 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 01:53  |  62   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether the officers and directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SMCI) breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders. Super Micro develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions.

If you suffered a loss due to Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Engaged in Improper Revenue Recognition Scheme

Super Micro had a precarious few years in which it missed SEC financial disclosure deadlines due to accounting irregularities and was subject to an investigation by the SEC for its accounting practices. The Company's deteriorating operating performance led to a corresponding decline in its stock price. To combat this, certain Super Micro officers and directors engaged in a scheme to improperly recognize revenue when shipping unfinished product or when shipping to the Company's warehouses. At the same time, the officers and directors falsely reassured investors regarding the accuracy of the Company's financial reporting.

Then, in October 2017, Super Micro announced that it would be unable to timely file its fiscal year 2017 Form 10-K. Super Micro failed to file its required SEC filings for the next twenty months, resulting in the Company's delisting from the Nasdaq and the termination of three members of its senior management. Finally, on May 17, 2019, Super Micro issued a restatement for a five-year period (2013-2017) admitting that the Company and its officers and managers were aware of, engaged in, and concealed sales and accounting misconduct motivated by an aggressive focus on increasing quarterly financial results. As a result, Super Micro's earnings per share and revenues were artificially inflated by 32% and $40 million, respectively, and the Company incurred $109 million in investigatory costs. The Company is the subject of a federal securities class action and a cease-and-desist order issued by the SEC, which required Super Micro to pay $17.5 million due to its misconduct.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Super Micro settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

