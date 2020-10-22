 

Partners Value Investments Inc. Sells a Portion of Its Shares of Trisura Group Ltd.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSXV: PVF.WT) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate led by TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets to sell 795,000 common shares in the capital of Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”) on a secondary sale basis at a price per share of $86.85 for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $69,045,750. The sale is expected to be completed on October 26, 2020.

Immediately before the transaction, the Company held 1,808,822 common shares in the capital of the Trisura, representing approximately 17.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trisura as of October 21, 2020. Upon giving effect to the transaction, the Company continues to hold an aggregate of 1,013,822 common shares of Trisura, representing approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trisura as of October 22, 2020.

The purpose of the transaction was to generate proceeds from the sale of a portion of such common shares. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, the Company may purchase additional securities of Trisura from time to time, or dispose of any securities of Trisura that the Company may own from time to time, in each case in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions with one or more persons.

The Company has no definitive plans or future intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional securities of Trisura, disposing of securities of Trisura, or any of the other actions enumerated above. The Company may increase or decrease its position in Trisura in the future as considered appropriate in light of investment criteria, market conditions and other factors or circumstances and in accordance with the provisions of applicable securities legislation.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which Trisura is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the “Early Warning Report”). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with Trisura’s filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and may be obtained upon request from Bryan Sinclair, Vice President, Trisura Group Ltd., tel. 416 607-2135. Trisura’s head office address is located at 333 Bay Street, Suite 1610, Box 22, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2R2.

