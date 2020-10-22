Ferro Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2020 conference call.

Ferro participants: Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dial-in registration: United States or Canada: 888-391-0101

International: 212-231-2907

Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Webcast: The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.

Replay: A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on November 5, 2020, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on November 12, 2020.

Replay numbers: United States or Canada: 800-633-8284

International: 402-977-9140

Passcode: 21970927

Webcast replay: Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Presentation material & podcast: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,600 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006196/en/