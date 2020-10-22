 

RenovaCare to Commence Investor Business and Financial Presentations; Webcast on October 29, 2020

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, today announced that the Company will begin presenting business and financial updates, with the first scheduled for October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT), to be held via online webcast.

During the webcast, RenovaCare management will provide an overview of the Company’s performance in 2020 year-to-date and also discuss its business objectives for 2021.

Interested investors, analysts and media representatives are invited to participate in the webcast via the following link:

Link to Register for RenovaCare Oct. 29, 2020 Investor Presentation
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/RenovaCare10292020

As investor engagement is important to RenovaCare, all interested parties will have the opportunity to ask questions by submitting them to investor_relations@renovacareinc.com by 3:30 p.m. eastern daylight time on October 28, 2020. Shareholders will also have the ability to ask questions during and following the presentation through a chat box with the presentation operator.

The webcast will be recorded and available for playback after the meeting through the RenovaCare website at www.renovacareinc.com.

RenovaCare patented investigative technologies are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States or elsewhere. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities will be accepted or cleared.

About RenovaCare
RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist System, uses its patented SkinGun to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist Solution – onto wounds.

Over 70 patients with various types of second-degree burns have been treated on an experimental basis utilizing the technology underlying the Company’s SkinGun, which RenovaCare has developed as a potential alternative to skin grafting and other treatment options. Sprayed with a gentle mist of their own skin cells, many of these patients left the hospital within days, avoiding generally painful skin graft surgeries and potentially prolonged hospitalization.

