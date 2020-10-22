Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Results

BOLTON, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 via news release on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after market close.



The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.