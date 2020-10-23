The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Evolus, Inc. (“Evolus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOLS ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 6, 2020, the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) issued its Final Initial Determination in a case alleging that Evolus stole certain trade secrets to develop Jeuveau. The ITC Judge found that Evolus misused the botulinum toxin strain as well as the manufacturing processes that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on Evolus’ ability to import Jeuveau into the United States and a ten-year long cease and desist order preventing Evolus from selling Jeuveau in the United States.

On this news, Evolus’s share price declined dramatically, falling 37% over the course of two trading days, to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

