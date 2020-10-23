Arrow Exploration Announces Bridge Loan

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AXL) announces that its subsidiary, Carrao Energy S.A. (“Carrao”), has entered into an agreement with respect to a bridge loan (the “Bridge Loan”), the proceeds of which will assist the Company in meeting its near-term financial obligations and provide it with additional working capital as it moves towards the anticipated closing of the sale (the “Transaction”) of the LLA-23 Block (please refer to the Company’s press release of August 24, 2020).



The key terms of the Bridge Loan are summarized below.