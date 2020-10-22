 

United Rentals Announces New Environmental Stewardship Goal with Release of Corporate Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:50  |  43   |   |   

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced the release of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, including a new goal for a 35% reduction in the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from direct operations by 2030.

The report documents the company’s 2019 progress across its framework for corporate responsibility, including initiatives related to workplace culture, customer service, health and safety, eco-responsibility, good governance, and efforts to evaluate and address climate-related risks. Additionally, a special section details the company’s response to COVID-19.

Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, “Corporate responsibility is the glue that connects the interests of all our stakeholders. The framework of values we share requires us to operate in a responsible manner – including our latest commitment to help mitigate climate change. I’m proud of the progress we made in 2019, and our continued focus on sustainable operations in 2020.”

The United Rentals Corporate Responsibility Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core option and includes data in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) Standard for Industrial Machinery & Goods. The full report is available for download at unitedrentals.com under Company/About Us. Stakeholders are invited to share their feedback by writing sustainability@ur.com.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.1 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

United Rentals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Colony Capital Portfolio Company DataBank Announces Strategic Investment in EdgePresence
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
United Rentals, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Audio Webcast
05.10.20
United Rentals Announces Full Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025