Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
RECORD /
PAYMENT
DATE
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)
$0.0180 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)
$0.0180 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)
$0.0080 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)
$0.0080 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)
$0.0110 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)
$0.0110 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)
$0.0130 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
10/22/20
10/26/20
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006212/en/
