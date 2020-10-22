United Rentals Announces New Environmental Stewardship Goal with Release of Corporate Responsibility Report

The report documents the company’s 2019 progress across its framework for corporate responsibility, including initiatives related to workplace culture, customer service, health and safety, eco-responsibility, good governance, and efforts to evaluate and address climate-related risks. Additionally, a special section details the company’s response to COVID-19.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced the release of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, including a new goal for a 35% reduction in the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from direct operations by 2030.

Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, “Corporate responsibility is the glue that connects the interests of all our stakeholders. The framework of values we share requires us to operate in a responsible manner – including our latest commitment to help mitigate climate change. I’m proud of the progress we made in 2019, and our continued focus on sustainable operations in 2020.”

The United Rentals Corporate Responsibility Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core option and includes data in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) Standard for Industrial Machinery & Goods. The full report is available for download at unitedrentals.com under Company/About Us. Stakeholders are invited to share their feedback by writing sustainability@ur.com.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.1 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006182/en/