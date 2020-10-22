 

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) (the “Company”), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended October 4, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close. The Company will then host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 pm. ET.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (212) 231-2904. A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the conference ID is 21971321. The replay will be available through Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The call will be webcast live and later archived from the Company's website at www.redrobin.com under the investor relations section.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)
 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is famous for serving a variety of innovative, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. No one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups, as well as delivery at select locations. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

