 

CarGurus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 22:54  |  42   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the close of the market on November 5, 2020.

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (800) 909-7944 for the U.S. or Canada, or (212) 231-2936 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 21971108. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus:

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurus is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

2020 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Scot Fredo
Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, CarGurus
investors@cargurus.com


