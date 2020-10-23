BBX Capital’s Subsidiary, Renin Holdings, Acquires Colonial Elegance

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that Renin Holdings LLC (“Renin”), its wholly-owned subsidiary which manufactures and distributes sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home décor products, has acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed certain of the liabilities of Colonial Elegance for a purchase price of approximately USD $39.0 million before adjustments for working capital.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Colonial Elegance is a supplier and distributor of building products, including barn doors, closet doors, and stair parts, and its customers include various big box retailers in the United States and Canada which are complementary to and expand Renin’s existing customer base. Colonial Elegance’s calculation of its EBITDA for the year ended April 30, 2020 was CAD $8.1 million (USD $6.1 million translated at an exchange rate of 1.337 CAD/USD). Colonial Elegance’s calculation of its EBITDA for the year ended April 30, 2020 and a reconciliation to its reported net income for such period is set forth below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

“We are pleased to announce our acquisition of Colonial Elegance and believe it is an excellent fit for our Renin vertical,” commented Jarett Levan, Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital. “Renin has had success in its manufacturing and distribution of closet doors and barn doors throughout North America, and we believe the addition of Colonial Elegance will allow Renin to expand into new markets and geographic areas.”

Joseph Ruffo, Chief Executive Officer of Renin, also commented, “We believe the combination of these two businesses will establish Renin as a leader in barn doors and closet doors, support the expansion of the growing door hardware and stair parts business, and provide a promising avenue for continued growth. In addition, we believe that the increased scale of the combined businesses will result in better overall service and selection for our customers and improved logistics and cost efficiencies for Renin. We are delighted to promote the Renin and Colonial Elegance brands throughout our distribution channels and welcome the Colonial Elegance associates to the Renin family.”