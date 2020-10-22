Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on third-quarter results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its third-quarter results on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.



A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.