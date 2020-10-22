The ODP Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Thursday, November 5, 2020

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, will announce third quarter 2020 financial results before the market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The ODP Corporation will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 9:00 am Eastern Time which will also be accessible to the media and general public.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit The ODP Corporation’s Investor Relations website at investor.theodpcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the event. A copy of the earnings press release, supplemental financial disclosures and presentation will also be available on the website.