 22, 2020,1 the Board approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the “New Sub-Advisory Agreement”) among Brookfield, Oaktree and the Fund.   In 2019, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a majority interest in Oaktree. Oaktree’s deep expertise in credit investing includes real estate structured credit, and more specifically building portfolios of commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and similar instruments on behalf of its clients.   The Board approved Oaktree as an additional investment sub-adviser to manage the Fund’s securitized credit allocation.

The addition of Oaktree to serve as an additional sub-adviser to the Fund will not result in any change in the Fund’s investment objective and strategy.   In managing the corporate credit, securitized credit and equity investment sleeves of the Fund, Brookfield’s portfolio management team draws on the expertise of their colleagues on Brookfield’s investment teams, as well as the securitized investment team at Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“Schroders”), which manages a portion of the Fund’s assets as an investment sub-adviser to the Fund. If the New Sub-Advisory Agreement is approved, it is expected that Brookfield will leverage the expertise of Oaktree to manage a portion of the Fund’s securitized credit allocation, with a focus on its investments in CMBS and related assets. Schroders will continue to manage a portion of the Fund’s securitized credit allocation, with a focus on its investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related assets.

