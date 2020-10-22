 

Elastic Wraps ElasticON Global with Over 25,000 Registrations and More than 300 Sessions, All Now Available On Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, held its first-ever fully virtual ElasticON Global event, featuring a public sector day, 19 keynotes, 300 breakout sessions, and 31 Ask Me Anything (AMA) and collaboration sessions.

Elastic CEO Shay Banon delivered the opening keynote debuting new solution innovations and discussed how those solutions harness the power of search to give users the fastest path from data to insight to action.

Keynote highlights include:

  • A conversation with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who joined Banon to share how the partnership between Elastic and Google Cloud helps accelerate business innovation for joint customers with Elastic’s free and paid proprietary features and solutions.
  • Demos of upcoming product innovations, including Elastic Agent, Kibana Lens, actionable Kibana, searchable snapshots, and schema on read.
  • Focused keynotes from Elastic leaders on Elastic Cloud, Elastic Stack and the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions.
  • Fireside chats with customers about the KPIs that teams are tracking, the ways they’re using Elastic, critical features and capabilities, and more. The customers included Wells Fargo and Cerner in the Americas, Shell International in Europe, and international law firm King & Wood Mallesons in Asia-Pacific.

Attendees also learned best practices for running Elasticsearch Service on Microsoft Azure from Paul Yuknewicz, head of product, Microsoft Azure development tools and diagnostics, who shared how the partnership between Microsoft and Elastic makes it easier to deploy powerful search experiences in an Azure environment.

In addition, Elastic hosted a public sector day, and Director of Solutions Architecture Dave Erickson shared the vision for the future of Elastic solutions for the public sector. Erickson presented new, impactful features, discussed GovCloud availability and FedRAMP authorization, and announced a new program for veterans called Operation Giving Back, which allows Elastic to make training and career advancement resources available to the veteran and active duty military community through a partnership with VetsinTech.

CXO Programming

The event’s 300+ sessions offered insights for all levels of attendees and provided a special component created specifically for executive-level attendees. Forrester Research analyst Noel Yuhanna delivered a feature session about leveraging the cloud to turn data into actionable insights, and a panel discussion with executives from Rocket Homes and Allegis Group was curated specifically for event participants in C-level and management roles.

