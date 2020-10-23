 

BBX Capital’s Subsidiary, Renin Holdings, Acquires Colonial Elegance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 02:39  |  73   |   |   

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that Renin Holdings LLC (“Renin”), its wholly-owned subsidiary which manufactures and distributes sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home décor products, has acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed certain of the liabilities of Colonial Elegance for a purchase price of approximately USD $39.0 million before adjustments for working capital.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Colonial Elegance is a supplier and distributor of building products, including barn doors, closet doors, and stair parts, and its customers include various big box retailers in the United States and Canada which are complementary to and expand Renin’s existing customer base. Colonial Elegance’s calculation of its EBITDA for the year ended April 30, 2020 was CAD $8.1 million (USD $6.1 million translated at an exchange rate of 1.337 CAD/USD). Colonial Elegance’s calculation of its EBITDA for the year ended April 30, 2020 and a reconciliation to its reported net income for such period is set forth below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

“We are pleased to announce our acquisition of Colonial Elegance and believe it is an excellent fit for our Renin vertical,” commented Jarett Levan, Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital. “Renin has had success in its manufacturing and distribution of closet doors and barn doors throughout North America, and we believe the addition of Colonial Elegance will allow Renin to expand into new markets and geographic areas.”

Joseph Ruffo, Chief Executive Officer of Renin, also commented, “We believe the combination of these two businesses will establish Renin as a leader in barn doors and closet doors, support the expansion of the growing door hardware and stair parts business, and provide a promising avenue for continued growth. In addition, we believe that the increased scale of the combined businesses will result in better overall service and selection for our customers and improved logistics and cost efficiencies for Renin. We are delighted to promote the Renin and Colonial Elegance brands throughout our distribution channels and welcome the Colonial Elegance associates to the Renin family.”

Seite 1 von 4
BBX Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Aptinyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Accenture and ServiceNow Launch Dedicated Business Group to Help Organizations Transform Work
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
BBX Capital Inc.’s Board Approves Share Repurchase Program